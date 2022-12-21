Mattias Ekstrom during testing in Erfoud, Morocco on November 8, 2021
© Kin Marcin / Red Bull Content Pool
Rally

2023 Dakar Rally: Overview of key drivers

More than 8,500 kilometers—and sand as far as the eye can see—demand that drivers give their all. Male and female drivers will be battling for victory in the 2023 Dakar Rally.
By Harald Gehring / Philipp Briel
4 min readUpdated on

Summary

  1. 1
    Cars: Will Nasser Al-Attiyah once more be the overall winner?
  2. 2
    Audi RS Q e-tron driven by Carlos Sainz and Mattias Ekström
  3. 3
    Motorcycles: The heat is on!
  4. 4
    Trucks: The Kamaz Master team will not participate
  5. 5
    Quads, SSVs and prototypes
  • Everything you want to know about the Dakar 2023: Stories, videos and galleries are available at our Dakar Rally Hub.
This year’s rally has a spectacular course, new technologies, many well-known drivers, and is sure to feature a touch of adventure. The 2023 Dakar Rally is heating up! There are countless dunes on almost every leg and a revised route to take even the most experienced participants to their limits. Our overview shows who is participating in the 45th edition.
  • Recap: This was the 2022 Dakar Rally: Here are the Dakar highlights for all legs as well as exclusive looks behind the curtain at teams, drivers, and rally legends.
01

Cars: Will Nasser Al-Attiyah once more be the overall winner?

Nasser Al Attiyah poses for a portrait shot during the Rally of Lebanon, Lebanon on September 03, 2022
Will Nasser Al-Attiyah be the leg winner again at the 2023 Dakar Rally?
© Akl Yazbeck / Red Bull Content Pool
Rally legend Nasser Al-Attiyah is back. The 2023 Dakar Rally is the 19th time he has participated in this, the most arduous offroad event in the world. He has already won four times in the car category at the Dakar, most recently just last year.
But many well-known competitors want to prevent the Qatari race driver from taking it home yet again. In addition to Sébastien Loeb, who took third place last year, Carlos Sainz, Mattias Ekström and local hero Yazeed Al-Rajhi are also aiming for first place.
02

Audi RS Q e-tron driven by Carlos Sainz and Mattias Ekström

Stéphane Peterhansel, Carlos Sainz, Mattias Ekström start the Dakar 2022 in the Audi RS Q e-tron.
The Audi RS Q e-tron has legends behind the wheel.
© Kin Marcin / Red Bull Content Pool
After premiering at the Dakar 2022, the electric Audi RS Q e-tron—with its efficient energy converter—is on the attack again this year.
The driver pairings have not changed since last year: Stéphane Peterhansel (FRA)/Edouard Boulanger (FRA), Carlos Sainz (SP)/Lucas Cruz (SP), and Mattias Ekström (SWE)/Emil Bergkvist (SWE) will be starting up their electric cars.
Ekström was the best Audi driver with a ninth-place rating at the Dakar 2022. Will he have what it takes to reach the podium this time?
Carlos Sainz poses for a portrait. The athlete is part of the VW Red Bull Factory Team. Shot taken in Hangar 7, Salzburg ( Austria ) on the December 13, 2009.
Headshot of Carlos Sainz
© Heiko Mandl/Red Bull Content Pool
Our goal is clear: We must try to win.
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz’s formula for success: With his Leg 3 victory at the Dakar 2022, the offroad legend achieved the first triumph for an electric car in the history of the rally.

36 min

Inside Dakar 2022

Carlos takes the first stage victory of an electric-powered vehicle in the history of Dakar.

English +3

Carlos Sainz
03

Motorcycles: The heat is on!

Sam Sunderland (UK) for Gas Gas Factory Racing at the finish line of stage 12 of Rally Dakar 2022 from Bishah to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on January 14, 2022.
Winner Sam Sunderland celebrates with 3rd-placed Matthias Walkner
© Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool
Once again the motorcycle (or bike) class promises to be particularly exciting. After driving for more than 5,000 kilometers, only 25 minutes separated the Dakar 2022 overall winner (Sam Sunderland) from fifth place (Joan Barreda). In no other class was it closer.
Both drivers are again involved in the 2023 Dakar Rally. KTM driver Matthias Walkner, who was less than seven minutes from victory in 2022, will be on the attack for the ninth time.
Walkner’s KTM teammate, Australian Toby Price, would also like a say in the 45th edition. After all, he already won in this category in 2016 and 2019.

54 min

Toby Price: Ridin’ Shotgun

Can Toby Price become the undisputed king of the Australian desert in 2021 by finally winning on four wheels?

English +2

Toby Price
04

Trucks: The Kamaz Master team will not participate

Dmitry Sotnikov of Team Kamaz Master races during stage 8 of Rally Dakar 2019 from San Juan de Marcona to Pisco, Peru on January 15, 2019.
Dmitry Sotnikov racing his truck at the 2019 Dakar Rally
© Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool
In the truck category, there has been no way around the Kamaz Master team in the past. The Russian team won the first two editions of the Dakar Rally held in Saudi Arabia and also took the first four places in this category at the Dakar 2022.
However, Kamaz Master will not be involved in the Dakar 2023, which will shake up the rankings. The deck will be reshuffled for the trucks. Dutchman Janus van Kasteren is considered a hot candidate to reach the podium, as is his countryman and brand mate Martin van den Brink.
You can hear more about the Dakar in our podcast:
05

Quads, SSVs and prototypes

Cristina Gutierrez (ESP) of Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team races during Stage 11 of Rally Dakar 2022 around Bisha, Saudi Arabia on January 13, 2022.
In 2022, Cristina Gutiérrez was the first woman to win a stage since 2005
© Marcelo Maragni/Red Bul Content Pool
In addition to the traditional vehicle categories, quads, SSVs and light-weight prototypes will also be driven at the Dakar, which is sure to generate a lot of excitement.
Francisco "Chaleco" López, Ignacio Casale and Mitch Guthrie Jr., among others, will be battling for victory. Moreover, the LW prototype category has the highest proportion of female drivers of all the classes at the Dakar. The German driver Annett Fischer will be starting here, for example.
On the other hand, the quad category has the smallest starting field: Only 18 drivers will be swinging onto their vehicles. Frenchman Alexandre Giroud reckons he has the best chance, following his 2022 win.

Rally
Rally Raid