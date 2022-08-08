Red Bull Campus Clutch Terms & Conditions

THIS TOURNAMENT IS OPEN TO RESIDENTS OF CANADA ONLY

1. REGISTRATION PERIOD:

The Registration Period (the “Registration Period”) for the Campus Clutch Canadian Tournament (the “Tournament”) begins on August 8, 2022 at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time (“PT”) and is scheduled to end on September 17, 2022 at 11:55 a.m. PT or whenever all Tournament Spots (as defined below in Section 7) have been filled in accordance with these Official Rules and Regulations (the “Rules”) – whichever occurs first.

2. ELIGIBILITY:

The Tournament is open to residents of Canada who:

have reached the legal age of majority in their province/territory of residence at the time of entry; and

are currently registered as a student at Post-Secondary Institution in Canada for the for the Fall 2022 semester (i.e., the semester starting Sepetember 2022 and ending December 2022). Note: A valid university identification will be required.

Employees, representatives or agents (and those with whom such persons are living, whether related or not) of Red Bull Canada, Ltd. (the “Sponsor”), its associated and affiliated entities, prize suppliers, advertising/promotion agencies and any other individual(s), entity or entities involved in the development, production, implementation, administration or fulfillment of the Tournament (collectively, the “Tournament Parties”) are not eligible to participate.

3. AGREEMENT TO BE LEGALLY BOUND BY RULES:

By participating in this Tournament, you are signifying your agreement that you have read and agree to be legally bound by these Rules.

4. NATIONAL QUALIFIERS:

For the purposes of this Tournament, there will be a total of four(4) national qualifier tournaments (each, a “National Qualifier”). There will be two (2) east National Qualifiers and two (2) west National Qualifiers as follows:

National Qualifier Date Times 1 - East National Qualifier September 10, 2022 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) – 11:59 p.m. ET 2 - West National Qualifier September 10, 2022 12:00 p.m. PT – 11:59 p.m. PT 3 - East National Qualifier September 17, 2022 12:00 p.m. ET – 11:59 p.m. ET 4 - West National Qualifier September 17, 2022 12:00 p.m. PT – 11:59 p.m. PT

All dates and times are subject to change in the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsor.

5. NATIONAL FINAL:

For the purposes of this Tournament, there will be a total of one (1) national final tournament (the “National Final”) which shall take place over a two (2) day period, as follows:

Dates and Times October 15, 2022 --- 12:00 p.m. ET - 11:59 p.m. ET October 16, 2022 --- 12:00 p.m. ET - 11:59 p.m. ET

All dates and times are subject to change in the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsor.

6. TEAMS AND PLAYERS:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. MAKING A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE OR OTHERWISE IMPACT YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING IN THIS TOURNAMENT.

For the purposes of this Tournament, a Team (each, a “Team”) must consist of five (5) Players (each, a “Player” and collectively the “Players”). All Players on a Team must meet the eligibility requirements outlined in Section 2. The same Player cannot be a member of more than one (1) Team. Players on a Team do not need to be from the same Post-Secondary Institution. A team can comlpete a Team Registration (see Section 7) for an east or west National Qualifier, regardless of where the Team’s Players reside in Canada. A Team can complete a Team Registration (See Section 7) in relation to one (1) or more National Qualifiers – BUT cannot: (i) complete Team Registrations for the east and west National Qualifiers occurring on the same date (a Team can only participate in one (1) east or west Natioanl Qualifier on September 10, 2022 and/or one (1) east or west National Qualifer on September 17, 2022); or (ii) have more than one (1) place in the National Final.

IMPORTANT NOTE: If at any point in time a Team is unable to field five (5) Players in accordance with these Rules, the Team will be considered ineligible for participation and may be subject to disqualification from the Tournament.

Each Player must have his/her own Valorant account in order to participate. Players must also register for an account on FACEIT.com, and must link their Valorant profile to their FACEIT account. Both a Valorant account and a FACEIT account are entirely free to obtain.

7. HOW TO REGISTER A TEAM FOR A NATIONAL QUALIFIER:

Each Team must register for at least one (1) National Qualifier (a “Team Registration”). For the purposes of this Tournament, a Team Registration must be submitted – and (unless otherwise stated herein) any and all actions contemplated herein on behalf of the Team must be completed – by a single Player on the Team who has been designated as the authorized representative of the Team (each a “Representative”).

