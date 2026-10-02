Play smarter, win more: 10 essential EA FC 27 tips from a pro

With the EA FC 27 season in full swing, we're all getting used to new features that change both gameplay and the overall experience. To help ease the transition, we've put together a full range of pro tip so you can master the game as quickly as possible and take up your performance to the next level.

Our EA FC 27 guide will be the perfect companion throughout the season. Whether you’re a beginner or an advanced player, you’ll find plenty of advice to help you improve.

01 Gameplay: Active defending matters more than ever

AI helps players stay on the ball © EA Sports

The gameplay in EA FC 27 feels different from its predecessor. There are several reasons for this. Among other changes, automatic AI defending has been scaled back. It’s no longer enough simply to close down space. In EA FC 27, you have to take a more active role. ‘Jockeying’ has been sped up and the range of manual challenges has been increased, provided you’re actively defending.

The Original Red Bull Red Bull | Energy Drink Learn more

“We’ve completely rebuilt our AI defence system,” Sam Rivera, Gameplay Executive Producer at EA FC, told us during Gamescom 2026 in Cologne. “When you’re controlling a defender now, tackles, blocks and interceptions are better, and positioning is more responsive. The AI defenders no longer automatically take care of everything – if the AI runs past the ball, it won’t get it either.”

The result? Anyone who quickly masters defending – you’ll find specific tips below – and takes responsibility by actively defending against the ball gains a significant advantage. Reducing the element of chance and placing greater emphasis on player skill has been a long-standing request from the community. Now it's become a reality. “Defensively, it will feel completely different in EA FC 27 – it simply feels more rewarding when you win the ball yourself,” says Rivera.

Quotation An 80-rated striker with Finesse Shot will never be better than a 99-rated striker Sam Rivera, Gameplay Executive Producer at EA FC

02 PlayStyles vs attributes: a new balance

Christopher Nkunku is back playing for RB Leipzig in FC 27 © EA Sports

The balance between PlayStyles and traditional player attributes has been heavily skewed in EA FC in recent years. PlayStyles became so influential that standard attribute values could almost be disregarded. That’s set to change in FC 27. “Last year, we already started shifting power away from PlayStyles and back into attributes – that’s what the community wanted,” said Kantcho Doskov, Senior Game Design Director for EA FC, during Gamescom 2026. “But the feedback was: it’s still not enough. In FC 27, we’re taking it further – over 10 PlayStyles have been rebalanced.”

Rivera adds: “Our goal for EA FC 27 is for a PlayStyle to give you a bonus of around 5 to 10 per cent. An 80-rated striker with Finesse Shot will never be better than a 99-rated striker.” With these adjustments, you should quickly realise that attributes are relevant again. It’s no longer simply about having the right PlayStyles. Even classic overpowered PlayStyles from EA FC 26 – such as Bruiser – have been reworked to restore balance.

03 Master defending in the new game

Joško Gvardiol benefits from FC 27's improved defending © EA Sports

The sheer number of new features introduced each year can feel a little overwhelming, so you might be wondering: do I have to learn everything from scratch? Fortunately, many of the basics remain the same in FC 27 – and that includes defending. A solid defence is still the foundation of long-term success. Here are six tips to help you defend more effectively, concede fewer goals and, ultimately, win more matches.

6 tips for better defending in EA FC 27 Timing your challenges Timing is everything when it comes to tackles. If you tackle at the right moment, the ball won’t bounce straight back to your opponent. The ‘ping-pong’ effect from earlier versions of the game isn’t as pronounced any more. However, don’t expect a player with an overall rating of 60 and a tackling rating of 40 to win every challenge simply because you’re in the right position. The higher the tackling rating, the greater your chance of success. Effective pressing Targeted pressing can force your opponents into giving up possession. By pressing R1/RB, you send an additional player to apply pressure to the player in possession. The more aggressively you use it, the more you’ll unsettle the attacker. But be careful – aggressive pressing with R1/RB can leave your defensive line exposed to other attackers. Think carefully about how often you use it. You can see which additional player is applying pressure from the grey icon above that player. This is also the player you’ll select when making a substitution using the right stick or L1/LB. Keep your centre-backs in the defensive line Pulling your centre-backs out of the defensive line is one of the biggest mistakes you can make. It creates huge gaps that your opponent can exploit with dangerous through balls. Drop back with midfielders To keep your centre-backs in the defensive line while still defending further up the pitch, have one of your midfielders drop back. This creates a numerical advantage and gives you an extra player to block your opponent’s attacks. It also makes it harder for them to find gaps in your defence. Another important point when using your midfielders defensively: in EA FC 27, more than ever, you need to make sure your central midfielders block passing lanes to the centre-forward. The centre is key this season. Defend with L2/LT If you don’t press L2/LT while defending, you’ll have less control in one-on-one situations and allow opponents to get past you too easily. With L2/LT (jockey defence), you’ll be better positioned, move within a smaller radius and defend more effectively thanks to quicker movement in tight spaces. Press L2/LT and R2/RT at the same time and you’ll move faster while still keeping your focus on the player in possession. Even at high speed, you can defend effectively with L2/LT. Defend for yourself and take responsibility Never rely solely on the CPU’s defence – defend manually whenever possible. As already explained, manual defending is more valuable than ever, while AI defending has been weakened. Only when you have truly top-class defenders can the CPU defence become particularly useful. Practise manual defending using the tips above and take control yourself.

