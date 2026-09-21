Who are the fastest players in EA FC 27?

EA FC 27 gives players the chance to build out their dream soccer team in Ultimate Team , or take the reins of their favourite club and lead them to glory in Career mode. Regardless of which mode you’re playing, having players with high pace can be useful at both ends of the pitch. A fast centre-back can track back to stop a striker breaking through on goal, while a pacy winger can turn defence into a counter-attack in seconds.

In EA FC 27, a player’s pace stat is calculated by averaging their acceleration and sprint speed. To help you find the fastest player who would be a good fit for your team, the list below details their club, nationality, position, speed-related stats and their overall rating.

This is just the top 10 fastest players in EA FC 27, but there are plenty of others who are almost as fast and can be just as useful in your team if you use them correctly.

01 Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé is the fastest player in EA FC 27 © EA Sports

Club: Real Madrid

Nationality: French

Position: ST/ LW

Pace: 96

Acceleration: 97

Sprint Speed: 96

OVR: 91

Kylian Mbappé is the fastest player and also the highest-rated overall in EA FC 27. The Real Madrid striker’s blistering acceleration is matched with an equally impressive sprint speed that means once he’s got up to speed, he’ll leave most players behind. Combined with excellent dribbling and shooting stats, Mbappé’s pace makes him the ultimate striker.

02 Karim Adeyemi

Karim Adeyemi is fast, but will his stamina last the full match? © EA Sports

Club: Barcelona

Nationality: German

Position: RM

Pace: 95

Acceleration: 96

Sprint Speed: 95

OVR: 82

Having made his move from Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona in the summer, Adeyemi’s pace is now a cause for concern for La Liga defenders. At just 24, he’s still got time to realise his true potential and develop even further. While his sprint speed and acceleration stats are high, his stamina and strength mean he not only can’t be sprinting throughout the whole game, but he can be relatively easily muscled off the ball if a defender catches up with him.

03 Oliver Burke

Oliver Burke is an affordable option if you're looking for speed © EA Sports

Club: Union Berlin

Nationality: Scottish

Position: ST

Pace: 95

Acceleration: 93

Sprint Speed : 96

OVR: 73

A silver player in Ultimate Team, Oliver Burke’s pace-based stats are the real standouts. However, due to his lower ratings across the board, he’s a more affordable option in career modes focused on building up a lower league team. He also benefits from the Quick Step and Rapid abilities, granting him faster acceleration during explosive sprint, and higher sprint speeds while dribbling.

04 Gabriel Silva

Gabriel Silva is an explosive sprinter © EA Sports

Club: SC Braga

Nationality: Brazilian

Position : LW

Pace: 95

Acceleration: 94

Sprint Speed: 96

OVR: 74

Gabriel Silva is an excellent option for players looking for a bit of versatility in their attacking players. Capable of playing as a left-winger, left midfield, right midfield, or as a striker, he can come off the bench to add a much-needed injection of pace in the dying moments of a game.

He benefits from the Quick Step+ ability, granting him significantly faster acceleration during explosive sprint. The Technical ability also gives him faster controlled sprint and precise wide turns while dribbling. Combining the two can make him a handful for defenders, but keep in mind he is only a silver player.

05 Sirlord Conteh

Sirlord Conteh is a great speedy option for lower league teams © EA Sports

Club: Heidenheim

Nationality : German

Position: ST

Pace: 95

Acceleration: 94

Sprint Speed: 95

OVR: 69

Another silver player, Conteh is known in the 2. Bundesliga for his explosive pace, either playing in his preferred position of striker or on the right wing. His shortcomings come in the form of his two-star weak foot stat, and his low strength and stamina stats.

He’s also lacking the same level of lethal finishing that other strikers may offer. Like Burke, he’s a solid option for lower league teams in Career mode or for adding a bit of pace to a silver Ultimate Team.

