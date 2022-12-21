Dakar 2023: Overview of routes and legs

The Dakar Rally has been the most arduous offroad event in the world since 1979. Over 1,000 participants swing onto the seats of their bikes or take their place behind the wheel of their rally cars in an attempt to conquer the desert. The starting signal for the 2023 Dakar Rally will be given on December 31. This time the program will include a prologue, 14 legs, and over 5,000 km of “extreme racing.” You can find out about the routes and legs to be driven in the 45th edition in the overview below.
Overview of the 2023 Dakar Rally
- 1 prologue and 14 legs
- 16 days
- A total of 8,549 km
- 4,706 km of “special legs”
- 7 classes of vehicles
- 365 vehicles expected to start
Prologue: December 31
While people around the world are celebrating the new year, the participants in the 2023 Dakar Rally will be climbing into their cockpits for the first time.
The event kicks off with the prologue, which has a manageable length of only 10 km, and takes the participants around the Sea Camp in western Saudi Arabia. The following day, however, the mega-event really picks up speed.
Leg 1: January 1
From the Sea Camp, the drivers embark on the first leg, a 603 km loop ending where it began. 368 km are included in the rating. The remaining 235 km serve as a connection.
Leg 2: January 2
The field of participants continues onward just one day later when the squad first makes its way from the Sea Camp into the interior of the country. Leg 2 of the 2023 Dakar Rally runs for 590 km to AlUla.
Leg 3: January 3
Leg 3 leads the participants 669 km onward in an easterly direction to Ha'il, capital city of the region of the same name, with about 600,000 inhabitants. This is where the field of participants will spend the next two days.
Highlights of Dakar 2022: Our Dakar Daily show takes you through the individual legs of the event and allows you to rewatch the 2021 and 2022 editions.
Leg 4: January 4
The fourth leg also remains in Ha'il, where there is a 573 km loop around the city, of which 425 km are included in the rating.
Leg 5: January 5
The participants stay in Ha'il during the fifth leg as well. This time the full leg is significantly longer at 646 km, of which only 375 km are rated.
Leg 6: January 6
This is followed by Leg 6, the longest route the 2023 Dakar Rally has to offer. On day 6, the route goes to Al Duwadimi, 876.68 km further into the interior of the country, where a harsh climate will confront the drivers.
Leg 7: January 7
However, rest time is still out of the question, since the field of drivers remains in the region the following day. On leg 7, 641.47 km must be completed around Al Duwadimi.
Leg 8: January 8
One day later, the caravan moves on and sets off on the second longest leg of the 45th Dakar race, 722.41 km toward Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, where there will finally be time for a breather.
Leg 9: January 10
Back to the course on the 9th leg. The assortment of bikes, rally cars and trucks continues eastward to reach Haradh at a distance of 710 km.
Leg 10: January 11
The 10th leg mainly serves to connect Haradh to Shaybah in the southeast of the country. 114 km for the rating—and a whopping 509 km of special legs—are on the program.
Leg 11: January 12
On January 12, the first part of the marathon leg is on the program, and there will be 426 km to complete. Right after the start, the remaining participants will have 4,000 km on their clocks in special legs alone.
Leg 12: January 13
The next-to-last day is a beast once again. 669 km are on the daily schedule, while the last, super-long leg should once again have a major impact on the ratings.
The finale, Leg 14: January 15
From Al-Hofuf, the participants embark on the major final leg of 414 km, ending in Dammam in eastern Saudi Arabia. The gripping finale along the Persian Gulf promises to be exciting once again. It is likely that many decisions will not be made until the final day of the 2023 Dakar Rally.