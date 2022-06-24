These Canadian mountain bike crews are inspiring women to get out and ride

When it comes to mountain biking, it’s not as easy as riding a bike. This sport comes with physically demanding up-hills, gnarly features on downhills and often times, a few scrapes and bruises while you’re progressing to the next level. On top of this, mountain biking can be an intimidating scene to walk into, especially for women.

For years, mountain biking trails were pre-dominantly filled with men. Even the initial step of buying a bike was likely from a shop staffed by mostly, if not all guys.

But when we look around these days, there is a lot more female energy in the mountain biking world than there used to be, and local women’s bike collectives are setting the pace.

“Women's only clubs are essential in reducing women's entry barriers and creating an even more inclusive community around the sport of mountain biking,” explained professional XCO mountain biker Emily Batty . “We can inspire more ladies to ride bikes by having more role models and ladies leading the way.”

Batty is considered to be one of the sport's greatest role models © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Among those leading the way, is Emily's sister, Charlotte Batty. Charlotte aims to inspire women across North America to get out on two wheels through her ladies mountain biking skills and development program, Minii Adventures . Charlotte and other female bike coaches see this gap of women on the trails and believe that ladies only ride groups can help change this.

When you don’t see many other women in the space, you don’t feel welcomed by the sport with open-arms, explained Anna Boyd, a certified bike coach and bike school manager living in the Sea-to-Sky region.

“When you see other women, from beginner to expert, you see that you yourself can do it. There’s no barriers and you feel like ‘if she can do it, I can do it,” she added.

Relive the highlights from Red Bull Formation , first-of-its-kind invitational progression session that aims to pave the path for women in freeride mountain biking.

18 min Full recap from Red Bull Formation 2022 Here’s what went down at the third edition of the women’s freeride MTB progression event at Virgin, Utah, USA.

From a coaching perspective, Boyd explained that women learn slightly differently than men. Women have a different consideration for inherent risk and don’t always learn from “just sending it.” Coaches in the mountain biking community saw a need for women’s only nights.

"I think when you ride in a women’s only group, the anxiety of thinking you aren’t good enough or you can’t ride something just goes away," added Boyd.

There will always be someone in the same boat and a big crew there to support you.” Anna Boyd

But it’s not just the Sea-to-Sky that is growing their female mountain biking scene. Women-led biking groups are becoming increasingly popular across Canada. Here’s a list of women’s only bike groups where pressure is low, the intimidation is almost non-existent, and the good times are infinite.

01 Sun Peaks Bike Park Women’s Bike Nights (Sun Peaks, British Columbia)

Women’s bike nights at Sun Peaks bike park in Kamloops are intended to bring like-minded women together to help progress each other in a fun environment. This program has professional coaches to help push your riding to the next level while surrounded by encouraging, female energy.

02 Whistler Mountain Bike Park Ladies Nights (Whistler, British Columbia)

Whistler bike park is a world-renowned mountain biking location where people come from far and wide to ride. If you live in Vancouver or the Sea-to-Sky corridor, it is pretty neat to have this place at your fingertips. That said, it also makes for a daunting entry into the bike world. But Monday and Wednesday evenings are Women’s nights , which is an all season-long, weekly coaching program for women of all skill levels. The program sells out quickly and is full for this season, so register early for next year.

03 Spin Sisters (Calgary, Alberta)

Spin Sisters is a women’s mountain bike club that runs weekly rides for 5 different skill levels. This program offers skills clinics with certified instructors, bike mechanic clinics and drop-in group rides.

04 SheShreds (Edmonton, Alberta)

SheShreds is a women’s mountain biking group catered for all riders. Their approach is to focus on one important aspect of mountain biking, teach you how to do it and then practice, practice, practice! This groups offers weekly lessons, private coaching, clinics and weekend adventures.

05 Wild Bettys (Greater Toronto Area, Ontario)

If you live in the GTA and are looking for a group of like-minded women to ride bikes with, Wild Betty’s is your group. This ride club is for women of all ages and abilities who simply love to mountain bike. The fun and non-competitive ride environment offers support and guidance for each member of the group. These weekly rides are not lessons, but the club does offer a “learn to ride better” program for its members.