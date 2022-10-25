Brandon Semenuk: From Rally to Red Bull Rampage

Imagine this:

Flashes of green and brown fly past as glimmers of sun dance through the trees, illuminating dust particles as you hurdle through the forest at breakneck speed.

An instinctual flow state is the only option, the only choice. Every rock, dip, roll, and corner has unique features that follow. As you drift around a right-hand corner, a large rock pokes its head out.

You react without even thinking, squeezing your right index finger to lock the rear tire. You unweight and drift sideways around the obstacle.

Or was it right foot down, left pedal, downshift right hand, ease on the gas?

These reactions take years of experience to execute in a do-or-die maneuver. They have become second nature and instinctual in a situation that matches the difficulty of the maneuver to an individual's skill level perfectly. Mix in a similar context to different scenarios where muscle memory may respond differently to a known reaction and personal algorithmic response.

For professional mountain biker and rally racer Brandon Semenuk , these reactions are what make his living.

Brandon Semenuk © Bartek Wolinski

01 Rising to the Top of His Game in More Ways Than One

Semenuk’s reflexes in high-pressure, high-performance scenarios are what set him apart from the rest of the world in more ways than one.

He’s at the top of the game in both mountain biking and North American rally racing. He has been regarded as one of the best mountain bike riders in the world for the last decade, only recently rising in the ranks in the rally circuit.

However, being at the top in multiple sports presents new challenges in and of itself. Challenges that include staying on top of tricks, managing film productions, testing new rally cars, and studying different rally courses and notes.

But the biggest challenge for Brandon may be the schedule. He must choose which sport has priority. In order to race in the final American Rally Association (ARA) Championship and potentially clinch the overall title, he must miss the first four dig days at Red Bull Rampage 2022 .

Where Skill and Natural Talent Intersect

The time spent executing a skill correlates directly to an individual’s competency in the task. Many take decades to achieve mastery of a skill. They practice, repeat, and perfect aspects to one day become the best.

Malcolm Gladwell popularized the concept of the 10,000-hour rule. The theory premises if an individual practices a skill for 10,000 hours, they will master it. In reality, the math breaks down to spending forty hours a week for five years practicing. If this is done, you should achieve mastery of the skill.

Brandon Semenuk’s skill on a bike is unarguable. He is one of the most decorated freeride mountain bike athletes in the world, in addition to dozens of award-winning movie parts and web edits. Semenuk’s time on a bike has been focused and competitive.

Since Trek signed him in 2006 at 15 years old, he has progressed in the sport of mountain biking tenfold. From winning the Red Bull Joyride five times to bringing a single crown fork to the top step of his most recent Red Bull Rampage first-place podium finish, Semenuk became the first person to win Red Bull Rampage four times.

His creativity on a bike not only scores top points with the judges but has inspired a new generation of riders.

02 Going from Mountain Biker to Rally Racer

Brandon Semenuk at ARA Rally Championship © © Ben Haulenbeek, subaru.com/motorsports 2022

However, his time in rally has been shorter. He bought his first rally car just over a decade ago, driving and racing as a privateer sheerly for the love of the sport. As a passionate hobbyist, Brandon started racing in the Canadian Rally Championship in 2015.

He has since worked his way to the highest level of rally racing in North America, competing against the likes of Ken Block and Travis Pastrana. The quick rise to the top has Semenuk juggling two professional careers – which brings a whole new set of challenges on top of the ones that come with being at the top of a single sport, let alone two.

The most impressive aspect of Semenuk's aptitude is his mastery of rally while maintaining and progressing his mountain bike skills and career. The hours required to train the mind and body to react differently to similar situations in the car rather than on the mountain bike are colossal.

Yet, parallels can be drawn between the stresses of rally racing and freeride mountain biking.

The mental aspects of thought, cognition, reaction time, and mindset all connect mountain biking and rally racing. The laser focus required to fully tap into the connection between tire and dirt, and the judgment of grip, timing, and trajectory correlate perfectly.