06 Jean-Mattéo Bahoya

Jean-Mattéo Bahoya combines trickery and pace in his attacks © EA Sports

Club: Leeds/ Frankfurt

Nationality: French

Position: LM

Pace : 94

Acceleration: 91

Sprint Speed: 97

OVR: 76

Bahoya is currently on loan at Leeds, but is contracted to Frankfurt. This move is a sign of his future potential, and his pace plays a large part in making him such a tricky player. His four-star skill moves, dribbling and ball control can make him a handful for defenders, and suit his preferred role as a left midfielder.

He can also play in a more attacking left wing role, or in the heart of midfield at either CM or CAM. An attacking role allows his pace and dribbling to be used to drive into the box or create chances for teammates.

07 Tabitha Chawinga

Tabitha Chawinga – the fastest woman in FC 27 © EA Sports

Club: OL Lyonnes

Nationality: Malawian

Position: LW

Pace: 94

Acceleration : 94

Sprint Speed: 94

OVR: 87

Chawinga has the highest Pace rating among the women’s players in EA FC 27. Alongside her 94 pace, she’s a lethal finisher, a silky dribbler, and strong enough to hold defenders off the ball. While LW is her preferred position, she can also play as an out-and-out striker, or as a CAM, helping to pull defenders out of position or acting as a second striker.

With the Quick Step+ and Rapid abilities, her pace gets even more of a boost, with significantly faster acceleration during explosive sprints and higher sprint speeds while dribbling.

08 Moussa Diaby

Not the strongest of players, but can Moussa Diaby really move © EA Sports

Club: Leverkusen

Nationality: French

Position: RM

Pace: 94

Acceleration: 94

Sprint Speed: 94

OVR: 82

Moussa Diaby has returned to the Bundesliga following his late, dramatic move from Al-Ittihad over the summer. Leverkusen will be pleased to have his speed and dribbling prowess on either side of their midfield, helping them carry the ball up the field into more dangerous areas.

If you’re looking at bringing Diaby into your team on EA FC 27, it’s worth noting his 46 strength stat. While he’s likely to be able to get away from most players in a foot race, defenders closing him down will likely have an easier time regaining possession of the ball compared to other entries on this list. Still, if you’re looking for a French or Bundesliga link for your Ultimate Team, or just an engine for one side of your Career mode team, Diaby is a solid option.

09 Anthony Elanga

Two-footed and pacy – Anthony Elanga is a rare commodity © EA Sports

Club: Newcastle

Nationality: Swedish

Position: RW

Pace: 94

Acceleration: 93

Sprint Speed: 94

OVR: 79

The former Manchester United and Nottingham Forest player is establishing himself as a dangerous Premier League winger at his current club Newcastle. Alongside his lightning-quick pace, he also offers strong dribbling stats and respectable finishing.

However, it’s his five-star weak foot that makes Elanga stand out from the rest of the crowd. Being able to confidently dribble, pass, or shoot with either foot can leave defenders second-guessing or standing off Elanga.

It can make it easier to beat a defender and play in a teammate, making him a great option for taking on tired legs in defence.

10 Gerso

Gerso remains quick even in his mid-thirties © EA Sports

Club: Incheon United

Nationality: Portuguese

Position: RM

Pace: 94

Acceleration: 94

Sprint Speed: 94

OVR: 70

Gerso is the oldest of the fastest players in EA FC 27 and is currently playing in K League 1. Despite being the oldest player on this list, Gerso retains 94 ratings across pace, acceleration and sprint speed. That being said, his four-star skill moves and three-star weak foot still make him a good enough option for beating a man on the wing and getting the ball into the box.

His lower passing and defending attributes make him better suited to an attacking role than one focused on creating chances or tracking back.

About the author Who is Chris Jecks? Chris has been covering games for over 10 years for various brands, including PCGamesN, GameRant, Destructoid and Twinfinite. He's written thousands of guides and reviews during that time, and is an expert on action RPGs, shooters, and racing games. He's also quite partial to a good indie game, having covered them extensively throughout his career.