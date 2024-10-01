Athletics
Crossfire: Carson Storch vs. Carson Brown
Watch Pacific NW locals Carson Storch and Carson Brown ride a custom-built downhill line that brings freeride MTB and MX together in their new project "Crossfire."
In the mountains along Oregon’s rugged coast, mountain bike freerider Carson Storch and motocross rider Carson Brown had a vision to achieve an epic ride exercising the best of their sport on two-wheels on the same trail. With multiple points of crossing down the intricately crafted course carved into the PNW landscape, these two action sports pros pushed the limits of their respective disciplines and showcased what’s possible on two wheels in their new project "Crossfire."
The trails, designed by Jason Baker of Dream Traxx for the motocross route and Josh Venti for the bike route, highlighted the best of both dirt bikes and mountain bikes, in what Storch referred to as an “ode to freeride.” Brown took on the adventure with his trusty 2006 Suzuki RM250, while Storch brought his Propain Bicycles Red Bull Rampage bike into the mix.
The riders started on opposite ridgelines, with the expertly designed trails drawing them together as they weaved back and forth down the hill. The action-packed ride featured thrilling moments where Brown and Storch jumped over each other as they crossed paths. In the final jaw-dropping moment on course, the two athletes crossed mid-air over a 45-foot gap.
More than just a demonstration of skill, this was a celebration of two 2-wheel sports. The result was a spectacular blend of motocross thrills and mountain biking action – and a memorable moment in action sports.
Part of this story