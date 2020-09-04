8 tips to help you solve the mysteries of Dance of Death: Du Lac and Fey

Dance of Death: Du Lac & Fey is a complex branching narrative from Salix Games that combines Arthurian mythology with the grisly tale of Jack the Ripper. Originally releasing on PC back in 2019, the game continues to attract players that can sometimes be stumped by its unique blend of puzzle and narrative mechanics.

The game is as winding and perplexing as it is charming, so to help new players understand a little bit more about how the logic behind this game works, we’ve put together a couple of tips to help you get the most out of it and solve those trickier riddles.

Get up close and personal

Dance of Death relies on more than just point-and-click sensibilities © Salix Games

Dance of Death immediately thrusts you into a fully immersive world bustling with people, animals, and objects to explore. For those of you well versed in point-and-click games, it can also seem something of a blank slate, revealing very little initially as part of its alignment with interactive storytelling.

Unlike many games in the genre, useful items are not always revealed - you must truly explore your environment to get the most out of it. Speaking to people requires you to get close enough to talk, and objects will only reveal themselves as interactive if you are close enough to touch them, so remember to spend plenty of time walking around and examining your surroundings thoroughly.

Know how to speed up

Double-clicking anywhere will speed you up and move you to that location © Salix Games

Du Lac, for all his skills, is a bit slow to get going. If his meandering walk grows tiresome, a swift double click will speed him up a little, allowing for a slightly faster pace to the game. This also works with Mary and Fay – just double-click and get the slowcoaches moving.

Keep 'em talking

Keeping the residents of London talking is the key to success © Salix Games

Many characters will have far more to say than it may first appear, but there is an easy way to make sure you don’t miss out on any crucial information or scintillating gossip.

The speech bubbles that appear above an NPC’s head will have an ellipsis inside if they still have something to comment on, you can (and should) keep requesting their attention until this disappears and you’ve heard them out.

Don't skip!

It's important to never skip over text – you may miss vital clues © Salix Games

It may be tempting to skip things, but make sure you let everyone say their piece. Sink your time into this game and it will reward you with a deep and twisting story, it pays to set time aside for it.

Each ending and the emotional weight of the finale will depend on how much time you dedicated to chit-chat and assisting your fellow man.

The Saluki to success

The Saluki in the game is more than just a loyal dog... © Salix Games

When consumed by puzzles and trying to crack the codes around you, it may be easy to forget your canine companion, Fay. Almost any animals on-screen can be talked to through her multi-linguistic skillset, so don’t neglect her. Sometimes animals will have seen more than their human counterparts are willing to admit…

Always make your decisions carefully

There are lots of interactive elements to Dance of Death © Salix Games

Remember that your choices will impact more than in your average point-and-click. They can even change which achievements you will get, and this is definitely a game to be played more than once through. Things as simple as skipping someone’s dialogue, or bonding with the right character can change things for better or worse, giving you an entirely different ending. Play it honestly, and respond as if you were answering as yourself.

Keep your ears open

Lancelot may look a bit different in-game to what you'd expect © Salix Games

Remember things people tell you, even street urchins and seemingly useless characters. Their information could prove to be valuable and their lives may require a little intervention now and then for a worthy reward.

And remember...

An eye for detail is the key to success © Salix Games