The ultimate Belgian Grand Prix F1 circuit guide

Spa-Francorchamps will once again host the Belgian F1 Grand Prix in 2022. Continue reading to get up to speed on the most emblematic circuit of the championship, and perhaps the wildest.
    Eau Rouge and The Raidillon, AKA the most famous turn sequence in F1
    What the drivers say
Nestled in the beautiful Belgian Ardennes, the Spa-Francorchamps circuit has been hosting F1 drivers since the championship’s inaugural year in 1950. It’s irregular route—made up of slow and fast turns, hairpins approached at 70 km/h, big drops, and long straightaways where drivers exceed 320 km/h—makes it one of the toughest races of the year. While the fans eagerly await the Belgian Grand Prix, so do the drivers.
Quick facts about the track

  • Construction: 1921
  • First race in F1: 1950
  • Location: Francorchamps
  • Length: 7,004 km
  • Number of turns: 19
  • Most wins: Michael Schumacher (6)
  • Lap record: Lewis Hamilton (1 min 41 s 252 in 2020)
01

Eau Rouge and The Raidillon, AKA the most famous turn sequence in F1

Eau Rouge and The Raidillon… While the names don’t sound impressive, the turn sequence is pure madness. Drivers race downhill at speeds up to 300 km/h before making an immediate 60 degree righthand turn—reaching G forces in excess of four. Then, pilots make a lefthand turn at approximately 45 degrees over a 24 metre drop. Plus, to make things trickier, the section is practically blind due to the unevenness of the track.
All the dynamics of this track makes the driving really pleasant.
Max Verstappen
02

What the drivers say

“With it’s incredible layout and fast corners, the Spa-Francorchamps is my favourite track,” explained 2022 championship leader Max Verstappen about a race in which he has yet to win.
Will Verstappen finally secure a win in Belgium and extend his championship lead over Ferrari’s Charles Leclair? Tune in on Sunday, August 8th for race day action.
