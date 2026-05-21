Inside an “insane day at work” with the world’s best cliff divers in Bali

The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series is heading to Bali this week for the season opener, and while nature has already played its part in shaping the week's diving schedule, the world’s best cliff divers are making the most of every moment on the island.

With conditions forcing a switch-up in the event location, before competition gets underway this week the athletes ventured across northern Bali’s lush tropical interior for an expedition of their own. Given free rein at the breathtaking Kroya Waterfall, the divers turned the day into a true playground session in one of Bali’s most stunning natural locations.

Not your usual launchpad: Spain's Miguel Garcia dives from the tree branch © Ray Demski/Red Bull Content Pool

01 Pure cliff diving in Kroya Waterfall

Nestled a little off the beaten track, Kroya Waterfall stands above a freshwater pool, where a natural tree structure served as the main launch point for the day’s diving – a first for the World Series. And while recent heavy flooding ruled it out as a competition venue, the athletes made sure its Red Bull Cliff Diving story didn't end there.

Trekking into the dense jungle, after arriving at Kroya Waterfall the divers quickly realised they had landed in a location built for movement, flow and exploration. The natural arena around the waterfall became an open canvas for creativity, offering endless opportunities for the world’s best cliff divers to soak up the atmosphere and experience their sport in its most unfiltered form.

Quotation This is the craziest thing I’ve ever done! Molly Carlson

The adrenaline was flowing, and even for Canada’s Molly Carlson, a world-class athlete used to pushing the limits of platform diving, the tree launch in Bali represented completely new territory that demanded a complete level-up in confidence.

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Facing the scale and unfamiliarity of the take-off, and smiling through the nerves, Carlson was ultimately happy to pass on the first go and let other divers take on the challenge, saying: “I’m going to respectfully say no today and let someone else go first.”

For Australian diver Xantheia Pennisi , who regained her status as a Permanent Diver for 2026, the jungle canopy dive session was a reminder of just how unique life on tour can be.

“Honestly, I was just so stoked to be up there in the trees. No pressure, just a crazy spot and some really fun dives. It’s beautiful here. You don’t get that view every day!” she said after the playground session had wrapped.

“It’s just such an incredible opportunity, I have to pinch myself sometimes. To do what we do in a place like Bali, you can’t really call it work when it looks like this.”

With freedom to explore, the world’s best cliff divers took flight in sync, threw down freestyle dives and worked their way across every take-off point the waterfall had to offer.

With the athletes fully embracing the freedom, energy and unpredictability of the location, the Kroya mission quickly took on a life of its own – easily going down as one of the most memorable experiences for the athletes lucky enough to be there.

From freestyle dives to jungle take-offs and spontaneous sends into the waterfall pool, Kroya delivered a side of cliff diving rarely seen at World Series level. Check out some of the highlights from the Kroya Waterfall expedition below:

Only the brave: Catalin Preda absorbs all the vibes from this epic location © Ray Demski/Red Bull Content Pool Too good to miss: Maria Paula Quintero and Miguel Garcia in sync © Ray Demski/Red Bull Content Pool Adrenaline king Gary Hunt launches into the freshwater pool © Ray Demski/Red Bull Content Pool Trepidation – Morgane Herculano, Molly Carlson, Gary Hunt arrive at Kroya © Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool No pressure in this playground, but the adrenaline keeps flowing © Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool Loving it! Molly Carlson says this is an "insane day at work" © Ray Demski Red Bull Content Pool Not your average commute for Aidan Heslop in the jungle © Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool Contemplation before the big commit: Catalin Preda prepares to launch © Ray Demski/Red Bull Content Pool Even GOAT Rhiannan Iffland was awestruck by the diving opportunities © Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool ... and nothing was going to stop Iffland from making the most of the day © Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

02

Following a thorough assessment of conditions across multiple locations, event organisers have confirmed an important venue update for the Bali season opener.

Due to heavy flooding in recent days, the Kroya Waterfall venue no longer provided sufficient water depth to guarantee a safe and high-quality competition environment for the planned opening rounds.

All four competition rounds of the Bali event will now take place at Broken Beach on Nusa Penida.

The recent changes to the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Bali schedule moves all four of the competition rounds of the Bali event to Broken Beach, Nusa Penida, famous for its dramatic archway framing a tranquil lagoon. For more information, check out the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Bali Info page, and details about the location change can be found on the Location page.

03 How to watch Red Bull Cliff Diving in Bali

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Bali takes place between May 20-23. Watch the delayed broadcast from Bali:

DELAYED LIVE ROUND 3+4

🗓️ Sunday, May 24

⏰ 7:00 PM WITA | 7:00 PM ET

▶️ on YouTube @redbullcliffdiving

DELAYED LIVE FINAL ROUND 4

🗓️ Sunday, May 24

⏰ 8:00 PM WITA | 8:00 AM ET

📺 on Red Bull TV

🗣️ Broadcast languages available in 🇬🇧🇪🇸🇩🇪

Replays of all the finals diving action will be available on Red Bull TV after the delayed live broadcast.