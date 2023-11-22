Christian Horner shares his Formula One career highlights

01 Winning is addictive

"Once you've experienced it, winning is addictive and that just drives you on to achieve more. But you must never take it for granted. It’s important to celebrate every single victory, because they’re so hard won. I'm sure to embrace and celebrate every one of them. They are incredibly rewarding, because you recognise that it's a combination of every element of the business coming together to deliver that result."

02 Losing is also a motivation

"Red Bull Racing has had a pretty decent run in Formula One, with more than 100 wins – nearly 30 percent of all the races we've entered. We've been on the podium in more than half of the races we’ve entered. But of course there are difficult days, too. All you can do is strive for that sensation of winning again. That's what you're striving for. So, even during the period in which Mercedes was the dominant team, it was that feeling of winning that drove us to push in all areas."

Did you know? Led by Horner, Red Bull Racing has won six Constructors’ Championships and has already clinched the 2023 title.

03 You've got to make painful decisions

"When you are in a period of rebuilding, you have to make painful decisions. As an organisation, you have to evolve. Yes, you need continuity and stability, but ultimately the team has to evolve to be better. It isn't nice to have to make those decisions, but the upside is that we've got such strength and depth of talent and we have invested in young talent. It's great to see some of those people, who came in as graduates, apprentices and student placements starting to come to the fore now."

Christian Horner speaking with Max Verstappen at the Hungarian Grand Prix © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

04 Champions are demanding – in a good way

"89 of our wins have come from two multiple world champions – Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen . Are champions different from other drivers? Yes. They simply go that extra mile year after year. Max and Sebastian are very different characters and personalities, but they were, and are, equally driven – totally unrelenting in their quest for performance.

"Sebastian was much more focused on the detail and was really intense in scrutinising both his and the car’s performance. Max is less about the pinpoint accuracy of what he needs to go quicker. With Max, you know that as soon as he gets in the car he'll give you 110 percent, but he also expects it in return. Those great drivers, they move the team as well. The team doesn't want to let them down."

05 People are your biggest asset

"For 23 weekends of the year I'm a team principal, but for 52 weeks I'm the CEO of a high technology business and just as in any business, people are your biggest asset. It's about the culture you have, the way the team works together and how you communicate as a team. For me, that's one of our key strengths – the culture, the philosophy and the passion within the team."

06 It's my job to protect the team

"When I came into the sport, I was sitting in a room with Ron Dennis, Frank Williams, Jean Todt, Bernie Ecclestone, Max Mosley and Flavio Briatore. There were some big personalities at the table and the one thing all of those people shared was passion and competitiveness. And when I look around the room now, the personalities are very different, but the passion and the competitiveness are still there.

"When it comes to dealing with those personalities, I'm never the type of person who will be a best friend to your face and then try and stick a knife in your back. What you see is what you get. Still, I've never been a believer that you need to be best friends with your opponents. It's a competition and there has to be respect, but I don't need to spend Christmas with them."

07 When you're home, be present

"F1 is the type of business that can take over your life if you're not careful. And you will burn out. What I've learned is just to be more disciplined with time, particularly when you have a family. Also, I know that I give better service to the team if I'm not overloaded and completely knackered all the time. So, when you're at home, be present. Try not to be constantly on the phone or an iPad or whatever. I try to make sure that I get home every day."