Jackson Goldstone wins Crankworx Whip-Off World Championship in Whistler
The world’s top riders descended on Whistler’s iconic Crabapple hits for the most anticipated showdown of the year—and it did not disappoint. Relive the day’s action below.
© Mason Mashon
Jackson Goldstone and Gracey Hemstreet have shared many common successes this season. Both Canadian junior downhill racers have dominated the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup; earned their first Red Bull helmets; and now, have proven they can throw some best whips in the world.
In the Official Whip-Off World Championship event at Crankworx Whistler, roughly 100 of the world’s top riders battled through a series of chaotic jam sessions—marked by huge party lines, mind-blowing sideways action, and even a backflip thrown on a BMX bike—with hopes of earning a spot on the coveted podium.
To no one’s surprise, Jackson Goldstone’s style and skill reigned supreme. Hit after hit, the Squamish local seemed to carve harder, bend the bike further, and land deeper than any fellow competitor. He was joined by Vinny Armstrong atop the podium in his third Crankworx World Tour Whip-Off victory.
Another standout performance came from up-and-comer Gracey Hemstreet. In her first-ever event wearing a Red Bull helmet, the 17-year-old Canadian mountain biker stepped to the veteran-field to capture third place.
See full results below:
Pro Men
- Jackson Goldstone
- Allan Cooke
- Edgar Briole
Pro Women
- Vinny Armstrong
- Brooke Anderson
- Gracey Hemstreet
