The ultimate Zandvoort F1 circuit guide
Vandvoort hosted the Dutch Grand Prix in 2021, the first F1 Race at the track since 1985. Though modified, the track remains one of the most emblematic courses on the calendar. Let’s dive into why.
- Construction : 1939
- First race in F1: 1952
- Location: Zandvoort (Netherlands)
- Length: 4,259 km
- Number of turns: 14
- Most wins: Jim Clark (4)
- Lap record: Max Verstappen (1 min 19 s 511)
01
A bit of history
Zandvoort was opened in 1948 and held no less that 30 Grand Prix’s between the years of 1952 and 1985, making it one of the most used in the history of the sport. Since it’s inauguration, the track has seen so many changes and modifications that the original track—which snaked through the public roads and sand dunes of Zandvoort—is barely visible today.
To the trained eye, however, there are two aspects of the original track that remain: The pit straight and the mythical first corner known as Tarzan.
02
Tarzan of the Apes
Although the true reason why this famous corner at Zandvoort is named Tarzan is shrouded in mystery, spectators love to speculate wildly at the origin of the name.
As with most corners in Formula 1 history, Tarzan owes much of its fame to its difficulty. Tarzan, specifically, is unique because it is a wide bend, making it possible to overtake during a cornering maneuver. This could prove favourable, but in 1979 Gilles Villeneuve paid the price for being too aggressive. After passing Alan Jones on the outside of this 180 degree bend, Villeneuve left the track, ended up in the dunes and punctured one of his tires. Far from pulling over to the edge of the track, he set off again and continued to attack at the wheel of a totally unbalanced car while his shredded tire gradually tore off the bodywork. On his return to the pits after a lap of the track, he still needed to be convinced to retire.
Of course, Zandvoort is far from being limited to this single bend. Since the last changes to the route—made between 1995 and 2001, then again in 2019—the circuit has 14 and a total length of 4.259 kilometers.
03
Hometown Hero
2021 marked the return of the Zandvoort Circuit to the F1 Calendar after 36 years of absence. Hometown hero and Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen crossed the finish line first with ease. Verstappen also inaugurated the new track in 2020, and here's what he had to say: "The track is really cool, especially turn 3 which is very, very technical. I didn't expect the changes to be so significant."
“The last corner is not easy either. It is also very sloping. With the new cars and the DRS open, it will be a good challenge to go flat out and I think we will have a lot of fun," he added. "The whole circuit is very demanding, there are a lot of fast corners. It's a real pleasure to drive here and it was great to be the first to drive an F1 car on the new Zandvoort circuit.”
Will the local boy be able to pull out another win in 2022? Tune in on September 4th to find out!