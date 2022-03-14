Four Canadian backcountry shred crews to keep an eye on

From the pioneering ski mountaineers of Chamonix to the early days of sled-boarding exploration in the Whistler backcountry, there’s one common thread between any snow-sliders who push the limits in the backcountry: a solid crew.

While big-name pros might be the names you remember, it’s truly a team atmosphere that makes pushing the limits feasible when you’re well out of cell service. Every spine shredded , there’s a buddy at the bottom helping guide that rider into the entrance, and every jump built needs a guinea pig. But you don’t have to be going huge to understand the core concept of backcountry travel: everyone needs a solid squad to rely on each other for safety, and of course sending.

“It takes a unique skillset to operate in big mountain terrain," says Will Kovacic of the Big Mountain crew out of Whistler, BC. "Having avalanche training, crevasse rescue training, and all these skills make it possible."

We all rely on each other for safety and motivation in complex terrain. Will Kovacic

Beyond safety, what’s important to Kovacic is how everything started—a natural camaraderie and drive to explore.

Like some of the tightest crews, the drive to get into the mountains started when there were no cameras pointed at them and they were simply out chasing their dreams.

Will Kovacic pillow hunting in the Pemberton backcountry © Alastair Spriggs

“We started out as a group of friends who all had similar objectives and wanted to get into the mountains,” says Kovacic.

“It’s always been about the homies. We’re all best friends and being in the mountains with your friends is our driving factor.”

That simple drive to get into the mountains has turned into something bigger (which you’ll read about later on), but camaraderie is still at the core of why any crew is successful in the mountains.

It’s the skin-track chatter, hoots and hollers when your buddy stomps a big one, and the power of the group mentality pushing one another forward that makes riding in the backcountry so magnetic. To celebrate that, we’re highlighting four crews that push the limits in the backcountry, and have a damn good time while they’re at it.

01 The Man Boys

No crew exemplifies locally sourced, organically grown sending like Whistler’s Manboys crew. While they might hail from all over the country, the crew calls Canada’s snowmobile-access snowboarding home, and they do a pretty darn good job of making it look like about as much fun as you can have. See below.

Explore the Whistler backcountry with John Jackson and The Manboys:

12 min Manning up The boys hit the backcountry in Whistler, Canada for some shredding fun with a crew of fellow snowboarders.

02 The Blondes

If we had to describe The Blonde’s in one word….well, we wouldn’t. Good times, big hucks, and non-stop energy is what makes this crew worth following. After staking their claim in the Revelstoke sled-ski scene, The Blondes made a name for themselves with their debut edit “How To Chuck Your Carcass”, and the vibes haven’t stopped since then. We’d suggest hopping on board.

Watch The Blondes in Huck Yeah! in the player below:

1 h 5 min Huck Yeah! Join a crew of the world's top skiers as they charge hard in some of the most spectacular locations.

03 Big Mountain

If you don’t know, now you know. This Whistler-based crew of boarders is unique in their methods of access—they spent the bulk of the 2020-2021 winter setting up remote basecamps to access their lines, producing their first offering, ‘Fall Line’. Big Mountain carried that methodology into last season, documenting an epic sea-level to alpine mission in the Squamish’s famed Tantalus Range in “Into The Tantalus”, another flick well-worth watching. Watch out for this crew, no matter how deep in the backcountry you are.

Follow the Big Mountain crew up skin tracks, across mountains, and down spines:

04 Wasted Youth

A crew of misfits out looking for a good time, Wasted Youth might dress like they don’t care, but trust us—nobody gets after it harder than this crew. Based out of Revelstoke, you’ll find this crew deep in the mountains riding big lines, and closing down the bar that same night. The all-out shredder lifestyle lives on with this crew, and we couldn’t be more stoked to see it.

Shred BC's Interior with Wasted Youth crew: