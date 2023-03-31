Find out everything that went down during Crankworx Rotorua

The 2023 Crankworx World Tour kicked off on March 18, 2023 marking the start of another year promising exciting contests across the globe as riders vie for top honours. The mountain bike series travels from New Zealand to Australia, then Austria, ultimately capping off with the season finale in Whistler, BC. Find out what happened in Rotorua, kicking off the road to Whistler and Red Bull Joyride. Scroll down for results, winning runs and replays from the competitions that took place.

02 Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza

Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza – Rotorua Check out all the action from the Slopestyle at Rotorua, the opening round of the Crankworx World Tour 2023.

Emil Johansson kicked off his Crankworx season the way he ended the last, with Slopestyle victory in Rotorua. However, the Swede was pushed all the way for his 10th victory on the tour, with Dawid Godziek 's huge second run falling just 0.25 points short of the marker laid down by Johansson first time round.

Aiming for a third Triple Crown of Crankworx in three years, Johansson showed no sign of rustiness as he scored 93.75 with a hugely technical run including 360 barspin to double downside whips both ways and a new flat drop flip x-up. That left him top of the table after Run 1, ahead of Godziek on 91.5 and the UK's Tom Isted on 88.

Isted was unable to improve on his first run score, which meant Johansson was left to watch on as Godziek hit the course, looking to raise the bar for the final round. However, despite putting in a second run full of hammers – including a cashroll barspin on the stepdown, and a twister no hander – after a tense wait the Polish rider was awarded 93.5, meaning Johansson could relax and enjoy his victory run.

Watch Johansson's winning run, along with Godziek and Isted's best runs, in the video below:

10 min Top 3 runs: Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza – Rotorua See the top three runs from the first slopestyle finals of the 2023 Crankworx World Tour in Rotorua.

Reflecting on how tight the competition had been at the top, Johansson said: “The field is absolutely stacked with amazing riders and it’s never an easy one. It never comes easy to just put down a run, let alone actually place well in a contest. It always gets the nerves going, gets the heart rate up, for sure, but I was ready.

“It’s exciting, we are all competing because we like to push ourselves, and it makes us grow. We push each other by pushing ourselves. It’s sick to be part of it I think, and to play a part in the progression and to see it all step-by-step, we all get better and better by riding and that goes for everyone. Everyone is evolving all the time and that’s what keeps competitions fun and interesting.”

Godziek was stoked to have pushed Johansson so hard: "I'm feeling super good. It’s a big relief to start the season ahead on the podium in a diamond event. I couldn’t be more happy. I am coming to Cairns for sure. Now I have some points in the overall, so I am going to fight for the overall result in the season.”

Crankworx World Tour Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza Go to Event 1 Sweden Score 93.75 2 Poland Score 93.5 3 UK Score 88 4 USA Score 87.5 5 Switzerland Score 86 Show all results Rank Person Country Score 1 Sweden 93.75 2 Poland 93.5 3 UK 88 4 USA 87.5 5 Switzerland 86 6 Canada 83.5 7 France 82 8 Canada 81.5 9 France 80.75 10 Sweden 72 11 Germany 71

03 RockShox Rotorua Downhill

Downhill – Rotorua Check out all the action from the Downhill at Rotorua, the opening round of the Crankworx World Tour 2023.

Track conditions couldn't have been more variable for the downhillers. Seeding runs took place in muddy conditions, but by the time finals came Rotorua’s dirt gold had pretty much dried out.

Current world champ, Frenchman Loïc Bruni , qualified for finals as the number one seed in the men's race and duly showed his class in his finals run to take the opening round in the first of the four Crankworx World Tour Downhill Championship races. It was a close run thing, though, as he took the win a mere 0.344s ahead of Sweden's Oliver Zwar, with American Neko Mulally in third.

Bruni on track © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool A good season start © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

"This is the best way to start the season. We've done a lot of work on my bike and I'm feeling different than in years before. This winter a lot of things changed and I found my love for riding again. I did things I wanted to do instead of things I had to do. I feel like I'm in a good place because of that," Bruni said.

