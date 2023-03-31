Le rider suédois Emil Johansson a remporté le Red Bull Joyride du Crankworx Whistler 2022, en Colombie-Britannique, au Canada.
MTB

Emil Johansson remporte Red Bull Joyride devant 2 Français !

Emil Johansson a remporté Red Bull Joyride à l’occasion du festival Crankworx de Whistler. 2 Français grimpent sur le podium, alors que Timothé Bringer prend la tête du King of Crankworx.
Emil Johansson a remporté le Red Bull Joyride 2019 et depuis cette date, la star suédoise du slopestyle est inarrêtable. Le Suédois vient d’enchaîner sa 8e victoire consécutive sur un slopestyle de Crankworx à l’occasion du 10e anniversaire du Red Bull Joyride disputé à Whistler, au Canada, avec un énorme score de 94,6. Ce nouveau triomphe dans La Mecque du VTT confirme la domination actuelle de Johansson sur le slopestyle. Le rider de 23 ans est proche de remporter une nouvelle Triple Crown. Pour cela, il devra encore remporter cette année, soit Crankworx Cairns ou Crankworx Rotorua. La performance serait inédite dans l’histoire de ce sport.

Regardez les replays du Red Bull Joyride et du Crankworx Whistler 2022 ci-dessous :

Emil Johansson celebrates his win at Red Bull Joyride in Whistler, BC, Canada on 13 August, 2022.

Johansson reigns supreme again

© Scott Serfas/Red Bull Content Pool

01

Doublé Français derrière Johansson !

Sur les talons de Johansson à Whistler, le nouveau venu Français Timothé Bringer s'est classé deuxième avec un score de 91,00. Le Red Bull Rookie of the Year de 2019 a réalisé un double backflip sur le premier module, puis un énorme double tailwhip backflip et un Cash Roll sur le four pack, avant d'enchaîner avec un bar spin dans la fameuse Sphère. L’autre favori Français, Tomas Lemoine, se classe 3e avec un score de 90,00.
Le rider français Timothé Bringer a pris la deuxième place de la compétition de VTT slopestyle Red Bull Joyride du Crankworx Whistler 2022, en Colombie-Britannique, au Canada.

Timothé Bringer a pris la 2e place du Red Bull Joyride

© Mason Mashon/Red Bull Content Pool

Replay et résultats du Red Bull Joyride 2022 :

Red Bull Joyride – Whistler

Check out all the action from Red Bull Joyride at Whistler, the second stop of the Crankworx World Tour 2022.

Red Bull Joyride 2022 Results

Rank

Person

Country

Score

1

Emil Johansson

Sweden

94.6

2

Timothé Bringer

France

91.0

3

Tomas Lemoine

France

90.0

4

Lucas Huppert

Switzerland

87.8

5

Thomas Genon

Belgium

86.2

6

Max Fredriksson

Spain

79.6

7

Paul Couderc

France

77.6

8

Jakob Vencl

Czech Republic

72.4

9

David Lieb

United States

72.0

10

Torquato Testa

Italy

70.8

Dans les autres épreuves du Crankworx Whistler, les Français ont, là aussi, brillé. Adrien Loron a gagné la compétition de Pump Track. Tomas Lemoine, encore lui, a remporté le Speed&Style devant Bernd Winkler. Il prend d’ailleurs la tête du classement king of Crankworx, alors qu’Adrien Loron grimpe également sur le podium, à la 3e place, juste derrière le Canadien Bas Van Steenbergen. La prochaine étape du crankworx World Tour se disputera à Cairns, en Australie, du 5 au 9 octobre.

Découvrez tous les autres résultats et replays du Crankworx Whistler 2022 ci-dessous :

02

RockShox Canadian Open DH

RockShox Canadian Open DH – Whistler

Check out all the action from the RockShox Canadian Open DH at Whistler, the second stop of the 2022 Tour.

Crankworx World Tour

RockShox Canadian Open DH

Go to Event

10

Aug

14

Aug

Rank

Person

Medal

Time

1

Tracey Hannah (AUS)

Gold

3:11.083

2

Sian A’Hern (AUS)

Silver

3:11.819

3

Louise Ferguson (GBR)

Bronze

3:17.852

03

CLIF Speed & Style

CLIF Speed & Style – Whistler

Check out all the action from the CLIF Speed & Style at Whistler, the second stop of the Crankworx World Tour.

Crankworx World Tour

CLIF Speed & Style – Crankworx Whistler

Go to Event

10

Aug

14

Aug

Rank

Person

Medal

1

Jordy Scott (USA)

Gold

2

Alma Wiggberg (SWE)

Silver

3

Robin Goomes (NZL)

Bronze

04

Specialized Dual Slalom

Specialized Dual Slalom – Whistler

Check out all the action from the Specialized Dual Slalom at Whistler, the second stop of the 2022 Tour.

Crankworx World Tour

Specialized Dual Slalom - Crankworx Whistler

Go to Event

10

Aug

14

Aug

Rank

Person

Medal

1

Vaea Verbeeck (CAN)

Gold

2

Jordy Scott (USA)

Silver

3

Louise Ferguson (GBR)

Bronze

05

Ultimate Pump Track Challenge

Ultimate Pump Track Challenge – Whistler

It's the Ultimate Pump Track Challenge at Whistler, the second stop of the 2022 Crankworx World Tour.

Crankworx World Tour

Pump Track Challenge – Crankworx Whistler

Go to Event

10

Aug

14

Aug

Rank

Person

Medal

1

Caroline Buchanan (AUS)

Gold

2

Jordy Scott (USA)

Silver

3

Michaela Hajkova (CZE)

Bronze

4

Kalani Hines (USA)

06

Classement général du Crankworx après Whistler

Crankworx World Tour

Classement général du Crankworx après Whistler

Go to Event

10

Aug

14

Aug

Classement

Pilote

Résultats

1

Tomas Lemoine (FRA)

335 pts

2

Bas Van Steenberge (CAN)

304 pts

3

Adrien Loron (FRA)

281 pts

4

Jasckson Frew (AUS)

217 pts

5

Luca Cometti (E-U)

216 pts

MTB
Bike