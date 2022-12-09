Meet the Canadian winners of Red Bull Capture Point 2022

Red Bull Capture Point seeks out the best virtual photographers in gaming, and gives them the chance to have their creativity displayed for people to enjoy offline at a gallery. This year’s competition saw entrants from all over the world submitting their best shots taken from two absolutely beautiful games: Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7.

Video game photography isn’t a new thing. Whether your earliest memories are snapping a picture of the screen to prove you really did unlock that armor set, or playing around with the more formal photo mode introduced in Gran Turismo 4 on the Playstation 2, it’s one of the best ways to show off how we see our favourite games.

Here are the winners of the four Red Bull Capture Point Categories whose winning submissions got them sent to New York City to see their shots displayed in an actual gallery. If you want to check out the Best In Show winners from around the world, their submissions are available for your viewing pleasure over on Playstation.Blog.

Capture Category 1 (New Beginnings)

Peter Tran winning Capture Point Photo © Peter Tran/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Red Bull Capture Point kicked off with a request for portrait submissions under the theme of “New Beginnings”. The winning shot was taken by Peter Tran in Horizon Forbidden West, and featured a black and white close up of Aloy’s face showing off an intense amount of detail. Peter put in a bunch of prep work before taking their winning shot that ended up paying off, as his submission also took home the honour as the Best In Show overall winner from Canada.

“I remember doing a mood board, getting paintings from old painters and drawing inspiration from that to see the different types of lighting that would invoke the theme of ‘New Beginnings’. I thought that had a lot of symbolism for Aloy and I wanted something close and intimate with her,” said Tran. He experimented with different perspectives and character model positioning to integrate Aloy into the mountains and foliage behind her.

“Her face looking upward looks kind of like a mountain, especially in black and white, if you’re not looking too hard. I thought that really captured ‘New Beginnings’ for me.”

Horizon Forbidden West Photo 1 by @PhotogenicPete © Peter Tran/Sony Interactive Entertainment Horizon Forbidden West Photo 2 by @PhotogenicPete © Peter Tran/Sony Interactive Entertainment Horizon Forbidden West Photo 3 by @PhotogenicPete © Peter Tran/Sony Interactive Entertainment Horizon Forbidden West Photo 4 by @PhotogenicPete © Peter Tran/Sony Interactive Entertainment Horizon Forbidden West Photo 5 by @PhotogenicPete © Peter Tran/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Peter, who is primarily a big fan of story-based single player games like Uncharted, Spider-Man, and the recently released God of War: Ragnarok, first began playing around with photo modes when they were playing InFamous: Second Son back in 2014.

“At that point, I didn't really see myself as a photographer. I didn't own a camera. I didn't do anything like that, but it definitely germinated in my brain like, ‘Wow, this is really something cool’, being able to take photos and go to locations without actually leaving my house,” said Tran who now counts traditional photography, video editing, and acting among his list of creative outlets.

“That game and all the subsequent games [with photo modes] after it just made me think about wanting to learn composition, learn lighting, and learn all these other things that kind of bled into a lot of my other creative pursuits.”

Capture Category 2 (The Call To Adventure)

Amisthiosintraining's winning shot © Amy Salinas/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Category 2, The Call to Adventure, kicked off two weeks after Category 1 and called for landscape submissions with top honours going to Amy Salinas, AKA Amisthiosintraining. This snap came about while Amy was trying to get on top of a Tallneck (if you’ve never played the Horizon games, imagine a *really* big giraffe with a satellite dish for a head ) to find a vantage point where she could capture the environment. After trying to get a good shot that way for a while, she decided to move on from the Tallneck and just go somewhere very high, which ended up netting her a winning shot.

“When I see really good shots, I usually end up hearing that they're accidental, spur of the moment shots. With shots that are planned out very well, I'm not saying they don't come out good, but perhaps there's a little bit of overthinking,” said Salinas.

Horizon Forbidden west is absolutely not lacking when it comes to awe-inspiring vistas to take in and, while no one would dispute the game’s graphical fidelity, it's the narrative which gives life to the locales and makes them worth capturing.

“I enjoyed the story. I enjoyed the characters and, in a way, I thought I connected with them. Obviously, connecting yourself with the character in some way, at least for me, also connects you with the environment,” said Salinas about the title which puts players in the middle of many mysteries they must solve alongside protagonist, Aloy.

“It’s Aloy’s journey but I'm with her as a viewer, so I kind of look at that and, to me, it’s like I am a part of the story too. I feel like it's the way they wrote the game so capturing [photos], I feel like I'm also capturing my own journey.”

Horizon Forbidden West Photo 1 @misthiosvp © Amy Salinas/Sony Interactive Entertainment Horizon Forbidden West Photo 2 @misthiosvp © Amy Salinas/Sony Interactive Entertainment Horizon Forbidden West Photo 3 @misthiosvp © Amy Salinas/Sony Interactive Entertainment Horizon Forbidden West Photo 4 @misthiosvp © Amy Salinas/Sony Interactive Entertainment Horizon Forbidden West Photo 5 @misthiosvp © Amy Salinas/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Like any other form of expression, virtual photography benefits from many different types of creativity. Similarly to the other winners on this list, Amy’s interests don’t simply start and end with taking photos in video games. She’s flexed her creativity in the worlds of EDM music and crafting cosplay, but discovering photo mode was a huge moment for her.

“I remember my mind being blown the first time I discovered photo mode in Assassin's Creed origins. I remember hearing about it and I was curious to see what it actually was. I wasn't sure. When I tried it, it blew my mind that I could, in a game, have control of the camera to pan around and take pictures of scenery and characters zooming in and out, paying with whatever filters they had and depth of field. That just became another thing in my creative bucket of things to explore,” said Salinas, who values story-rich single player series’ like Final Fantasy, The Witcher, and Assassin’s Creed.

