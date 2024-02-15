Red Bull Motorsports
The most legendary WRC records ever
Think you know your way around rallying? Then prove it and refresh your memory with the most memorable World Rally Championship records of all-time.
Did you know that Lancia is the most successful manufacturer in the history of the WRC, with 10 titles since the World Rally Championship was founded in 1973? And that Sébastien Loeb has won a record-breaking 935 special stages in his career? These figures are just some of the fascinating records of the World Rally Championship, a series in which every race and every season brings with it a wealth of historic moments and performances. From Loeb with his nine consecutive titles to Sébastien Ogier and his record score in 2013, let's take a look at the WRC's most outstanding statistics.
01
Largest number of consecutive titles
- Sébastien Loeb
- 9 wins from 2004 to 2012
Sébastien Loeb has achieved a feat that will probably remain in the WRC record books for a long time to come. From 2004 to 2012, the Frenchman won nine titles in a row. Nobody has ever won as many championships as him, not even Sébastien Ogier, who's only just behind with eight victories.
02
Highest points score in a WRC season
- Sébastien Ogier
- 114 points ahead of his closest rival in 2013
In 2013, Ogier won the championship with a 114-point lead over his closest rival. That had never happened before. During his first world championship title-winning season, the Frenchman collected nine victories and 11 podium finishes in one season. He set 111 fastest times (47 percent of the season), won seven Power Stages and scored 28 bonus points in this category. He scored a total of 290 points in the championship, setting another record in the history of the World Rally Championship.
03
Most victories in one season
- Sébastien Loeb
- 11 victories in 2008
With 11 victories in a single season in 2008, Sébastien Loeb produced an exceptional championship on various terrains and cemented his status as a rally legend. This year also saw him crowned five-time world champion for the first time in WRC history. He won the famous Rally Finland for the first time, which had previously been considered the domain of local drivers. And he won for the fifth time in Monte Carlo - another record.
04
The youngest and the oldest champion
- Kalle Rovanperä, champion at the age of 22
- Hannu Mikkola, champion at the age of 41
In the world of rallying, age is just a number, as Kalle Rovanperä and Hannu Mikkola are currently proving. In 2022, Rovanperä became the youngest world champion at the age of just 22, demonstrating exceptional maturity and talent. At the other end of the spectrum, Hannu Mikkola won his first [and only] world title in 1983. He achieved this feat at the age of 41, making him the oldest triumphant driver in WRC history.
05
The smallest points difference
- 1 point difference in favour of Sébastien Loeb (2006 and 2009), Petter Solberg (2003), Tommi Mäkinen (1997) and Björn Waldegard (1979)
In the history of rallying, four drivers have won the championship with a gap of just a single point to their nearest rival. Sébastien Loeb achieved this twice, in 2006 and 2009, ahead of Markus Grönholm and then Mikko Hirvonen. Petter Solberg was just a single point ahead of Loeb in 2003. Tommi Mäkinen (1997) and Björn Waldegard (1979) also won their titles by a hair's breadth. Loeb also holds the record for the victory with the smallest time gap. In 2011, he won the Jordan Rally by 0.2 seconds ahead of Jari-Matti Latvala.
06
The most starts
- Jari-Matti Latvala - 209 starts in rallies
Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala drove in the WRC from 2002 to 2020 and competed in an incredible 209 WRC races in 18 years. Latvala finished second twice in 2014 and 2015.
