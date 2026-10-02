Games

Play smarter, win more: 10 essential EA FC 27 tips from a pro

Want to get off to a flying start in EA FC 27? These 10 pro tips will help you improve your gameplay, sharpen your skills and start winning more matches.
By Christian Knoth
6 min readPublished on
RB Leipzig players celebrate a goal in EA FC 27.
© EA Sports

Summary

  1. 1
    Gameplay: Active defending matters more than ever
  2. 2
    PlayStyles vs attributes: a new balance
  3. 3
    Master defending in the new game
  4. 4
    Focus on your build-up play
  5. 5
    Perfect your passing
  6. 6
    Become more dangerous in attack
  7. 7
    Develop your dribbling skills
  8. 8
    Get more from skill moves
  9. 9
    Train your mindset
  10. 10
    Learn from the pros
With the EA FC 27 season in full swing, we're all getting used to new features that change both gameplay and the overall experience. To help ease the transition, we've put together a full range of pro tip so you can master the game as quickly as possible and take up your performance to the next level.
Our EA FC 27 guide will be the perfect companion throughout the season. Whether you’re a beginner or an advanced player, you’ll find plenty of advice to help you improve.
01

Gameplay: Active defending matters more than ever

A graphic from EA Sports FC 27, showing Kylian Mbappé taking on defenders.

AI helps players stay on the ball

© EA Sports

The gameplay in EA FC 27 feels different from its predecessor. There are several reasons for this. Among other changes, automatic AI defending has been scaled back. It’s no longer enough simply to close down space. In EA FC 27, you have to take a more active role. ‘Jockeying’ has been sped up and the range of manual challenges has been increased, provided you’re actively defending.

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“We’ve completely rebuilt our AI defence system,” Sam Rivera, Gameplay Executive Producer at EA FC, told us during Gamescom 2026 in Cologne. “When you’re controlling a defender now, tackles, blocks and interceptions are better, and positioning is more responsive. The AI defenders no longer automatically take care of everything – if the AI runs past the ball, it won’t get it either.”
The result? Anyone who quickly masters defending – you’ll find specific tips below – and takes responsibility by actively defending against the ball gains a significant advantage. Reducing the element of chance and placing greater emphasis on player skill has been a long-standing request from the community. Now it's become a reality. “Defensively, it will feel completely different in EA FC 27 – it simply feels more rewarding when you win the ball yourself,” says Rivera.
Quotation
An 80-rated striker with Finesse Shot will never be better than a 99-rated striker
Sam Rivera, Gameplay Executive Producer at EA FC
02

PlayStyles vs attributes: a new balance

Christopher Nkunku of RB Leipzig dribbling in EA FC 27.

Christopher Nkunku is back playing for RB Leipzig in FC 27

© EA Sports

The balance between PlayStyles and traditional player attributes has been heavily skewed in EA FC in recent years. PlayStyles became so influential that standard attribute values could almost be disregarded. That’s set to change in FC 27. “Last year, we already started shifting power away from PlayStyles and back into attributes – that’s what the community wanted,” said Kantcho Doskov, Senior Game Design Director for EA FC, during Gamescom 2026. “But the feedback was: it’s still not enough. In FC 27, we’re taking it further – over 10 PlayStyles have been rebalanced.”
Rivera adds: “Our goal for EA FC 27 is for a PlayStyle to give you a bonus of around 5 to 10 per cent. An 80-rated striker with Finesse Shot will never be better than a 99-rated striker.” With these adjustments, you should quickly realise that attributes are relevant again. It’s no longer simply about having the right PlayStyles. Even classic overpowered PlayStyles from EA FC 26 – such as Bruiser – have been reworked to restore balance.
03

Master defending in the new game

A graphic from EA Sports FC 27, showing Jamal Musiala taking on defenders.

Joško Gvardiol benefits from FC 27's improved defending

© EA Sports

The sheer number of new features introduced each year can feel a little overwhelming, so you might be wondering: do I have to learn everything from scratch? Fortunately, many of the basics remain the same in FC 27 – and that includes defending. A solid defence is still the foundation of long-term success. Here are six tips to help you defend more effectively, concede fewer goals and, ultimately, win more matches.

