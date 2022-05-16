Brandon Semenuk is on pace for American Rally Car glory

It’s been a long time since Brandon Semenuk has been referred to as anything close to an underdog. After more than a decade of dominating every discipline of mountain biking, winning multiple Joyride and Rampage events, filming groundbreaking video parts while revolutionizing the sport of freeride mountain biking and BMX, his name has become synonymous with winning.

But in the world of rally car racing, Semenuk has been forced to earn his chops. While he is a newcomer to the sport with only two seasons under his belt compared to some of the mainstays like Travis Pastrana and Ken Block, his natural talent has him going from underdog to looming threat in a hurry.

Watch Brandon Semenuk maneuver through 100 seconds of rally car perfection in the player below:

2 min Brandon Semenuk Rally Raw 100

2022 ARA season at a glance

Less than a month ago, the 31-year old Whistler, British Columbia native put the rally car world on notice with two consecutive wins on the American Rally Association’s Dirtfish National Championship circuit. The most impressive part? He was able to beat out his Subaru Teammate and rally car legend Travis Pastrana by more than 2 minutes at the vaunted Olympus Rally just outside Shelton, Washington.

While that’s not his first taste of success—Semenuk has finished in the top three in championship standings in 2020 and ‘21, and put down two first-place finishes in 2021—it might be a sign of plenty more success in the young season.

With a few years of experience under his belt and some recent success to stoke his confidence, Semenuk is making 2022 a chance to prove he’s here to stay, while also testing his mettle against some stiff competition. This year, World Rally Championship drivers Barry McKenna (the 2020 National Champion) and rally car legend Ken Block are in the mix, presenting a new challenge for Semenuk.

Brandon Semenuk reviews his race route © Toby Cowley

Semenuk has enlisted the help of rally car veteran John Shaw as his co-driver, who believes Semenuk is more than up for the challenge.

“Brandon is a very hard-working driver and takes the preparation for an event seriously,” Shaw explained.

“He’s calm, he’s calculated, and extremely quick thinking—he can work the car to its limits and see the optimum racing line.”

Sound familiar?

Doer of all, master of all

The exacting pressure of rally car isn’t new to Semenuk, thanks to his aforementioned success in detail oriented, high stakes events such as Red Bull Joyride and Rampage , where a small bobble can cost a rider much more than just a spot on the podium—similar to the all-or-nothing mentality Semenuk needs for his rally car career.

Brandon Semenuk Rally Raw 100 © Toby Cowley

To vye for a spot on top of the podium at the end of the American Rally Associations season is a daunting task, but one that’s not out of the question. He’ll just need to beat out his Subraru teammates and rally car legends Travis Pastrana and Ken Block to get it done—simple enough, right?

Last season, the three completed a podium sweep with Pastrana taking the top spot, Block in second and Semenuk rounding out the group with a win at the final stop in Oregon. With that level of success in only his second year behind the wheel, it’s clear that Semenuk and Shaw’s goals are well within their reach—it’s just a matter of going out and grabbing hold of what’s right in front of them.

Stay tuned for results from Semenuk’s next race at the Oregon Trail Rally from May 20-22, as he attempts to firmly place himself in the running for a spot on the podium.