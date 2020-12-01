Strap in, Craig McMorris is taking you along for the ride this winter
© Peter Morning/Red Bull Content Pool
Craig McMorris just launched a YouTube channel with the goal of documenting his season with the rest of the snowboard community
Every time we see Craig McMorris in his element, it's never short of entertaining. From his early years as a part-time reality TV star in McMorris & McMorris to his recent efforts with We Tried, Brothers McMorris and his X Games Real Snow segments, Craig knows how to bring snowboard fans along for a good time.
This winter, Craig's writing his own script for his new YouTube channel, taking you behind-the-scenes as he films his 2021 movie segment. As with every winter, the story is yet to be written, but one thing we know for sure is that Squamish-based filmer Benjamin Webb will be behind the camera and on edit duty.
First up, Craig has a cut from his trip to the Yukon with the Canada Snowboard team for some pre-season riding.
Enjoy the start of something new with Craig McMorris below:
