© Jussi Grznar
Swimming
Summer McIntosh just rewrote the record books – again
She didn’t just break the records, she set a new standard altogether.
In a sport where milliseconds can separate champions from contenders, Summer McIntosh is in a league of her own. At just 18 years old, the Canadian swim phenom delivered one of the most dominant performances swimming has seen in years at the 2025 Canadian Swimming Trials in Victoria, British Columbia.
Over the course of the five day event, she didn’t just qualify for the World Championships – she shook the entire foundation of the sport itself.
Three world records. Five events. One near-unstoppable force.
On top of the world records, Summer also set new Canadian records in the 400m freestyle and 200m butterfly – records she previously held herself, with the performance in the 200m butterfly becoming the second-fastest time ever.
Yet, what McIntosh accomplished isn’t just historic. It puts her in the same breath as other swim icons like Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky. And as she sets her sights on Singapore in July, there’s no question anymore: Summer McIntosh isn’t the future of swimming – she’s the present.
The records that fell
Event
Time
Description
400m Freestyle
3:54.18
Summer took down Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus’s record by more than a second
200m Individual Medley
2:05.70
Katinka Hosszu’s world record time had stood since being set back in 2015
400m Individual Medley
4:23.65
Having already set the world record in this event, she broke it again
400m Freestyle
3:54.18
This set a new Canadian record, which was previously held by herself
200m Butterfly
2:02.26
Summer shaved .76 off her own Canadian record, setting the second-fastest time in history
While setting three world records in a single competition is almost unheard of, she was dangerously close to setting two more. In the 800m freestyle – an event that’s been absolutely dominated by Ledecky since 2013 – Summer finished third-fastest all time, less than a second behind the world record of 8:04.12.
In the 200m butterfly, she posted the second-fastest swim ever, setting a Canadian record and just missing out on the world record by less than half a second. If anyone had the smallest of doubts before, there are surely none now. Summer McIntosh is on her way to becoming the best swimmer in the world. Full stop.
All eyes will be on the World Championships
What could make this moment even more thrilling? Well, the 2025 World Aquatics Championships take place in July in Singapore, where Summer is expected to race in five individual events. And after her recent performances, she’ll likely be the favourite in every single one.
If she’s able to deliver on the world stage similarly to what she did in Victoria, she has an incredibly unique opportunity to become the first swimmer since Michael Phelps to win five individual golds at a single world championship. At 18, she’s not just chasing the greats that came before her, she’s already in their lane.
It’s the path she’s carving. Day by day. Stroke by stroke.
