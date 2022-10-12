Creating, not competing, is Brage Vestavik's mountain biking mantra

As a rule, we think of elite athletes as having a single-minded focus on the top of the podium. A place where they can stand alone and show everyone that they are the fastest, the strongest, the best. Not all athletes have that ethos, though.

One such person is Norwegian mountain biker Brage Vestavik . Vestavik is a former World Cup downhill rider who now makes a living outside the confines of competition by creating content. It makes him an unusual athlete compared to most that have left such sporting pursuits behind them.

Brage Vestavik is one of mountain biking's big personalities © Gisle Johnsen/Red Bull Content Pool

The 23-year-old from Mysen in Norway is the latest athlete to show his creative talent and produce an MTB Raw clip, which you can watch in the player at the top of the page.

Read on below to find out why mountain biking for Vestavik is now all about creative licence rather than competing between the tapes.

It's all about the art

Vestavik was a very good downhill racer. Something that got him recognised by trade teams on the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup. He rode for Devinci Global Racing as a junior before moving to Mondraker for a couple of seasons in elite. His heart wasn't in it however and he quit competitive biking in order to do what he loves most, building, creating and riding. He sees his work with his mountain bike as more akin to an art form these days than a sport.

"Absolutely. It's cool to be able to express yourself," says Vestavik. "Make something personal and your own, something with soul. I'm driven by making things."

Nothing about Vestavik is conventional © Gisle Johnsen/Red Bull Content Pool

While other riders work to shave off tenths of a second, chasing a more efficient landing, Vestavik is different. With the same intensity, he seeks better camera angles, more creative tricks and producing video parts that inspire.

His huge edit for Real Mountain Bike 2021 – an all-video MTB contest supported by the X Games – picked up big numbers on YouTube, gave him kudos and put him in the eye of freeride fans. Shot in Norway, it sees Vestavik send massive skinnies, drops and lines deep into dark, muddy Norwegian woods.

"Many people think that you have to be in a bike park to create something cool, but if you allow it, your own creativity is the only limit," says Vestavik. "I want to create content that's timeless. Most things today are filmed in one day, shot quickly, and then it’s over. Dead! Due respect to those who do it, but I want people to be able to watch my videos again in 10 years and for the content to still be cool. I don't want it to be just another piece of content you watch and then forget about."

The creative process, the hard work, the riding: Vestavik enjoys it all © Emil Sollie/Red Bull Content Pool

Either his wheels are spinning or his mind is

Vestavik is busy creating his art everyday. When not travelling or riding his bike, you'll find him planning or editing content. Wherever he goes he travels around with a small notebook, where he outlines ideas for new jumps, routes and tricks. Inspiration comes from all around him.

When the MTB Raw edit was recorded, Vestavik was as much involved in the direction of the shoot as was Blur Media. Blur are the production company that produced the edit and has worked with Vestavik on other productions, including that X Games Real Mountain Bike edit.

Discussing the mechanics of the MTB Raw shoot with the director © Gisle Johnsen/Red Bull Content Pool

"I'm quite a nerd about those things. Which lenses, clips, camera angles, colours, clothes and weather conditions provide the best effect. You could say I'm kind of a perfectionist about those things."

Nothing is left to chance when it comes to Vestavik and where the shoot for the MTB Raw took place was well thought out: "We chose to film at Hafjell Bike Park, where I rode for the first time when I was seven-years-old, and where I've ridden every year since. Some of the trails there are the same as when I first tried them and they mean a lot to me."

Deep in the sesh at Hafjell © Gisle Johnsen/Red Bull Content Pool

Enjoying the freedom of not competing

Vestavik's aforementioned World Cup downhill career ended at the end of 2019 and riding competitively is something he doesn't really miss at all.

"I rode competitively from the age of 10 until I was around 19," he recalls. "That was the way things went in Norway. You had to compete, but I wanted to do my own thing. Build tracks, film, be creative. At competitions, I was locked into a given schedule and courses that were set. Now, I can be creative and do whatever I want."

That's not to say that Vestavik doesn't ride competitions or do contests anymore. He's taken part in urban downhill races in South America and been part of a couple of Red Bull Hardline events. There's no pressure to win and the appeal here is having fun riding his big bike on tracks that offer him the chance to ride huge and unusual features.