A Team’s Representative must: (a) be a legal resident of Canada; (b) have reached the legal age of majority in his/her province or territory of residence at the time of participation; (c) reside in Canada during the Tournament; (d) have authority and permission from each Player on the Team to enter the Team in the Tournament; and (e) have the authority to legally bind each Player on the Team, including (without limitation) to the terms and conditions of these Rules and to any other required documentation as contemplated in these Rules.

To complete a Team Registration, the Representative of the Team must visit redbullcampusclutch.com (the “Website”) during the Registration Period and follow the on-screen prompts to complete the following steps:

a) select the National Qualifier(s) that the Team wants to register for;

b) follow the link provided to FaceIt.com to obtain the Official Tournament Registration Form (the “Form”);

c) fully complete the Form with all required information, which requires the Representative to enter all required information in the space provided – including, but not limited to the required information relating to each Player on the Team; and

d) signify his/her agreement on his/her behalf and on behalf of each Player on the Team that he/she has read, and that both he/she and each Player on the Team agrees to be legally bound by, the terms and conditions of these Rules.

Once the Representative of a Team has fully completed the Form with all required information, he/she must submit the fully completed Form. To be eligible, the Form must be submitted and received in accordance with these Rules during the Registration Period.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Each National Qualifier has a total of sixty-four (64) Tournament Spots (each, a “Tournament Spot” and collectively the “Tournament Spots”). The maximum number of Teams per National Qualifier is sixty-four (64) Teams. Once all Tournament Spots for a National Qualifier have been filled in accordance with these Rules or on September 17, 2022 at 11:55 a.m. PT (whichever occurs first), the Registration Period for that National Qualifier will close and no further Team Registrations will be accepted in relation to that National Qualifier.

8. NATIONAL QUALIFIER TOURNAMENT BRACKET:

For the purposes of this Tournament, each National Qualifier will consist of a series of Valorant matches (each a “Match” and collectively the “Matches”) that will be played according to the Rulebook (the “Rulebook”) - which is hereby incorporated by reference into these Rules. Valorant is a 5 vs 5 first-person tactical shooter where two teams compete on various maps and across multiple rounds by attacking and defending objectives.

A copy of the Rulebook will be provided to the Representative of each Team prior to such Team participating in the applicable National Qualifier. In the event of a conflict between the Rulebook and these Rules, the terms and conditions of these Rules shall prevail, govern and control to the extent necessary to resolve the conflict.

Each National Qualifier will consist of a series of Matches that will be played between Teams in accordance with the structure established by the Sponsor (the “National Qualifier Bracket”). In relation to each National Qualifier, the National Qualifier Bracket will be set by the Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion.

ALL DECISIONS OF THE SPONSOR IN RELATION TO SETTING THE NATIONAL QUALIFIER BRACKETS FOR EACH NATIONAL QUALIFIER WILL BE MADE BY THE SPONSOR IN ITS SOLE AND ABSOLUTE DISCRETION AND SHALL BE CONSIDERED TO BE FINAL AND BINDING WITHOUT RIGHT OF APPEAL.

At the conclusion of each Match, the Sponsor will determine, in its sole and absolute discretion, which Team is declared as the winning Team and which Team is declared as the losing Team. The winning Team from each Match will be eligible to move forward in the National Qualifier in accordance with the applicable National Qualifier Bracket.

Each National Qualifier will conclude when the top four (4) Teams are identified for the National Qualifier in accordance with the applicable National Qualifier Bracket. NO TEAM IS A WINNING TEAM OF A NATIONAL QUALIFIER UNLESS AND UNTIL THE SPONSOR OFFICIALLY CONFIRMS THE TEAM AS THE WINNING TEAM OF THE NATIONAL QUALIFIER IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE RULES.