20-year-old Jess Blewitt showed her blossoming talent by taking the win in the women's race in dominant fashion. The New Zealander's time was over seven seconds faster than fellow Kiwi Jenna Hastings, who finished second. Yet another home rider, Shania Rawson, completed the podium.

Giving it plenty of air © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

Blewitt hit the 18-metre jump in the mid-section – a jump that not all the women took on – as perfectly as she could and it was that sort of risk taking that helped her take valuable seconds over her rivals.

“My run went to plan and I'm stoked with it. I do feel like some spots I held back. I definitely had some nervous jitters at the top, so I just focused on getting to the bottom," said Blewitt.

8 min Winning runs: RockShox Taniwha Downhill – Rotorua Local rising star Jess Blewitt and world champion Loïc Bruni take the first downhill wins of 2023.

Crankworx World Tour RockShox Taniwha Downhill 2023 Go to Event Men's Women's 1 France TIME 3m 00.348s

Medal Gold 2 Sweden TIME 3m 00.692s

Medal Silver 3 United States TIME 3m 01.287s

Medal Bronze RANK RIDER COUNTRY TIME Medal 1 France 3m 00.348s Gold 2 Sweden 3m 00.692s Silver 3 United States 3m 01.287s Bronze

04 CLIF Speed & Style

Speed & Style – Rotorua Check out all the action from Speed & Style at Rotorua, the opening round of the Crankworx World Tour 2023.

Under blue skies in Rotorua on Saturday, the Queen of Crankworx, Caroline Buchanan qualified in first place in the women’s Speed and Style, with Tomas Lemoine the best qualifier in the men’s event.

In a field packed full of what Lemoine described as “proper Speed and Stylers” it was Australian rider Mike Ross that thrilled the crowd by grabbing the day’s highest score for his breathtaking front flip superman.

Ross continued to produce clean riding and high-scoring tricks throughout and eventually came up against Kade Edwards in the gold medal final.

In a keenly-contested final Edwards produced a triple truck to a flip double bar in his opening run, but crashed in the flat corners.

So, it was a delighted Ross that came away with the gold, saying: “I went in with the game plan of just hit my marks.”

“That’s all I did, I didn’t try and over-race, I didn’t try and mix it up. I just did cashy, fronty supey, pedal as hard as you can and get through the flats. I did that for both runs, just race your own race and don’t worry about what they’re doing.”

Kade Edwards took Speed & Style silver © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

“At the top, in the gate, I just told myself ‘just race your race,” Ross continued. “And don’t let anything else get into your head space. I think that’s a really valuable skill you need as a Speed & Style rider. The last year has been dotted with success, ups and downs and to do this today still hasn’t sunk in how amazing it is.”

Edwards took home the silver medal and Lemoine continued his run of podium spots in Speed & Style, which now sees the Frenchman as the most successful rider ever in the discipline.

In the women’s Speed & Style, it was joy for the host nation as Robin Goomes went home with the gold medal.

Caroline Buchanan gave it everything she had, but Goomes’ seamless backflip combos were ultimately the difference in the gold medal final.

“Honestly, it’s been a long time, so I was a little nervous coming into it,” Goomes said of her first win in Speed & Style since Crankworx Innsbruck in 2022. “Making it to the finals was more than I expected, so by then I just decided to let my hair down and go large for the crowd just to know that I can still do this stuff. I told Martha at the top, ‘crash or win – let’s go!'"

Britain’s Martha Gill edged out another New Zealand rider, Jenna Hastings, for the bronze medal, with just 0.016 separating the pair, and Buchanan taking the silver.

10 min Speed & Style final heats – Rotorua Watch the final runs from the first Crankworx Speed & Style of 2023 in Rotorua, New Zealand.

