This summer Casey Brown , eight-time Whip-off World Champion and two-time Queen of Crankworx, created her dream of a welcoming and inclusive women's freeride event focused on progression and development.

Watch the women hit big lines at Dark Horse in the player below:

Dark Horse

The riders

For five days in August, twelve women aged 12 to 33 from North America, Europe, and New Zealand gathered against the stunning backdrop of the Selkirk and Monashee mountains at Revelstoke Mountain Resort for Casey's Dark Horse Invitational.

In addition to Casey, some of the sport's top athletes were in attendance; Hannah Bergemann , Georgia Astle, Micayla Gatto, Bailey Goldstone, Jordy Scott, Natasha Miller, Miranda Miller, CJ Selig, Lily Boucher, Sarah Walter, Lucy Van Eastern, and Camila Nogueira.

The Dark Horse Invitational Girl Gang © Robin O'Neil The girls giving some hype! © Robin O'Neil Girl Gang © Robin O'Neil

The Build

Casey worked with Revelstoke local and renowned trail builder Corbin Selfe to develop the course. They had hoped to include more jumps for the women to practice on; however, record-breaking temperatures and the threat of forest fires inhibited their build times. Luckily, the event had access to the resort’s water supply to keep the jumps in excellent shape.

Big air train from Casey Brown's Dark Horse Invitational © Robin O'Neil

The venue allowed the women to explore diverse options and push themselves. The track opened with a 14-foot drop and featured four jumps -- including a 32-foot sender. There was also a smaller progression line, mulch jump, and airbag.

"The mulch and the airbag are useful training tools for getting comfy on big jumps because the landings are softer and [there's] less consequence," says all-round shredder Hannah Bergemann. "So you can learn to hit big lips and big jumps without it being quite as scary."

The progression

Rather than creating a competitive format, the invitational focused on advancing the whole field. The riders spent plenty of time offering advice and encouragement to each other, being towed into the bigger jumps, and celebrating successes.

Progression happens in the air! © Robin O'Neil You can just see the confidence growing, and it shows in their riding Hannah Bergemann

Even the more seasoned riders picked up new tricks and checked off goals at Dark Horse. "I've learned a lot from all the riders and have done things that I can honestly say I didn't think I would, or easily could have gone my entire career without having the opportunity or the environment to feel confident enough," Miranda Miller, 2017 UCI Downhill World Champion posted on Instagram. "Dark Horse has given not only me, but all these athletes both the opportunity and the environment. Also, I think my goal for the rest of the season is to channel my inner grom -- because they have it figured out."

Two groms stood out. Fourteen-year-old Natasha Miller walked away with the Wild Jane award for consistently throwing down incredible style. And Twelve-year-old Tayte Proulx Royds took home the Dark Horse trophy -- for the person who came out of nowhere and impressed everyone.

Getting airborne in Revelstoke, British-Columbia © Robin O'Neil Adding that effortless touch of style. © Robin O'Neil Charging through the B.C. forests. © Robin O'Neil Dropping into the slopestyle course. © Robin O'Neil

Cheering spectators, party trains, and big smiles closed out the event, and the increased confidence for all was palpable as the women pulled out tricks from suicide no-handers to corked 360s on the airbag. "The gals [were] starting to put the whole line together, get their flow looking super comfy, putting some tricks to dirt and just looking super stylish," says Hannah.

As Casey wrote in an Instagram post summarizing the event, "Progression takes guts, and there were so many girls [at Dark Horse] pushing their boundaries." She plans on this being an annual celebration that shines a light on women's freeriding.