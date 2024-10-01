Crossfire: Carson Storch vs. Carson Brown

Carson Storch Between film projects, appearing on the cover of Bike magazine and travelling for competition, Carson Storch is among the rising ranks of pro freeride mountain bikers.

Carson Brown Known for his ability to ride all types of motorbikes, American Carson Brown has risen to prominence within the world of supercross.

had a vision to achieve an epic ride exercising the best of their sport on two-wheels on the same trail. With multiple points of crossing down the intricately crafted course carved into the PNW landscape, these two action sports pros pushed the limits of their respective disciplines and showcased what’s possible on two wheels in their new project "Crossfire."