Crankworx World Tour CLIF Speed & Style Rotorua Go to Event Men's Women's 1 Australia Medal Gold 2 UK Medal Silver 3 France Medal Bronze Rank Rider Country Medal 1 Australia Gold 2 UK Silver 3 France Bronze

05 Dual Slalom

Dual Slalom – Rotorua Check out all the action from the Dual Slalom at Rotorua, the opening round of the Crankworx World Tour 2023.

The Dual Slalom finals kicked things off for the final day of Crankworx Rotorua. Having come through qualis earlier in the week, first up was Aussie rider Harriet Burbidge-Smith taking on the UK's Martha Gil in what would prove to be an explosive start to the day's action. After Burbidge-Smith had edged the first run, in a first for Crankworx, both riders were disqualified for missing a gate in the second run and, after a lengthy review, the win was awarded to the Australian, reversing the order of last year's top two here.

“It feels good,” she said. “Super battling after Speed & Style yesterday, having a pretty big off. I had to be cleared to race today because I hit my head pretty hard … It felt good and I had a good time in the first run. After that we both missed flags in the second run, I was glad I got a good time from the first one.”

Burbidge-Smith took the win after a double DSQ © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

The men's final saw last year's winner, Jackson Frew of Australia, attempting to defend his title against local favourite Tuhoto-Ariki Pene. It was the New Zealand rider who grabbed the early advantage, crossing the line with a narrow lead on the first run. However, he couldn't hold on and slid out at the bottom of the final run, handing the gold medal to Frew.

Frew commented: “I feel relieved. I qualified first and I didn’t really expect that. I was kind of just hoping to put a solid couple of runs down and just kind of build through the day and then having that big break in the middle, I was super tired from all the other events, so I wasn’t really sure how I was going to stack up so I just kept punching laps out, cranking through and got a bit lucky in the end there but that’s racing. Fair play to Tuhoto but I’m relieved.”

Crankworx World Tour Specialized Dual Slalom Go to Event Men's Women's 1 Australia Medal Gold 2 New Zealand Medal Silver 3 Canada Medal Bronze 4 USA Medal Rank Person Country Medal 1 Australia Gold 2 New Zealand Silver 3 Canada Bronze 4 USA

06 Rotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by Torpedo7

Rotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by Torpedo7 Check out all the action from the Pump Track at Rotorua, the opening round of the Crankworx World Tour 2023.

Competitors participating in Rotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by Torpedo 7 were treated to a freshly reshaped, tight and technical pump track from what they had been presented with last year.

Caroline Buchanan got the better of Kalani Hines in the women's final to take the Rotorua Pump Track Challenge title, and in doing so now has back-to-back victories at the New Zealand venue. In the bronze place run-off, two Kiwis in Jessie Smith and Shania Rawson faced each other, with Smith edging out her compatriot in the end.

The men's final saw a match up between local favourite and World Cup downhill racer Tuhoto-Ariki Pene and Dutchman Niels Bensink, the current UCI Pump Track World Champion. Pene delighted the home fans by laying it all on the line in the second of the two runs to overcome Bensink's first run time advantage and take the men's title. Third place went to Aussie Jayce Cunning who defeated Bas van Steenbergen over two runs.

Buchanan and Hines battle it out in the women's final © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool Pene getting the better of Bensink in the second run © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

Crankworx World Tour Pump Track Challenge Presented by Torpedo7 Go to Event Women's Men's 1 Australia Result Gold 2 United States Result Silver 3 New Zealand Result Bronze 4 New Zealand Result Rank Person Country Result 1 Australia Gold 2 United States Silver 3 New Zealand Bronze 4 New Zealand

07 King and Queen of Crankworx standings

The 2022 King and Queen of Crankworx champions Bas van Steenbergen and Caroline Buchanan head the 2023 standings at the end of Rotorua. Buchanan has 334 points in the Queen race. Jenna Hastings is second on 290 points with Shania Rawson in third on 240. van Steenbergen has 247 points in the King race. He is ahead of Tuhoto-Ariki Pene, who has 221 points. Third is Sam Blenkinsop on 190.