04 Focus on your build-up play

Follow our tips to see more of this © EA Sports

To build up play in a controlled manner, it’s important to keep your cool – even when your opponent is putting you under pressure. Playing too frantically leads to misplaced passes, counter-attacks and unnecessary goals. When building up play, ball control and structured passing are particularly important.

What matters in build-up play in EA FC 27? Ball control Staying calm is crucial. You mustn’t panic just because an opponent is approaching. Have confidence in your skills, stay composed and avoid rushing. Your dribbling skills are also important. If you’ve mastered dribbling, you’ll be better equipped to withstand your opponent’s pressing. You’ll be able to keep the ball at your feet even in tight spaces and keep it away from your opponent. Passing The same principle applies here: stay calm and be patient. If you press X/A too frantically, you’ll play an inaccurate or misplaced pass. When playing a pass, the direction should match the direction your player is looking. If your player is looking forwards and you pass to the left or right, the ball might not reach your teammate accurately – or at all. So it’s best to play a pass once you’re looking at your team-mate. It’s just like in real football – players don’t have eyes in the sides or back of their heads!

05 Perfect your passing

Following on from the above, passing control is something many players repeatedly neglect. Instead, they mash the pass button wildly in an attempt to escape a tricky situation without any real system or structure. Needless to say, that isn’t a recipe for success. You should think carefully about every pass. Even the slightest inaccuracy can lead to a misplaced ball.

How to improve your passing in EA FC 27 5 tips for an accurate pass Look at your target and don’t stand sideways or with your back to them. Don’t stand too far away from the receiving player. Make sure there are no opponents in the path of the pass. Play controlled passes – if possible, control and carry the ball first. Hold X/A only for as long as the pass requires. For a very short pass, a brief tap of the button is enough.

06 Become more dangerous in attack

There are several ways to score in attack. It’s important not to always choose the same route – otherwise, you’ll become too predictable.

Three ways to score Attacking through the centre Here, you’ll have to make lots of quick decisions in tight spaces. Quick passing, dribbling and skill moves are crucial for leaving opponents behind. To create goalscoring opportunities, your pass into space needs to come at the right moment. Through balls, in particular, can be effective when timed correctly. One reason for this is that players’ runs in EA FC 27 are more intelligently selected than ever before. The same principle applies to attacking in EA FC 27: the centre is key. Form triangles and try to play the ball to your striker or No. 10 through the middle. Wingers with an ‘inside forward’ role help stretch the centre of the defence and create space for your central attackers. Attacking down the flanks Here, you’ll often have more space than when playing through the middle. However, you’re further away from the opposition goal and will eventually have to decide how to get the ball back into the centre. There are several options. You can choose the simplest solution and send a high cross into the box. With high crosses, however, you often have to cover a lot of ground, which means accuracy can sometimes suffer. If none of your players is completely unmarked in the penalty area, think twice about whether to cross or keep the ball at your feet. Another option is to cut back into the centre from the wing – either with quick, precise short passes and powerful through balls into the penalty area (X/A + R1/RB), or with a skilful solo run that incorporates skill moves. Often, your opponent won’t expect this and the defence will be disorganised. Moving inwards first, then outwards and back inwards again can be effective. Long-range shots Don’t always try to carry the ball into the goal. Shots from outside the penalty area can be more effective than you might think. With goalkeepers getting better all the time, scoring inside the penalty area can be difficult anyway. However, you shouldn’t just shoot from every possible position. When shooting from distance, you need the right player and the right opportunity. If you have enough space and the ball is on your stronger foot, go ahead and have a go! Finesse shots into the far corner, in particular, can be an effective way to score from distance.

07 Develop your dribbling skills

RB Leipzig's Red Bull Arena © EA Sports

If you want to make your mark in attack, there’s no getting around the need to improve your dribbling. Here’s what you need to know about dribbling in EA FC 27.

Dribbling in EA FC 27 Left-stick dribbling Classic left-stick dribbling is significantly stronger again in EA FC 27. This is a major change compared with the last two games, where it was weaker and had therefore lost some of its relevance. In EA FC 27, you’ll need to adapt to it again. Left-stick dribbling is back! First touch Your first touch is hugely important when dribbling. Do you go for a direct sprint? Do you have enough space to do so? Or will sprint dribbling lead to a quick loss of possession? In EA FC 27, you need to dribble effectively and think your decisions through more carefully. Shielding The reduction in shielding, which was introduced in FC 26, means you need to maintain more distance from opponents while dribbling. Keep a close eye on your opponent and react quickly to their movements. That way, you’ll make better decisions when dribbling and avoid losing possession.

