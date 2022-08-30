Humuza Bazira is Canada’s Dance Your Style 2022 World Finalist

The best dancers on the planet are set to meet in Johannesburg, South Africa, and Surrey’s own Humuza Bazira—AKA Humuzza —is ready for the challenge.

After winning the Vancouver Qualifier with style and command, Bazira travelled to the National Finals in Toronto to face off against the nation’s top street dancers in a 1 v 1 battle format. Here, he rose through four unique back-to-back dance battles to earn the title of national champion and land a spot at the international showcase.

“The energy from the audience and other dancers at the event was exhilarating and really pushed me to bring out my best performance,” explained 19-year-old Bazira. “I am looking forward to representing Canada and Vancouver at the World Final in Johannesburg, South Africa and will do my best to bring the title home.”

Humuzza celebrates his victory with other finalists © Jenna Hum

Now, Bazira will represent Canada at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals in Johannesburg, South Africa on December 10th, and battle dancers from more than 30 countries.

Continue scrolling to familiarize yourself with Red Bull Dance Your Style, find out what went down at the National Finals, and learn more about Canada's champ.

01 What is Red Bull Dance Your Style?

Red Bull Dance Your Style is a premiere global street dance competition. With a unique 1 on 1 battle format, dancers repping all street dance styles take to the floor with only one goal in mind—to wow the crowd with their unique freestyle dance skills and musicality as they hit the floor to an unpredictable mix of tracks from global hits to classic beats. Performers must win over the crowd as the winner is crowned by audience voting.

02 Here's what went down at the National Finals in Toronto

With an energetic crowd—that hosted well over 700 spectators—voting for their favourites; community staples Benzo and C4lDeir4 commanding the mic; and DJs Iced Misto and M4RS spinning a surprise mix of beats, Toronto’s iconic public space, The Bentway, transformed into a emblematic celebration of Canada’s dance scene.

Here's how the battles played out (with Humuzza defeating Kofi Black in the final round):

Dance Your Style Canada - National Finals bracket © Red Bull Canada

Round after round, the DJs spun a random track and the competitors faced off 1 v 1. While varying styles and disciplines, cultural tastes, and musicalities kept the crowd on their toes, two dancers in particular were bound for the final battle. It was here that Humuza Bazira, a hip hop dancer and popper from Surrey, British Columbia, would reign supreme over Kofi Black , who qualified in Montreal.

Humuzza performing at the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals © Jenna Hum

"At the Final in Toronto, I got the opportunity to battle some amazing Canadian dancers who I look up to and am inspired by, so to come out with the win is a great accomplishment and something I am extremely proud of myself for," added Bazira. "I would like to thank all those who have supported and continue to support me and especially my family from Vancouver and Toronto who cheered me on.”

03 Meet Humuza Bazira, Canada’s Dance Your Style World Finalist

At the heart of Humuza’s passion for dance is unbounded creative expression—the ability to communicate freely and earnestly those parts of themselves they can’t put into words. Hailing from Surrey, British Columbia of Kenyan, Ugandan, and Rwandese descent, this up-and-comer in the Canadian street dance scene has been supported by the Vancouver dance community ( The Gigabots and The Midnight Society crews in particular) since he started dancing in 2016. Mixing hip hop and popping with unique emotive movement, Humuza’s style embodies authenticity in a way that feels fresh, and looks even fresher.

