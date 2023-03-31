Emil Johansson remporte Red Bull Joyride devant 2 Français !

Regardez les replays du Red Bull Joyride et du Crankworx Whistler 2022 ci-dessous :
- Red Bull Joyride - regardez le replay
- RockShox Canadian Open DH – regardez le replay
- CLIF Speed and Style – regardez le replay
- Specialized Dual Slalom – regardez le replay
- Ultimate Pump Track Challenge – regardez le replay
Doublé Français derrière Johansson !
Replay et résultats du Red Bull Joyride 2022 :
Red Bull Joyride – Whistler
Check out all the action from Red Bull Joyride at Whistler, the second stop of the Crankworx World Tour 2022.
Red Bull Joyride 2022 Results
Rank
Person
Country
Score
1
Emil Johansson
Sweden
94.6
2
Timothé Bringer
France
91.0
3
Tomas Lemoine
France
90.0
4
Lucas Huppert
Switzerland
87.8
5
Thomas Genon
Belgium
86.2
6
Max Fredriksson
Spain
79.6
7
Paul Couderc
France
77.6
8
Jakob Vencl
Czech Republic
72.4
9
David Lieb
United States
72.0
10
Torquato Testa
Italy
70.8
Découvrez tous les autres résultats et replays du Crankworx Whistler 2022 ci-dessous :
RockShox Canadian Open DH
RockShox Canadian Open DH – Whistler
Check out all the action from the RockShox Canadian Open DH at Whistler, the second stop of the 2022 Tour.
CLIF Speed & Style
CLIF Speed & Style – Whistler
Check out all the action from the CLIF Speed & Style at Whistler, the second stop of the Crankworx World Tour.
Specialized Dual Slalom
Specialized Dual Slalom – Whistler
Check out all the action from the Specialized Dual Slalom at Whistler, the second stop of the 2022 Tour.
Ultimate Pump Track Challenge
Ultimate Pump Track Challenge – Whistler
It's the Ultimate Pump Track Challenge at Whistler, the second stop of the 2022 Crankworx World Tour.
Classement général du Crankworx après Whistler