BEFORE BEING DECLARED AS A CONFIRMED WINNING TEAM OF A NATIONAL QUALIFIER, each Player on an eligible winning Team for a National Qualifier will be required to sign and return the Sponsor’s declaration and release form within two (2) business days, which (among other things): (i) confirms compliance with these Rules; (ii) acknowledges acceptance of the applicable National Qualifier Prize (as defined below in Section 9); (iii) releases the Sponsor, all of the other Tournament Parties, and each of their respective agents, employees, directors, representatives, successors, and assigns (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from any and all liability in connection with this Tournament, his/her and the Team’s participation therein and/or the awarding and use/misuse of the National Qualifier Prize or any portion thereof; and (iv) agrees to the publication, reproduction and/or other use (at the Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion) of his/her name, city/province/territory, post-secondary institution, statements about the Tournament and/or photograph or other likeness without further notice or compensation, in any publicity or advertisement carried out by or on behalf of the Sponsor in any manner whatsoever, including print, broadcast or the internet.

If a Player on an eligible winning Team for a National Qualifier: (a) fails to return the properly executed Tournament documents as outlined above; (b) cannot participate in (or is unwilling to participate in) the National Final for any reason; and/or (c) is determined to be in violation of these Rules (all as determined by the Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion); then the Sponsor reserves the right to take whatever action it deems necessary based on the circumstances – including, but not limited to, disqualifying the Player and/or the Team of which the Player is a member – to ensure that the Tournament is being conducted in accordance with the Sponsor’s interpretation of the letter and spirit of these Rules.

9. THE NATIONAL QUALIFIER PRIZES:

There will be a total of sixteen (16) National Qualifier Prizes (each, a “National Qualifier Prize” and collectively the “National Qualifier Prizes”) available to be won in the Tournament. There will be four (4) National Qualifier Prizes awarded in relation to each National Qualifier, as follows:

First Place Team: $1000 CAD

Second Place Team: $650 CAD

Third Place Team: $350 CAD

Forth Place Team: $0 CAD

Each National Qualifier Prize will be awarded to the Team Representative in the form of an electronic funds transfer. The Sponsor is not responsible for the division of the National Qualifier Prize as between Players on a winning Team. Each National Qualifier winner will be eligible to compete in the National Final – but cannot have more than one (1) place in the National Final. In the event that a National Qualifier winner wins in more than one (1) National Qualifier, the Sponsor will award the extra spot in the National Final to the next highest ranked Team in that National Qualifier (but the original National Qualifier winner will get the applicable amount of money as outlined above).

The following general conditions apply to each National Qualifier Prize: (i) National Qualifier Prize must be accepted as awarded and is not transferable or assignable (except as may be specifically permitted by Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion); (ii) no substitutions are permitted, except at Sponsor’s option; (iii) if a Player does not utilize any part(s) of the National Qualifier Prize, then any such part(s) not utilized may, in the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsor, be forfeited in their entirety and, if forfeited, nothing will be substituted in their place; (iv) Sponsor reserves the right at any time to: (a) place reasonable restrictions on the availability or use of the National Qualifier Prize or any component thereof; and (b) substitute the National Qualifier Prize or a component thereof for any reason with a prize or prize component(s) of equal or greater retail value, including, without limitation, but solely at the Sponsor’s sole discretion, a cash award; and (v) by accepting the National Qualifier Prize, the Player agrees to waive all recourse against the Sponsor and all of the other Released Parties if the National Qualifier Prize or a component thereof does not prove satisfactory, either in whole or in part.

None of the Released Parties makes any representation or offers any warranty, express or implied, as to the quality or fitness of any National Qualifier Prize awarded in connection with the Tournament. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, each Player understands and acknowledges that he or she may not seek reimbursement or pursue any legal or equitable remedy from either the Sponsor or any of the other Released Parties should the National Qualifier Prize fail to be fit for its purpose or is in any way unsatisfactory.

10. NATIONAL FINAL TOURNAMENT BRACKET:

For the purposes of this Tournament, the National Final will consist of a series of Matches that will be played according to the Rulebook (as outlined above in Section 8).

The National Final will consist of a series of Matches that will be played between the National Qualifier winning Teams in accordance with the structure established by the Sponsor (the “National Final Bracket”).

ALL DECISIONS OF THE SPONSOR IN RELATION TO SETTING THE NATIONAL FINAL BRACKET FOR THE NATIONAL FINAL WILL BE MADE BY THE SPONSOR IN ITS SOLE AND ABSOLUTE DISCRETION AND SHALL BE CONSIDERED TO BE FINAL AND BINDING WITHOUT RIGHT OF APPEAL.

