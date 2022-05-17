The ultimate Monaco F1 circuit guide

Construction: 1929

First race in F1: 1950

Location: Monte-Carlo (Monaco)

Length: 3.33 km

Number of turns: 19

Most wins: Ayrton Senna (6)

Lap record: Max Verstappen (1 min 14 s 260)

Since the Monaco Grand Prix was added to the Formula 1 circuit in 1950, every F1 driver has dreamt of being the first to cross the finish line in Monte Carlo. The Monaco Grand Prix is one of the most prestigious automobile races in the world and combined with the Indianapolis 500 and the 24hrs of Le Mans, form the unofficial triple crown of motorsport. The 79th running of the race on May 29th, 2022 will be one to watch.

In Monaco, F1 cars meet giant yachts © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

The slowest track

Built in 1929, the circuit — which takes to the streets of the Principality of Monaco — has always kept its original layout and has only undergone a few minor modifications since the first Grand Prix was contested there in 1950. Among them, are the appearance of the stands, the modification of a few bends (Sainte Dévote, Rascasse, and Antony Noghès), and the construction of the tunnel in 1973, which is almost as famous as the Grand Prix itself.

With an average speed of 150 km/h per lap, and "only" a top speed of 290 km/h, Monaco is the slowest stop on the calendar. Between the 19 turns of the course, there is one real straightaway, which measures only 500 meters long.

And the narrowest

Above all, the narrowness of the winding track requires maximum concentration from the drivers and makes their trajectory errors unforgivable. In other words, overtaking is almost impossible in Monaco, and qualifying is decisive.

A particularly difficult circuit © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

For instance, no driver managed to overtake in 2010. The top five on the grid were the first five to the finish, and changes of place in the rest of the field were only due to retirements or overtaking in the pits. In 1966, only four drivers managed to cross the finish line, the 12 others were forced to retire following accidents or mechanical failures.

"When you come out of the pits for the first time, it's hard to believe how narrow the track is," explained Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez . "There is no margin for error and that's what Formula 1 needs. On some circuits, if you make a mistake you get away with it, but in Monaco, you really pay for it. This proves to be a different challenge and it challenges us even more than the other circuits."

Former F1 driver Nigel Mansell summed up the race perfectly when he said, "racing in Monaco is like flying a helicopter in your living room." In 1992, Mansell suffered his first defeat of the season against the other Prince of Monaco, Ayrton Senna, who holds a record number of six victories at this event.

For a weekend, single-seaters take to the streets of Monaco © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

"The secret is to caress the rails without ever kissing them passionately," said former driver David Coulthard. Max Verstappen knows this better than anyone. In 2018, Verstappen hit the rails during qualifying, forcing him to start in the last position and finish in ninth place.

In 1967, these same rails were the source of the greatest drama that the Monaco Grand Prix has known to date. The exhausted Italian, Lorenzo Bandini, crashed violently into the harbour chicane. Bandini was unable to get out of his burning car and succumbed to his injuries in the hospital three days later. This event forced the organizers to reduce the length of the race from 100 to 80 laps.

While driver safety has improved over the past 50 years, pushing single-seaters over 200 km/h between the rails is still a real and daring feat. "Monaco is the real test for the pilots because there is no room for the slightest error," added Fernando Alonso , winner of the 2006 Grand Prix.

Glitz and glamour

The Monaco Grand Prix is a unique event because of the ultra-glamorous atmosphere. Spectators dress to impress at this event and even the trophy is presented in a Louis Vuitton trunk. The race usually coincides with the equally chic Cannes Film Festival — located about 50 km away — and it is not uncommon for the stars of the silver screen to rub shoulders and share a bottle of expensive champagne with those of F1.

Join Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, and the rest of the Red Bull Racing Honda team at the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix.

19 min Behind The Charge: A Monaco Weekend To Remember

Max Verstappen won the race last year after taking pole position, Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), had to withdraw from the race due to a driveshaft problem. Now, Verstappen hopes to repeat this year and overtake Leclerc in the overall standings. The stage is set for another dramatic showdown at the Monaco Grand Prix as the overall leader position hangs in the balance. See you Sunday.

