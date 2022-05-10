The Crankworx World Tour is officially set for 2022. The biggest news for this year’s circuit is the addition of a fourth stop on the calendar in Cairns, Australia, as well as the tour’s return to Whistler, Canada after a two-year hiatus. Regular locations Innsbruck and Rotorua retain their places on the calendar.

01 Where and when are the 2022 stops?

02 Where will the new event take place?

Crankworx Cairns will take place at Smithfield, hailed as the highest profile rainforest trail system in the world. It's the site of the 2017 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships. Pro athletes participating and amateurs visiting will be able to ride alongside two World Heritage areas in Cairns. Competition here is expected to cover the usual list of Crankworx events including Slopestyle, Downhill, Dual Slalom, Speed & Style, Pump Track and Whip-Off.

Crankworx Cairns is go © Crankworx

03 What's the schedule of events at each stop?

Selected competitions from each stop of the Crankworx events will be shown live on Red Bull TV . Check below for the schedule.

Crankworx Innsbruck

Tomáš Slavík racing against Adrien Loron at Crankworx Innsbruck Dual Slalom © Boris Beyer/Red Bull Content Pool

Crankworx Whistler

UCI World Cup Lourdes DH Hero Art © Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

Crankworx Cairns

Events and dates to be confirmed. Check back later for details.

Crankworx Rotorua

Events and dates to be confirmed. Check back later for details.

Crowds watch on as Loïc Bruni makes his way down the Rotorua DH course © Miles Holden/Red Bull Content Pool

If you don't know what the Crankworx World Tour is all about, read on below for an explanation.

04 What is the Crankworx World Tour?

The Crankworx World Tour is an international bike festival series that is promoted as the ultimate mountain bike experience for athletes and spectators alike. Its main premise is to bring together the best mountain bike athletes to compete in elite-level competitions in a variety of mountain bike disciplines in different destinations around the world.

The number of stops on the Crankworx World Tour in a normal year is currently four with Crankworx festivals taking place in Rotorua, New Zealand, Whistler in Canada, Cairns in Australia, and the Austrian city of Innsbruck.

The Crankworx World Tour is a great spectacle at any of its locations © Scott Serfas/Red Bull Content Pool

What events does the Crankworx World Tour host?

The events on offer differ from location to location but typically there are pro competitions in:

Slopestyle

Speed & style

Downhill

Enduro

Pump Track Challenge

Dual Slalom

Whip Off

Prize money is available for podiuming and winning events. To encourage pro athlete participation across all location stops and in as many disciplines as possible, Crankworx has a King and Queen of Crankworx competition that operates every year. The male and female riders that accrue the most points across the entire World Tour take a home a US$20,000 cheque alongside their King and Queen titles.

Click here for a more detailed explanation of what the King and Queen of Crankworx is all about. There are also Crankworx Championship titles awarded for five disciplines: pump track, speed & style, dual slalom, downhill and slopestyle. Again riders that accrue the most points across the World Tour in each discipline event are the overall title winner.

6 min What makes Crankworx so special? What is Crankworx? And what makes it so special? You’re about to find out.

05 The Crankworx World Tour isn't just about the pros

The Crankworx World Tour is a major draw for mountain bike fans who attend the stops. Beside spectating the bike sport on offer there is always lots to do around festival location sites. As well as having the opportunity to ride trails and routes nearby, there are also large expo and demo areas on site. A big attraction is the athlete signings and high-energy after-parties that go off nearly every night of the week-long festivals.

Download the free Red Bull TV app and catch the MTB action on all your devices! Get the app here