At the conclusion of each Match, the Sponsor will determine, in its sole and absolute discretion, which Team is declared as the winning Team and which Team is declared as the losing Team. The winning Team from each Match will be eligible to move forward in the National Final in accordance with the National Final Bracket. The losing Team from each Match will be eliminated from the Tournament.

The National Final will conclude when the top Team is identified for the National Final in accordance with the National Final Bracket. NO TEAM IS A WINNING TEAM OF THE NATIONAL FINAL UNLESS AND UNTIL THE SPONSOR OFFICIALLY CONFIRMS THE TEAM AS A WINNING TEAM OF THE NATIONAL FINAL IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE RULES.

BEFORE BEING DECLARED AS A CONFIRMED WINNING TEAM OF THE NATIONAL FINAL, each Player on an eligible winning Team for the National Final will be required to sign and return the Sponsor’s declaration and release form within two (2) business days, which (among other things): (i) confirms continuing compliance with these Rules; (ii) acknowledges acceptance of the applicable National Final Prize (as defined below in Section 11); and (iii) releases the Sponsor and all of the other Released Parties from any and all liability in connection with this Tournament, his/her and the Team’s participation therein and/or the awarding and use/misuse of the National Final Prize or any portion thereof.

If a Player on an eligible winning Team for the National Final: (a) fails to return the properly executed Tournament documents as outlined above; (b) cannot participate in (or is unwilling to participate in) the National Final Prize (as awarded) for any reason; and/or (c) is determined to be in violation of these Rules (all as determined by the Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion); then the Sponsor reserves the right to take whatever action it deems necessary based on the circumstances – including, but not limited to, disqualifying the Player and/or the Team of which the Player is a member – to ensure that the Tournament is being conducted in accordance with the Sponsor’s interpretation of the letter and spirit of these Rules.

11. THE NATIONAL FINAL PRIZES:

There will be three (3) National Final Prizes (each, a “National Final Prize”) available to be won in the Tournament, as follows:

First Place Team: (i) $2,000 CAD; (ii) the opportunity for each Player on the Team to participate in the Global Campus Clutch Tournament Finals (the “World Final”); and (iii) at trip for each Player on the Team to participate in the World Final, consisting of: (a) round-trip economy airfare for the Player to the location where the World Final will take place (the “Destination City”, determined by the Sponsor, in its sole and absolute discretion) from a major Canadian airport determined by the Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion – the outbound flight is currently scheduled to occur on December 10, 2022 and the return flight is currently scheduled to occur on December 16, 2022 (however, such dates may be revised at Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion based on flight availability and confirmed dates of the World Final event); (b) hotel accommodation in a twin room (minimum two star hotel) during the stay; and (c) airport transfers in the Destination City and catering during the stay. The total approximate retail value of the First Place Team National Final Prize (including the trip for each Player on the Team) is $14,500 CAD (based on a Toronto, Ontario hypothetical departure point example of each Player).

Second Place Team: $1,300 CAD

Third Place Team: $700 CAD

The Second Place Team and Third Place Team National Final Prizes, and cash portion of the First Place Team National Final Prize, will each be awarded to the applicable Team Representative in the form of a cheque. The Sponsor is not responsible for the division of any cash portion of a National Final Prize as between Players on a winning Team.

The World Final will be governed by a separate set of Terms and Conditions – available at redbullcampusclutch.com .

The following general conditions apply to each National Final Prize: (i) National Final Prize must be accepted as awarded and is not transferable, assignable and/or convertible to cash (except as may be specifically permitted by Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion); (ii) no substitutions are permitted, except at Sponsor’s option; (iii) if a Player does not utilize any part(s) of the National Final Prize, then any such part(s) not utilized may, in the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsor, be forfeited in their entirety and, if forfeited, nothing will be substituted in their place; (iv) Sponsor reserves the right at any time to: (a) place reasonable restrictions on the availability or use of the National Final Prize or any component thereof; and (b) substitute the National Final Prize or a component thereof for any reason with a prize or prize component(s) of equal or greater retail value, including, without limitation, but solely at the Sponsor’s sole discretion, a cash award; and (v) by accepting the National Final Prize, the Player agrees to waive all recourse against the Sponsor and all of the other Released Parties if the National Final Prize or a component thereof does not prove satisfactory, either in whole or in part.