“I know it sounds really horrible to say that if it doesn't have a photo mode chances are, I will not buy it.”

Capture Category 3 (The Ultimate Battle)

Sarokeye's winning shot © Sara Eshak/Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Ultimate Battle was the prompt for Category 3, and our virtual photographers were tasked with figuring out a technical submission. Basically, they had to make the best use of the tools available to them in Horizon Forbidden West to come up with a stunning shot. The winner, Sara Eshak, who goes by Sarokeye online, found her winning shot while trying to film a virtual photography TikTok.

“I was fighting this machine and I always try to get different shots from one pause. I got some photos and kept zooming in and zooming out, trying to break the camera range. You know, just going really crazy, and then it went really fast between the light particles. I was like, ‘wait a minute, what's happening here?’ So I zoomed in, and then that photo just happened,” said Eshak.

Sara isn’t new to creative outlets, also dabbling in illustration, graphic design and traditional photography. Virtual photography was another outlet she discovered as it began to gain relevance online. Sony electing to put a share button right on their controller so people could easily share their shots was a big part of opening the hobby up to the world and she says was excited when it was revealed that Capture Point would be open to Canadians for the first time.

“I started taking [virtual photograph] seriously because I love photography. When virtual photography blew up, I didn't even know it existed until Spider-Man came out. From then it’s been like, almost four years? Maybe since 2018 that I've been trying to take it seriously,” said Eshak.

Horizon Forbidden West Photo 1 @Sarokeye © Sara Eshak/Sony Interactive Entertainment Horizon Forbidden West Photo 2 @Sarokeye © Sara Eshak/Sony Interactive Entertainment Horizon Forbidden West Photo 3 @Sarokeye © Sara Eshak/Sony Interactive Entertainment Horizon Forbidden West Photo 4 @Sarokeye © Sara Eshak/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Along with Spider-Man, some of her other favourite titles (shockingly, they all have extremely beautiful art direction worthy of being captured) include games like Persona 5, NieR: Replicant & NieR: Automata, and Final Fantasy VII: Remake. It’s tough to say what’s important when it comes to a game being considered beautiful but, for Sara, the way developers populate their worlds is huge.

“It always has to be about the story and the characters. The Last of Us is one of my favorite games. Part Two? Masterpiece. If you don't have a story, you don't have characters that you bond with. You always have to ask yourself, ‘If I was in that position, what would I do?’ If you come up with an answer, or if you don't come up with an answer, that means that the developers did their job,” says Sara about what truly gets her invested to the point she wants to capture her experience.

“If you're conflicted, you can't fault what [the characters] did. You know what I mean? Or you can't say ‘Oh, it's like an easy decision. Aloy did what she did because she just woke up and wanted to do that. Ellie (The Last of Us) did the things that she did because, you know, revenge. It's more complex and, if you have a good story, good world building, and characters then it all you know, falls together.”

Capture Category 4 (Moment Of Glory)

100_Storm's winning shot © Steven Sala/Sony Interactive Entertainment

The final category called for open submissions under the theme ‘Moment of Glory’. Anything goes with that prompt, and the winner, Steven Sala (100_Storms on Twitter) came through with a breathtaking shot of Aloy gazing out over a mountain range. They almost didn’t submit the shot, as they were traveling at the time, but never let being away from your Playstation hold you down.

“Unfortunately, I only heard about [Red Bull Capture Point] when the contest was already halfway through. I was like, ‘Oh man, I've already missed half my opportunities to enter. I really gotta put work in for these last couple’. I was about to leave on a trip and I was like, ‘No, I need more capture point submissions’ so I set up my iPad to remote play my PS5. While I was on vacation, was remote playing to do the capture point entry, which worked,” said Sala.

Horizon Forbidden West Photo 1 @100_Storms © Steven Sala/Sony Interactive Entertainment Horizon Forbidden West Photo 2 @100_Storms © Steven Sala/Sony Interactive Entertainment Horizon Forbidden West Photo 3 @100_Storms © Steven Sala/Sony Interactive Entertainment Horizon Forbidden West Photo 4 @100_Storms © Steven Sala/Sony Interactive Entertainment Horizon Forbidden West Photo 5 @100_Storms © Steven Sala/Sony Interactive Entertainment

He’s fairly new to Virtual Photography but is a big fan of its traditional IRL counterpart. Along with traditional photography, they also work in the film industry, so creativity is very much a part of their life. They had taken cursory glances at photo mode in many different games, but never really dove into seeing what they could pull off until they tried Ghost of Tsushima for the first time.

“There are just so many moments in that game where I would put it into photo mode and I'm like, ‘Man, this is this is just genuinely a good photo’. This isn't just like, ‘Oh, I paused the game and made it look cool’. This is genuinely good photography that you can do in a game,” said Sala who has since moved on to try out virtual photography in other titles.

“I've seen a ton of photo captures for The Last of Us Part Two. There’s a lot of portraiture in that game and the stuff that people are pulling off is just ridiculous. In some situations, you would look at it and think that's a normal portrait photo that doesn't look like it was taken in a game or anything like that.”

For Steven, what makes photo mode rewarding is coming across something interesting in the environment, immediately getting inspired, and knowing you can pull off something impressive. It doesn’t necessarily matter what is happening, it’s all about what you make people think is happening through how you present it.

“I've seen a lot of people with photo mode that won't just like find some weird, random spot that doesn't look interesting at all, and they'll make it interesting. I'm not that person. I can't look at a random wall in a video game and be like, Yeah, I can make this art. So for me, it's like the natural presentation and world design like: Oh, this area is lit in a really interesting way. I think I could capture it,” said Sala.