Racing at Red Bull Hardline in 2021 © Nathan Hughes/Red Bull Content Pool I want to create content that's timeless. Most things today are filmed in one day, shot quickly and then it's over Brage Vestavik

There's also a freeride contest that he does like – Red Bull Rampage . He was lucky enough to be invited for the first time to the 20th anniversary edition in 2021, but didn't compete in finals after coming short on a landing on a big drop and slamming down hard.

"I like Red Bull Rampage. It’s a completely different type of competition. It’s not based on time, but on creativity, the line you choose and cool tricks – without a set track," he says. "That's closer to what I want to do. A slightly more artistic discipline."

Vestavik hard at work building his line at Red Bull Rampage © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool Vestavik's spirit and drive at Rampage earned him the McGazza Spirit Award © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

Finding his own meaning of life

Bikes have been a part of Vestavik's life for as long as he can remember. He was put on a bike as a two-year-old by his parents and never looked back.

"I've been riding all my life. I guess I don't really feel like I actually started at some point, it's just always been a part of me. Riding is what gives me meaning in life. That feeling I get when I ride a bike – you forget everything else and are just alive. You live in that moment and can get out everything you have inside of you. Just let your body and mind take over completely. I put all my energy into it."

It's all about the style for Vestavik, even on the pump track © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

He may be a Viking, but he's not fearless

His huge Rampage 2021 crash saw Vestavik suffer a dislocated shoulder and humerus fractures, but as is his way, as soon as he healed he was out riding with the same intensity. That's not to say Vestavik doesn't feel the fear when he's riding. In no way does he see himself that way: "I'm afraid all the time. Scared, but scared in a good way. That's the fear I seek and want to find. If I'm not afraid, it's not as much fun somehow."

Having fun at Dyfi Bike Park at a recent Red Bull athlete meet © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

Injuries are a fact of life for someone who rides their mountain bike for a living and Vestavik says that his injuries have made him much wiser: "I've broken an ankle, had two fractures in my back, a number of broken ribs and I also broke my shoulder quite badly. Those are the biggest things, but I've had many concussions, broken all my fingers, struggled a bit with my knees and so on.

"If it weren't for those things, I wouldn't have the same respect for riding. It’s not like a video game where you sit with a controller in your hand and can try again if you fail. It makes you extremely sharp."

A deep thinker © Gisle Johnsen/Red Bull Content Pool Riding is what gives me meaning in life. You forget everything else and are just alive Brage Vestavik

When it comes to falling off the bike, Vestavik has a sixth sense that something is about to go wrong: "I just get ready to roll correctly and all my attention is on that. You try to make a plan in the short time available, but it really happens automatically. I've fallen so many times that my body knows what to do.

"Injuries have made me more confident in myself and less afraid. Before some of my injuries, I was scared, because I didn't quite know what would happen after such a big fall."

This sketchy drop was part of Vestavik's Rampage line © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

What he is most afraid of is actually being away from his bike and not being able to ride: "What I'm probably most scared of, in a crazy way, is not being able to ride a bike for a while. But getting hurt is perfectly fine."

Unleashing creativity with hope of inspiring others

Vestavik has made a serious name for himself in the mountain biking community. With over 350,000 followers on Instagram and Facebook, and a YouTube channel with well over half a million views, the public clearly appreciates his films.

He says he does what he does mostly for himself – to express himself and release all the creative ideas that are circulating in his head. It isn't his goal to get an extremely large number of followers, instead it is to inspire.

"It's awesome that there are so many people following along, I appreciate it a lot," he says. "I don’t make things to get more followers. If people like what I make, that's cool, and if they’re inspired that's even better. But I’d rather have a smaller audience that really digs what I do than have three million people just having a quick look and thinking it's just OK.

"I'm generally driven by making things. Sometimes you almost don't need to post it online, it’s just fun to create something."

Getting rowdy on the bike is part of Vestavik's style © Gisle Johnsen/Red Bull Content Pool Those downhill riding skills came in handy on the MTB Raw shoot © Gisle Johnsen/Red Bull Content Pool

When he himself needs to be inspired, Vestavik looks beyond biking.

"I used to watch a lot of biking, now I’m more into skiing, snowboarding, music or art," he explains. "I absorb a lot of outside inspiration. It helps me take my riding to a new level. A bit of calm Pink Floyd, occasionally a bit of rap, but also some black metal. Black metal is often Norwegian, and they are often inspired by Norwegian nature and old Norwegian stories. I'm very inspired by music.”

It's quite clear that Vestavik thinks and breathes mountain biking differently from everyone else.