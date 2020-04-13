Casey Brown on redefining women’s freeride

Hailing from the mountain bike mecca of New Zealand, it’s somewhat mind-blowing to learn that one of the most progressive and daring female mountain bikers on the planet grew up in a one-family village, hours away from the rest of civilisation. But with the forest on her doorstep and an overpowering sense of adventure, Casey Brown has risen to the top of her field, and she’s now laying down the tracks for women’s freeride in a big way.

In little over a decade of slaying trails and sending it big, Casey’s racked up numerous titles, including being crowned the Queen of Crankworx twice. She’s also known for pulling off crazy runs – like racing downhill in skinny jeans, and absolutely killing it – or in 2019, becoming a core member of the women’s freeride movement, Formation. Despite having a gnarly style on and off the bike, the ever-humble Casey describes her riding style as more “playful and goofy”.

Watch Casey Brown's amazing rise to mountain biking star

Back in 2018, Red Bull documented Casey’s formative years in the " Way of the Wildcard " to uncover the secret life of this growing force to be reckoned with. Not only did it reveal the wild and rural upbringing the Brown family had, but Casey’s tenacity for personal and women’s progression in mountain biking shone through. In fact, just 18 months later, Casey would be battling it out at the Marzocchi Proving Grounds for a rider spot at Red Bull Rampage 2019 .

The biggest freeride event of the year comes to the steep and relentless Utah mountain range each October, and sees riders digging their own lines into the side of the mountain a week prior to the main competition. Since its inception in 2001 though, Red Bull Rampage is yet to see a female competitor line-up at its start gate.

Casey was the only female athlete invited to qualify for a spot at Rampage © Paris Gore / Red Bull Content Pool

That could have all changed in 2019. For the first time in Rampage's history, a qualifying event took place to allow new faces to rise up and showcase their talent, proving they have what it takes for the main event. Casey Brown rocked up to Proving Grounds as the first and only female to be considered for the biggest event in the freeride calendar, setting a whole new precedent for women’s freeride.

“Unfortunately, the wind was already pretty bad by the time I was in the start gate, but I rode anyway and paid the price” Casey Brown

“Proving Grounds was a tough one for me,” she explains. “I’d had such a good week, hit everything that I’d wanted to ride for my run. The wind was picking up for the contest day and so I was happy to be going sooner than later in the order.” Unfortunately, during her race run, Casey crashed out hard, taking her out of contention and leaving her with multiple injuries.

A hard crash brought an end to Casey's race run © Paris Gore / Red Bull Content Pool

“Unfortunately, the wind was already pretty bad by the time I was in the start gate, but I rode anyway and paid the price. I crashed on the fifth jump and broke my collarbone, separated my AC and SC joints [shoulder separation] and did some internal damage to my liver. It’s taken a while to get back to riding, but I think I learnt a lot from that one and I’m grateful for the experience.”

I feel like women on the freeride side of the sport want an outlet that’s just as respected as World Cup racing but without the pressure of competition Casey Brown

No stranger to injury, Casey was soon back on her feet with a hoe in her hand and digging hard for the first Formation gathering. With freeride veteran Katie Holden spearheading the movement, Formation is seeking to become its own women’s freeride event in the near future. This isn’t a women’s Red Bull Rampage – rather something wholly different, with its own distinct style. Casey explains that she’d “like to see Formation continue as a ‘jam’ style event, rider judged, free from contest vibes.”