6 tips for better defending in EA FC 27

04

Focus on your build-up play

RB Leipzig players celebrate a goal in EA FC 27.

Follow our tips to see more of this

© EA Sports

To build up play in a controlled manner, it’s important to keep your cool – even when your opponent is putting you under pressure. Playing too frantically leads to misplaced passes, counter-attacks and unnecessary goals. When building up play, ball control and structured passing are particularly important.

What matters in build-up play in EA FC 27?

05

Perfect your passing

Following on from the above, passing control is something many players repeatedly neglect. Instead, they mash the pass button wildly in an attempt to escape a tricky situation without any real system or structure. Needless to say, that isn’t a recipe for success. You should think carefully about every pass. Even the slightest inaccuracy can lead to a misplaced ball.

How to improve your passing in EA FC 27

06

Become more dangerous in attack

There are several ways to score in attack. It’s important not to always choose the same route – otherwise, you’ll become too predictable.

Three ways to score

07

Develop your dribbling skills

A bird’s-eye view of the Red Bull Arena in EA FC 27.

RB Leipzig's Red Bull Arena

© EA Sports

If you want to make your mark in attack, there’s no getting around the need to improve your dribbling. Here’s what you need to know about dribbling in EA FC 27.

Dribbling in EA FC 27

08

Get more from skill moves

A graphic from EA Sports FC 27, showing Bradley Barcola dribbling the ball.

Skills are now more reliant on a player’s IRL abilities

© EA Sports

When it comes to skill moves, many players quickly get nervous. Too complicated. Too difficult. Too time-consuming to learn. But none of that is true. There are plenty of moves that are simple to learn and easy to execute. They’re effective and can improve your game.
Here, we’ll introduce you to three basic skill moves that have been around for many years and still work very well in EA FC 27. Afterwards, we’ll introduce you to all the new skill moves in EA FC 27.

Basic skill moves in EA FC 27

Fake Shot – one-star skill move

Ball Roll – two-star skill move

Drag Back – two-star skill move

New skill moves in EA FC 27

Skill move

Difficulty level

Fake Turn

Three star

Ball Roll Spin

Four star

Stepover Combo (Jog)

Five star

Kneel Header

No star level - only possible with the 'Trickster' PlayStyle

09

Train your mindset

EA FC 27 is about more than simply mastering the gameplay. Mental strength also plays an important role in long-term success. Meltdowns, smashed controllers and broken monitors should all be things of the past if you want to reach the next level in EA FC 27. Emotions are certainly part of virtual soccer too, but losing your nerve won’t get you anywhere. If you lose your composure, you’ll lose the game.
If you’re trailing and nothing seems to be working, keep your cool. Stay focused and remain mentally strong. EA FC 27 is a mental game as much as anything else. If you start getting worked up about individual situations, your players or the game in general, you’re already making things harder for yourself. This will hurt your performance and prevent you from playing at your best. Staying mentally strong and focused throughout the entire match is essential if you want to compete at your highest level.
10

Learn from the pros

Participants, Alfie 'RedLac' Calder seen during the Red Bull Diski Last Namba in Johannesburg, South Africa on May 28-29, 2026

Alfie 'RedLac' Calder has to process huge amounts of info as an EA FC pro

© Pregan Pillay/Red Bull Content Pool

There are plenty of EA FC 27 pros who produce tutorials and share tips on their streams. If you’ve extracted the maximum from our raft of EA FC 27, tips but still want to learn more, check out the YouTube, Twitch and TikTok channels of the pros from RBLZ Gaming – the EA FC team associated with RB Leipzig and multiple FC world champions. Umut Gültekin, Donovan 'Tekkz' Hunt, Levy Finn Rieck and Alfie 'RedLac' Calder regularly share valuable tips, advice and guides.
Tip: Be sure to watch full matches featuring the RBLZ pros on YouTube or Twitch. Watch live streams of major tournaments and try to analyse for yourself what makes the pros so strong.
Feeling ready for the new EA FC 27 season? Always remember: things won’t necessarily work out straight away. But with time and patience, you’ll keep improving at the game and write your own success story. Let’s go!

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