Not to mention the locked-in mindset of a slopestyle run or a rally stage. The rest of the world must be drowned out, focusing on the here and now. Nothing else.

These similarities will have expedited Semenuk’s foray into high-calibre rally racing, pulling from past experiences to benefit his newest endeavour.

03 The Road to Red Bull Rampage

To compete in the final round of the ARA championship, Semenuk missed the first four days of building at the 2022 Red Bull Rampage. This year's event revisited the 2008-2013 venue, which is the same site where Semenuk won his first Red Bull Rampage. The venue where Zink spun the iconic Oakley drop, and where Kelly McGarry flipped the canyon gap.

2 min Kelly McGarry's huge Canyon Backflip See the physics behind McGarry's incredible 72ft. Canyon Backflip at Red Bull Rampage 2013.

The site has a deep history in the dirt.

Semenuk was able to make it to the first day of Red Bull Rampage for line selection before flying to Michigan to finish the rally season. In 2012 and 2013, Semenuk crashed in all four of his final runs.

Taking the same line from nine years earlier, Semenuk’s build team of Evan Young and Justin Wyper buffed, shaped, and adjusted his line without a third team member for the first four dig days.

His long-time build crew was part of his previous two Red Bull Rampage wins, establishing a deep level of trust to gauge every jump, drop, roller, and chute to put together a line that stands up to today’s riding standards.

Brandon Semenuk's Dig Crew at Red Bull Rampage 2022 © Robin O'Neill

His past line was extremely steep and technical. Semenuk has said:

“I am looking at this venue the same way I approach every year, look at the mountain and see what speaks to me. Realistically, I will probably use some of the old stuff that I have used in the past because we will have less man hours this year.” Brandon Semenuk

Wyper and Young had quite the task of adjusting an old line to the standard of nearly a decade of progression let alone digging with one less crew member while Brandon is at the ARA event.

This will be the biggest test of their building careers with little in-person input from their rider.

Balancing Passions

In 2022, Semenuk filmed and produced multiple video segments on the mountain bike, including Parallel 2 with Kade Edwards. He also raced the 9-stop American Rally Association National Rally Championship by DirtFish and trained for Red Bull Rampage 2022.

This was on top of all other aspects a professional bike and rally athlete has to contend with. But still, Semenuk was a favorite to win Red Bull Rampage and the ARA overall title – an incredible feat if done.

It has been Semenuk’s best season to date in the ARA, with three race wins. Semeunuk sat in 1st place in the overall standings going into the second last round. On stage two of the Susquehannock Trail Performance Rally, He crashed out, putting his Subaru into the trees and handing the lead to Ken Block.

Semenuk only trailed by two points going into the final rally, making the Lake Superior Performance Rally a winner-takes-all event.

Semenuk Claims His First ARA National Title

Brandon Semenuk Wins ARA Rally 2022 © © Ben Haulenbeek, subaru.com/motorsports 2022

Light gray clouds cover the sky and low sun rays reach the forest's canopy. A lack of shadows leaves the clay, sand, and silt of the roadbed clear of sunspots. Light rain has kept the tracks moist with dark brown dirt rifts highlighting lines of previous racers with the light spatter lining the roadside.

The dirt is near perfect texture for tires to maintain traction.

The roar of the two-litre Subaru engine howls as Semenuk uses his right hand to push the gear stick up, dropping gear from fourth to third and down into second. He counter-steers to the right, dipping his rear end slightly left. He drifts around the corner spraying dirt, rocks, and exhaust as he shifts up to third gear, to fourth, and speeds into fifth on the next straight.

After several stages of tight racing, Semenuk held a thirty-second lead after day one of the Lake Superior Rally. The high pace racing with little course knowledge ensures Semenuk must be on top form coming into the final day of the rally.

He has to remain on course for the second day to secure the overall title after Ken Block crashed out on day one. The second day of racing held similar conditions to day one, with light rain in the forecast. The racers would complete 36 miles of road with a night stage to finish the rally, keeping everyone on their toes.

Semenuk would hold his lead to win his fourth ARA National Rally of the year and the 2022 ARA overall title.

