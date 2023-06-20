Discover Canada’s hidden mountain biking gem

Newfoundland and Labrador form the most easterly province of Canada. Most people who are not from Canada will have no idea where the location of the province is. It is actually closer to Europe than many parts of Canada and takes only a five-hour plane ride from London, England, to reach St John's, the biggest city in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Chris Jerrett runs Freeride Mountain Sports. © Mattias Fredriksson

Newfoundland and Labrador used to be an important cod fishing region. Fishing is still popular, but these days offshore drilling is the big industry for the local people and the area's economy.

The island of Newfoundland isn't really known for its mountain biking, but there is some amazing riding to be found there. The landscape is raw, vast and very beautiful. The Newfies are very friendly, the local beer tastes great and the trails are fun.

Local legend Chris Jerrett. © Mattias Fredriksson

Chris Jerrett runs Freeride Mountain Sports, St John's best bike shop, and is one of the most dedicated mountain bikers in Newfoundland. He has built trails in the St John's area for almost 20 years and is a pioneer of riding in the region.

The beautiful colours of St. John’s. © Mattias Fredriksson

St John's is a historic fishing city. When the fishermen returned from their voyages, they were faced with rows and rows of identical Victorian houses. In order to make the houses stand out from one another and ensure a quick return home, each house was painted a different vibrant colour. This has made Newfoundland one of the most colourful parts of Canada.

Kaelam Power and Mike Trickett. © Mattias Fredriksson

The ocean views and scenic trails in Newfoundland are great, but the weather can be really bad for the majority of the year, so if you are a passionate rider and live there, you have to ride the root-filled, often wet and gnarly trails in the trees. This creates good riders like Kaelam Power and Mike Trickett.

An ocean side trail close to Quidi Vidi. © Mattias Fredriksson

This is Kaelam Power riding an oceanside trail close to Quidi Vidi, which is a cool little village outside St John's. Quidi Vidi has always been a fishing village, but nowadays the town is also famous for the Quidi Vidi Brewery, Newfoundland's best beer.

Cape Spear, the eastern most point of America. © Mattias Fredriksson

Colin Field rides on a knife-edge ridge. © Mattias Fredriksson

Colin Field rides on a knife-edge ridge towards Torbay Lookout, 30 minutes from downtown St John's and one of many beautiful spots along the shore.

Catch of the day. © Mattias Fredriksson

The cod fishing is really good in Newfoundland and a fun activity away from the bikes. You can go out on guided tours around the St John's area or get to know one of the friendly locals by going out on a boat.

Newfoundland is a really different place. © Mattias Fredriksson

Newfoundland and Labrador are among those places Canadians talk about but never visit. It is so remote, even for Canadians. The landscape and nature is unique and different from most other places in Canada. If you want to experience something different, go visit and bring your bike.

