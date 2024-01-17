The Most Popular Canadian Winter Sports to Know

Each winter in Canada, there’s a level of frosty landscapes, adventure, and crisp air that blankets the nation. In so many ways, Canadian winters aren’t just another season; they’re moments in time that define our country to its core. From the rhythmic swish of a snowboard carving into a snowy mountain to the crisp snap of a hockey puck, Canadian winter sports are part of who we are.

To help break down the winter scene in Canada, we put together a list of the most popular winter sports to know about. Get ready to glide, ride, and slide your way through the different frozen fascinations that captivate Canadians from coast to coast.

01 Ice Hockey

Ice hockey is intertwined in the beating heart of Canadians and it’s completely woven into our cultural fabric. Dating back to the early 19th century, it’s evolved from a stick-and-ball game played on thousands of frozen ponds and lakes across the country to evolve into what we know today — a true symbol of Canadian identity.

Cold winters in Canada give the ideal conditions to grab a pair of skates, a stick, and a puck and head out to the outdoor rink with a group of friends, playing for hours on end. On top of the historical significance, the continued success on various international stages, like the Winter Olympic Games, continues to fuel the infatuation and passion in Canadians, no matter their age.

02 Curling

Rooted in Scottish heritage, curling has become a unique and popular sport across Canada. It’s grown from a casual cultural pastime to an incredibly competitive sport with specifically designed facilities to play in. And it’s not a simple game. It requires a high level of precision to slide a heavy stone from one end to the other while balancing the delicate skill of sweeping, a blend of athleticism, and high level of communication among team members.

The goal is for one player to slide the stone from one end of the rink to the other, trying to get it as close to the button at the other end, earning points along the way. The popularity of curling continues to rise in Canada and includes recreational games, competitive tournaments, and professional play.

03 Cross-Country Skiing

Similar to downhill skiing and snowboarding, Canada has the perfect environment and winter conditions for cross-country skiing. Yet, you don’t need to travel to a specific mountain or skiing resort to take part. During the winter months, there are thousands of cross-country skiing trails to enjoy, and many regions have well-groomed trails dedicated to the activity.

04 Ice Fishing

Fishing is a sport you can take part in all year round in Canada, but ice fishing adds a bit of a different flare. Just because the lakes, rivers, and ponds are frozen over doesn’t mean you can’t still catch that perfect walleye, trout, or northern pike.

It involves cutting a hole in the ice to allow you to drop your line through. Many people who go ice fishing also use other equipment to help protect them from the elements, like pop-up tents, heaters, and even some cooking equipment to fry the fish as soon as it’s caught.

05 Snowmobiling

There’s a fairly common theme with winter sports in Canada: snow. With a vast amount of snow-covered landscapes, snowmobiling has evolved from a way to transport goods into a winter activity that includes exploration, adventure, camaraderie, and exhilaration. There are thousands of backcountry circuits, well-groomed trails, and different types of events to enjoy.

This makes it no surprise that Canada offers some of the best environments for snowmobiling for everyone from thrill seekers to casual riders, bringing together friends and family to enjoy the winter months in a unique way.

06 Skiing and Snowboarding

Canada is synonymous with winter weather. An abundance of snow, cold environments, and mountain peaks provide some of the best skiing and snowboarding opportunities you can find. From the bunny hill to a double black diamond, the ski resorts across Canada — from Quebec to British Columbia and almost everywhere in between — there’s no shortage of destinations to find a perfect winter getaway.

07 Dog Sledding

While it might not be one of the most popular winter activities to take part in, dog sledding has a deeply rooted history in Canadian culture. Indigenous people used dog sleds to help move different types of goods across snowy terrains. It works by harnessing dogs together to pull a sled and it has now become more of a recreational activity to take part in during the winter months.

If you want a winter thrill that connects you to our indigenous heritage, dog sledding might be the perfect option.

08 Red Bull Canada’s Most Unique Winter Events

Red Bull Raid

The only event in the world that combines uphill prowess with downhill creativity, Red Bull Raid puts your skills on the slopes to the ultimate test. Participants try and go as hard as they can to make it to the top of the hill to earn points, and then take a free ski line on their descent back to the bottom to earn more points.

Red Bull Homerun

It doesn’t matter if you’re a winter sports enthusiast, a professional, or a simple hobbyist, Red Bull Homerun is for everyone to enjoy. A unique winter event, participants all begin at the top of a snowy mountain and then sprint to their skis or snowboard.

Red Bull Slopesoakers

Just because winter is winding down it doesn’t mean you can’t finish off the season with a splash. Red Bull Slopesoakers is an event that allows participants to show off their creativity and tricks — over water. It’s an incredibly unique competition that combines a traditional pond skim and a Slopestyle rail jam.