IMPORTANT NOTE – FIRST PLACE TEAM NATIONAL FINAL PRIZE: Due to Covid-19 and the current worldwide situation associated with it (travel restrictions, governmental prohibitions etc), the Destination City not determined yet. The World Final may be postponed to a later date or may be held in a different format instead (e.g. online), at Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion. The prize recipients will be informed by Sponsor via email about the location of the World Final, any further and final flight dates as well as any postponement or any change in the in the format of the World Final (this information will also be available on www.redbullcampusclutch.com). Without limiting any of the foregoing, the following general conditions apply to the First Place Team National Final Prize: (i) all travel related to the trip must be completed on or by the date(s) specified by Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion (in the event that a Player is unable to claim the National Final Prize or any portion thereof during such time, the Player’s trip may, in the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsor, be forfeited in its entirety and, if forfeited, the Sponsor is not obligated to offer any substitute prizing in its place); (ii) each Player must (a) have all necessary documentation to permit travel and participate in the National Final Prize (including all required COVID-19 documentation (including, without limitation, any required proof of vaccine documentation, proof of valid vaccine exemption documentation, and/or proof of negative COVID-19 test documentation, if applicable); and (b) must not have any legal barrier to travel to, and return from, the Destination City; (iii) the costs of everything not specifically and expressly stated above as included in the National Final Prize are the sole and absolute responsibility of the winning Team, including without limitation, any COVID-19 test expenses, travel or medial insurance costs, additional food expenses, incidental travel expenses, items of a personal nature and other fees (NOTE: the winners may be required to present a valid major credit card in their name at the time of hotel check-in to cover any incidental hotel expenses or damages); (iv) all travel arrangements relating to the National Final Prize must be made through the Sponsor or its designated agents; (v) neither Sponsor nor any of its prize suppliers will replace any lost or stolen tickets; (vi) any difference between the actual value of the National Final Prize and its stated approximate retail value will not be awarded; (vii) all characteristics and features of the National Final Prize (and of each National Final Prize element), except as otherwise explicitly stated above, are at the Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion; (viii) precise travel arrangements are subject to space and flight availability and shall be made at the Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion; (ix) once booked, travel arrangements may not be changed; (x) the Released Parties will not be in any way responsible (and for greater certainty, are not obligated to offer any substitute prizing) in the event that any part of the National Final Prize is delayed, postponed, re-scheduled or cancelled for any reason whatsoever (including, without limitation, due to illness or health risks, or any governmental or health authority orders, measures, directives or guidance in response to such illness or risks, such as, without limitation, those that may be implemented to mitigate COVID-19 transmission, or due to any other cause of any kind or nature whatsoever); (xi) the Sponsor reserves the right to change any of the National Final Prize dates and/or National Final Prize description at its sole and absolute discretion; (xii) each Player must participate in the National Final Prize in a respectable manner and abide by all applicable venue policies - the Sponsor reserves the right to revoke any component of the National Final Prize from a Player on the winning team who it, or applicable venue personnel, deem (in their sole discretion) as a safety risk, having violated any applicable policy or law, or may be bringing Sponsor or any of the other Contest Parties into disrepute (and for greater certainty, nothing will be substituted in place of any revoked National Final Prize component); and, (xiii) by participating in the National Final Prize, each Player: (a) signifies that he/she understands, acknowledges and accepts that participation in the National Final Prize may involve danger and/or exposure to risks and hazards (including without limitation as may be due to the inherent risks of travel and as may be due to possible COVID-19 exposure or infection), whether arising from foreseeable or unforeseeable human error and negligence, and that, as a result, he/she may suffer damage to personal property, serious personal injury, illness or even death; (b) signifies that he/she acknowledges and agrees that the Released Parties have not made any warranties, guarantees or representations about his/her safety while participating in the National Final Prize; and (c) warrants and represents that he/she has evaluated the nature, scope, and extent of the risks involved, and freely and voluntarily agree and assume any and all risks of personal injury, illness, death arising out of or connected with his/her participation in the National Final Prize.