Matching Skills of Mountain Biking and Rally Racing

The stress of Red Bull Rampage takes its toll on every rider. It’s the gnarliest event in mountain biking. Riders spend their year practicing to culminate a year's worth of work into their Red Bull Rampage finals run.

With Semenuk’s primary focus on the ARA, he would have had less time on the bike. Before Red Bull Rampage, riders spend significantly more time on their downhill bikes, perfecting bike setup and adapting muscle memory to the heavier downhill bikes.

The larger bikes take more force to maneuver, flip, and spin compared to the slopestyle bikes many competitors spend their competition season riding. Instead, Semenuk will have spent this time preparing for ARA, studying stage footage and memorizing call sheets.

After the ARA race finishes, Semenuk will have to rush from Houghton, Michigan, to Virgin, Utah. He will have the final four days of digging and practice to perfect his line before the Red Bull Rampage finals.

Semenuk will have to adjust his mindset from the pinned mentality of rally racing to the creativity required to show off his skill and style on the red spines of Virgin, Utah.

Can Brandon Semenuk Rise to Glory at Red Bull Rampage 2022?

Semenuk with that caveman drop to start his run © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

A stark transition from the driver's seat of his Subaru, Semenuk has flown to another world atop the lines of Virgin, Utah. The wind is light and the blue on the Red Bull flag is draped over the white PVC pipe holder, hiding the yellow and red center.

Semenuk takes a deep breath and visualizes the next two minutes of his life. He applies slight pressure to his right foot while he holds the brakes to bring himself to balance as he puts his left foot on the rear pedal.

He then releases the brakes with a half crank down, moving forward to continue the rotation and propel himself down the ridge. Semenuk turns his bars, shifting his weight forward onto his hands as he takes a sharp left off the ridge, dropping into the steep slope of his line below.

The day of Red Bull Rampage is always tense. Nerves are high and no one knows what type of progression will be displayed. This year, the conditions were perfect with little to no wind for the rider's first runs.

Semenuk would be the last to drop in.

The score to beat was 90.66 and was put down by Brett Rheeder. The first move of Semenuk's line was a 15-foot acid drop into a giant chute with no room for error. An acid drop is when a rider starts a drop standing beside their bike, holding the handlebars in one hand and the seat in the other. They then jump off the platform, hopping onto the bike in the air and landing with both hands on the bars and feet on the pedals.

The high difficulty of the trick to start the line was a huge benefit to the overall technicality. Semeunuk would go on to barspin the hip drop that Gee Atherton pioneered in 2010. He then tail-whipped a huge flat drop and finished with a super-dumped three-nac, landing him a score of 84.

After all first runs were complete, the wind started to roll in and prevented any riders from taking a second run. This meant Red Bull Rampage was finished as organizers made the safe decision to call it to keep the riders safe.

Standings would stay as they were, with Brandon Semenuk in third place, Szymon Godziek in second, and Brett Rheeder taking the win.

5 min Top 3 runs Watch the podium runs from Red Bull Rampage, featuring Brandon Semenuk, Szymon Godziek and Brett Rheeder.

After a hectic two weeks of rally racing, digging, riding, and competing, Brandon Semenuk took his first Series Overall title in the ARA and finished with a podium position at the 16th rendition of Red Bull Rampage.

A pretty admirable feat considering there was a question of whether he would be able to compete in both.

Red Bull Rampage Red Bull Rampage 2022 – Final Standings Go to Event 1 Canada Score 90.66 2 Poland Score 86.33 3 Canada Score 84.00 4 USA Score 82.66 5 Belgium Score 81.00 Show all results Rank Person Country Score 1 Canada 90.66 2 Poland 86.33 3 Canada 84.00 4 USA 82.66 5 Belgium 81.00 6 USA 77.00 7 USA 74.00 8 Spain 73.00 9 USA 67.00 10 USA 66.00 11 USA 65.33 12 Canada 63.66 13 USA 62.33 14 France 58.00 15 USA 53.00 16 USA 37.66