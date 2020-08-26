Learning to skate isn’t easy.

It requires balance, coordination, strong mental and physical capacity, and hours upon hours of practice. Pumping around, learning to push, and sticking your first ollie is a feat in itself. But often times, skateboarding’s toughest barriers-to-entry exist within the social realm.

The act of showing up at a skatepark as a beginner can be “intimidating,” “unwelcoming,” and “discouraging,” says Kate MacMillan , one of the founders of Vancouver-based Late Bloomers Skate Club .

“You feel like all eyes are on you, and that you’re taking away space from people trying to rip it,” she added.

According to Kate, these feelings are amplified for skaters who don't feel represented due to lack of diversity in mainstream skate culture, such as BIPOC, women, and LGBTQ2S people, leading some newcomers to believe that skateboarding isn’t for them.

For these reasons, Kate didn’t start skating until her early-thirties when her and a group of friends came across a mini ramp that normally sat empty. They decided to give it a go.

“I remember my first baby kick turn and it felt amazing to learn something new. Stepping onto a board with four wheels, it demands all your attention and focus. There’s no room to let your mind wander and dwell on everyday stresses. These little victories kept me positive, even in the toughest of times,” she said.

Kate was hooked from then on out. She soon learnt that in the company of like-minded friends, showing up at the skatepark felt comfortable, natural, and safe.

These discoveries gave rise to the Late Bloomers Skate Club — a skate community for all ages, all genders, and all bodies. In collaboration with other Vancouver-based groups like Vancouver Queer Skate , Takeover Skateboarding , Chickflip , Late Bloomers is mobilizing communities and creating spaces for non-traditional skaters to feel comfortable, create friendships and skate pals, and enjoy skateboarding. As a collective, they offer drop-in sessions, lessons, and social events.

“We're really just one big community just trying to learn how to skateboard in an environment where we feel welcomed,” Kate added. “Entering these spaces in the company of friends, allies, and supporters is encouraging. Then you start to realize that skateparks are friendly environments, and people are excited to see you learn.”

Groups like Late Bloomers Skate Club exist across the country. Here’s a list to connect you to your nearest inclusive skate community.

Communities across Canada, listed from coast to coast, east to west.

1. Skate In The Slow Lane (LaHave, Nova Scotia)

A girl skate crew based in LaHave, that host sessions and lessons at skateparks across the province.

2. Les Vagabonnes (Montreal)

A female and LGBTQ2+-led community of skaters who host and promote meet-ups, lessons, and social events around Montreal.

3. Girls Skate Mtl (Montreal)

An all-girls skate community that shares and supports shred events across Montreal.

4. My Ladies Brigade (Quebec)

A girls skate crew who host Wednesday night sessions and lessons at skateparks across Quebec.

5. Girls+ Skate 613 (Ottawa)

An all-inclusive Ottawa-based crew that hosts weekly skate sessions, social events, and a yearly week-long summer camp.

6. Babes Brigade (Toronto)

Toronto-based black owned skate company, support group, and safe space for women on and off the board. They organize weekly meet ups, skate trips, women’s only skate contests, lessons, and even offer apparel and boards for purchase.

7. Later Sk8ters Gang (Toronto)

A skate crew for boarders who started skating later on in life.

8. Queer Skate YWG (Winnipeg)

Winnipeg-based gender self determining and all bodies skate crew who organize lessons, social events, and meet ups.

9. Femmes Across The Board (Regina)

A skate crew for female identifying, non-binary, 2S+LGBTQIA and BIPOC folks who organize weekly skate sessions and meet ups around Regina.

10. Tigers Skate Club (Edmonton)

Girls-based skate club organizing weekly meetups, and skate sessions around Edmonton.

11. 100 Percent Skate Club (Calgary)

An all-girls skate community based in Calgary that organizes weekly drop in sessions from April to September.

12. Louise On Wheels (Revelstoke)

Revelstoke’s ladies skate community, growing “one Louise at a time.”

13. Takeover Skateboarding (Vancouver)

A women, BIPOC, LGBTQ+ & 2s centred movement aimed at diversifying skate scenes by taking over skateparks, reclaiming space, and fostering art.

14. Late Bloomers Skate Club (Vancouver)

A skate community for all ages, all genders, and all bodies.

15. Vancouver Queer Skate (Vancouver)

A safe space for people of all orientations and gender identities who want to learn how to skate. The crew organizes meet ups and skate sessions across Vancouver.

16. Chick Flips (Vancouver)

A Vancouver-based skate crew creating a safe space for all ages, skills, and bodies. They work with other Vancouver crews to host meet ups, skate sessions, socials, and lessons.

17. Real Wild Kittens (Whistler)

An all-girl skate crew hosting weekly takeovers at the infamous Whistler skatepark.

18. Ladies of Shred (Victoria)

Victoria-based girls skate crew for all ages and abilities. They organize meet ups and skate sessions around Victoria.

19. Ladies Shred Nanaimo (Nanaimo)

An all-girl skate crew taking over parks across Nanaimo and hosting regular ladies meet ups.

20. Ukee Ladies Skate (Ucluelet)