None of the Released Parties makes any representation or offers any warranty, express or implied, as to the quality or fitness of the National Final Prize awarded in connection with the Tournament. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, each Player understands and acknowledges that he or she may not seek reimbursement or pursue any legal or equitable remedy from either the Sponsor or any of the other Released Parties should the National Final Prize fail to be fit for its purpose or is in any way unsatisfactory.

12. GENERAL CONDITIONS:

This Tournament is subject to all applicable federal, provincial/territorial and municipal laws. The decisions of the Sponsor with respect to all aspects of this Tournament are final and binding on all entrants without right of appeal. ANYONE DEEMED BY THE SPONSOR TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THE SPONSOR’S INTERPRETATION OF THE LETTER AND/OR SPIRIT OF THESE RULES FOR ANY REASON IS SUBJECT TO DISQUALIFICATION IN THE SOLE AND ABSOLUTE DISCRETION OF THE SPONSOR AT ANY TIME.

The Released Parties will not be liable for: (i) any failure of the Website and/or any other website or any platform during the Tournament; (ii) any technical malfunction or other problems of any nature whatsoever, including, without limitation, those relating to the telephone network or lines, computer on-line systems, servers, access providers, computer equipment or software; (iii) the failure of any Registration and/or other information to be received, captured or recorded for any reason whatsoever, including, but not limited to, technical problems or traffic congestion on the internet or at any website; (iv) any injury or damage to an entrant’s or any other person’s computer or other device related to or resulting from participating in the Tournament; (v) anyone being incorrectly and/or mistakenly identified as a winner or eligible winner; and/or (vi) any combination of the above.

The Sponsor reserves the right, subject only to the approval of the Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux (the “Régie”) in Quebec, to withdraw, amend or suspend this Tournament (or to amend these Rules) in any way, in the event of any cause beyond the reasonable control of the Sponsor that interferes with the proper conduct of this Tournament as contemplated by these Rules, including, without limitation, any error, problem, computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud or failure of any kind whatsoever. Any attempt to undermine the legitimate operation of this Tournament in any way (as determined by Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion) may be a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, the Sponsor reserves the right to seek remedies and damages to the fullest extent permitted by law. The Sponsor reserves the right, subject only to the approval of the Régie in Quebec, to cancel, amend or suspend this Tournament, or to amend these Rules, in any way without prior notice or obligation, in the event of any accident, printing, administrative, or other error of any kind, or for any other reason whatsoever.

By entering this Tournament, each entrant expressly consents to the Sponsor, its agents and/or representatives, storing, sharing and using the personal information submitted for the purpose of administering the Tournament and in accordance with Sponsor’s privacy policy (available at: https://policies.redbull.com/policies/RedBull.com_Canada/201807111103/en_CA/privacy.html ). This section does not limit any other consent(s) that an individual may provide the Sponsor or others in relation to the collection, use and/or disclosure of their personal information.

For Quebec Residents: Any litigation respecting the conduct or organization of a publicity contest may be submitted to the Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux for a ruling. Any litigation respecting the awarding of a prize may be submitted to the board only for the purpose of helping the parties reach a settlement.

The Sponsor reserves the right, subject only to the approval of the Régie in Quebec, to adjust any of the dates, timeframes and/or other Tournament mechanics stipulated in these Rules, to the extent deemed necessary by the Sponsor, for purposes of verifying compliance by Team, Player, Registration and/or other information with these Rules, or as a result of any technical or other problems, or in light of any other circumstances which, in the opinion of the Sponsor, in its sole and absolute discretion, affect the proper administration of the Tournament as contemplated in these Rules, or for any other reason.

In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the terms and conditions of these English Rules and disclosures or other statements contained in any Tournament-related materials, including, but not limited to, the French version of these Rules and/or any instructions or interpretations of these Rules given by any representative of the Sponsor, the terms and conditions of these English Rules shall prevail, govern and control to the fullest extent permitted by law.

The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these Rules shall otherwise remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with the terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, all issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Rules or the rights and obligations of participants, Sponsor or any of the other the Released Parties in connection with the Tournament will be governed by and construed in accordance with the domestic laws of the Province of Ontario and the federal laws of Canada applicable therein, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions that would cause the application of any other jurisdiction’s laws. The parties hereby consent to the exclusive jurisdiction and venue of the courts located in Ontario in any action to enforce (or otherwise relating to) these Rules or relating to this Tournament.