08 Get more from skill moves

Skills are now more reliant on a player’s IRL abilities © EA Sports

When it comes to skill moves, many players quickly get nervous. Too complicated. Too difficult. Too time-consuming to learn. But none of that is true. There are plenty of moves that are simple to learn and easy to execute. They’re effective and can improve your game.

Here, we’ll introduce you to three basic skill moves that have been around for many years and still work very well in EA FC 27. Afterwards, we’ll introduce you to all the new skill moves in EA FC 27.

Basic skill moves in EA FC 27

Fake Shot – one-star skill move How to pull it off Often, the classic Fake Shot is enough to catch your opponent off guard. The key, however, lies in the different ways you can execute it. First, press the shoot/cross button. Now press the pass button to execute the feint. At the same time, use the left stick to determine which direction you’ll move in after the feint. This also lets you decide whether to maintain your pace or slow down by changing direction. You can also leave the left stick untouched. In that case, you’ll perform a shot feint while standing still. There’s also a shot feint followed by a speed boost. To do this, press L1/LB in addition to the normal shot feint. So, if you want to perform a feint diagonally to the right or left while gaining pace, you should definitely use the L1/LB button. If you manage to get past your opponent this way, it’ll be difficult for them to catch you again. When to use it The Fake Shot can help in many situations. You can use it to get into promising shooting positions in and around the penalty area. Using the Fake Shot to stop suddenly allows you to break off running duels with opponents. If your opponent carries on running, you’ll have space again for a short while and get the chance to create a new attacking situation. The shot feint with a speed boost is particularly useful out wide when you need extra pace for sprints with your wingers.

Ball Roll – two-star skill move How to pull it off All you need for the Ball Roll is the right stick. Push the stick in the direction you want to perform the Ball Roll. For example, if you’re running towards the right-hand goal and want to perform a Ball Roll to the right, push the right stick to the right. To make the Ball Roll work, you need to hold the stick in the relevant direction for a short time. The longer you hold the stick in that direction, the more Ball Rolls your player will perform. When to use it Timing is particularly important when using the Ball Roll effectively. For example, imagine you’re running forwards with the ball and an opponent is coming towards you. You anticipate that they’re about to make a tackle. Just before the challenge, perform the Ball Roll. You’ll evade the tackle and leave your opponent tackling thin air. However, if you use the Ball Roll too early or too late, it won’t have the desired effect and your opponent may simply take the ball from you.

Drag Back – two-star skill move How to pull it off Press R1/RB and, at the same time, pull the left stick backwards from your player’s direction of travel. If you’re running towards the right-hand goal, push the left stick to the left; if you’re running towards the left-hand goal, push the stick to the right. This pulls the ball backwards. Now comes the crucial move that makes the Drag Back so unpredictable and effective. You can perform the Drag Back’s exit move in any direction. Either keep the left stick pressed backwards or push it to the right, left or forwards at the end. When to use it The different possible exit directions make it difficult for your opponent to anticipate what you’re planning with the Drag Back. Here are two examples of how to use it: You’re being caught by a defender while sprinting. With the Drag Back, you can make your opponent run past you and create space for yourself again. You’re playing the ball to your striker on the edge of the penalty area. With the Drag Back, you can leave your opponent behind and create a shooting opportunity.

New skill moves in EA FC 27

Skill move Difficulty level Fake Turn Three star Ball Roll Spin Four star Stepover Combo (Jog) Five star Kneel Header No star level - only possible with the 'Trickster' PlayStyle

09 Train your mindset

EA FC 27 is about more than simply mastering the gameplay. Mental strength also plays an important role in long-term success. Meltdowns, smashed controllers and broken monitors should all be things of the past if you want to reach the next level in EA FC 27. Emotions are certainly part of virtual soccer too, but losing your nerve won’t get you anywhere. If you lose your composure, you’ll lose the game.

If you’re trailing and nothing seems to be working, keep your cool. Stay focused and remain mentally strong. EA FC 27 is a mental game as much as anything else. If you start getting worked up about individual situations, your players or the game in general, you’re already making things harder for yourself. This will hurt your performance and prevent you from playing at your best. Staying mentally strong and focused throughout the entire match is essential if you want to compete at your highest level.

10 Learn from the pros

Alfie 'RedLac' Calder has to process huge amounts of info as an EA FC pro © Pregan Pillay/Red Bull Content Pool

Tip: Be sure to watch full matches featuring the RBLZ pros on YouTube or Twitch. Watch live streams of major tournaments and try to analyse for yourself what makes the pros so strong.

Feeling ready for the new EA FC 27 season? Always remember: things won’t necessarily work out straight away. But with time and patience, you’ll keep improving at the game and write your own success story. Let’s go!

About the author Christian Knoth Christian Knoth is a former professional FIFA / EA FC player. He represented Germany at international level, won the European Championship and competed against the world’s best players in national and international tournaments. Chris has now been a coach for many years and has also trained esports players in the Virtual Bundesliga – the official German championship in EA FC.