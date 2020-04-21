How being alone lead to Daniela Andrade’s “Bad Times Are Good Times”
© Courtesy of Daniela Andrade
Through a DM, the Honduran-Canadian singer teamed up with multi-talented Toronto rapper, Sean Leon to release “Bad Times Are Good Times,” a moody R&B joint with appropriate visual accompaniment.
A moment of fearlessness
Humans adapt. “My mom has been sending me pictures of her colouring every day,” says Andrade via Zoom video meeting. The rising singer/songwriter had initially planned to be performing at her first festival in the Dominican Republic but the show had been cancelled. Disappointed from the cancellation and the weight of staying inside lead Daniela down a path of “what if” that ended with her sending a message to Sean Leon. “It was just a demo but I had to send it to him. It was just one of those moments of fearlessness -- if it’s not now then when am I going to ever send it to him?”
The music video and working with Sean Leon
“Bad Times Are Good Times” is as much a motivating piece about the duality of life as it is one of those songs you turn on to escape. Produced by Andrade herself and frequent collaborator Dan Only, the oozy track is paired with an equally laidback music video that finds the artist posted up in a small bedroom simply enjoying her own company and music. Even with the world under self-isolation, Sean Leon appears for a feature verse via projector on the wall of her bedroom. “I already had the concept for the bedroom video and wanted to bring Sean in without, you know, literally bringing him in.”
The appearance is perfectly Sean Leon as he is known to fans and critics to be multifaceted as a musician, video director and, most recently, songwriter for the likes of Kanye West and Travis Scott. “I had never actually spoken to Sean in person before but I knew I wanted to collaborate with him on something and I thought this was the one,” says Andrade. “I love that he is one of those artists that people just gravitate towards in such a strong way, that’s so cool to me.”
From her viral covers to creating on her own terms
Time at home in Montreal has been reflective for Andrade. She is perhaps best known for her massively successful acoustic and low-key YouTube covers of hits like Coldplay’s “The scientist”, Gnarls Barkley’s “Crazy”, and Piaf’s “La Vie en Rose” but her love for music lies in the songs she writes about her life. Her recently released project Tamale was an impressive statement for Andrade and intentionally aimed at speaking to her Spanish language heritage.
“This has been a really definitive time for me as a songwriter. It is still a little bit scary sometimes, to be honest.” It is one thing to perform a beautiful song but it is a whole other task to write and produce one, record it, come up with a music video concept, request a feature and execute it all with green screens and no physical contact. “Even though it was just a crew of two people, I wanted to make something that really told a story.” Andrade notes that she's an aspiring music video director herself and plans to direct for other artists soon.
While she feels lucky to be home and safe in her actual bedroom, Andrade is anxious to return to her usual routine of being back and forth between Toronto and Montreal while chasing her dream and collaborating with more musicians. “I just miss being in the studio and sharing that space with talented people. I’m so grateful for having a relationship with both cities.”