The ultimate Zandvoort F1 circuit guide

Zandvoort was opened in 1948 and held no less that 30 Grand Prix’s between the years of 1952 and 1985, making it one of the most used in the history of the sport. Since it’s inauguration, the track has seen so many changes and modifications that the original track—which snaked through the public roads and sand dunes of Zandvoort—is barely visible today.

Zandvoort was opened in 1948 and held no less that 30 Grand Prix’s between the years of 1952 and 1985, making it one of the most used in the history of the sport. Since it’s inauguration, the track has seen so many changes and modifications that the original track—which snaked through the public roads and sand dunes of Zandvoort—is barely visible today.

Zandvoort was opened in 1948 and held no less that 30 Grand Prix’s between the years of 1952 and 1985, making it one of the most used in the history of the sport. Since it’s inauguration, the track has seen so many changes and modifications that the original track—which snaked through the public roads and sand dunes of Zandvoort—is barely visible today.