These are the most exciting improvements in EA FC 27

September’s EA Sports FC 27 is arguably the most anticipated release of the year for soccer fans. And with good reason. This time around, the developers have dug deeper into the game mechanics, crafting an experience that rewards smart purchases and team-building tactics as it does your ability to button-bash.

That’s not all. From passing and dribbling to those all-important corners and free kicks, the game mechanics have been made smoother, with improved AI helping your players and opponents find the right spot at the crucial moment.

Here’s everything you need to know about what might just be the most realistic soccer game to date.

01 AI defenders work smarter, not harder

Jamal Musiala battles new and improved defenders © EA Sports

If there’s a clear theme in EA Sports FC 27, it’s a smarter deployment of AI elements. The updates began at the back of the pack, with the over-powered AI defenders of old being drastically powered down. This may sound like a win for your forwards, but be warned: the emphasis here is on smarter defending, rather than the mindless ball-chasing you’ve previously seen.

What this means is defenders that wait for you to take control of the ball, and then respond intentionally – instead of just going all out like headless, millionaire chicken. Crucially, the interception range of the defenders is being dialled down, giving you a better chance of getting the ball close to goal without being shut down.

This isn’t to say that the AI defenders aren’t up to a challenge. Crash into them and they’ll still do their best to win the ball from you. As for manually defending on your team, Teammate Contain and jockeying speed have both been given a boost, assisting your own AI players to spot, and respond to, attacking danger earlier.

This means your defenders will be in the best possible position from which you can take over, without leaving frustrating gaps in your armour. In an ideal world, this translates to more goals for you, and fewer goals for your opponent.

02 Passing just got more accurate than ever

Defend or attack, you control the play © EA Sports

Placing the ball exactly where you want it is the tricky part of football, both IRL and in past iterations of EA FC. For the new edition, the game makers are making this easier than ever.

Players will be pleased to hear that the emphasis on greater user control does indeed extend to playing the ball up and down the pitch. Whether you favour ground passes, through balls, chips or lobs, EA Sports FC 27 has made the process more natural – and more accurate.

This works by allowing you, the player, more directional input than ever before. It might just be the most impactful change of the entire game. You’ll be rewarded for accurately playing the ball up the field, while your defenders can now intercept your opponent’s passes, if you read the play right.

Possession is 9/10s of the game. And for the first time, keeping control of the ball comes down to player skill.

03 Attacking opponents are more tactical

AI helps players stay on the ball © EA Sports

The defensive AI has received a much-needed overhaul in EA Sports FC 27. The same is true of the attacking AI. Specifically, your opponent’s off the ball manoeuvres have been upgraded to cause maximum havoc to your dreams of an easy victory.

EA has introduced an entire new system, including Attacking Spatial Awareness, which helps AI attackers to make smarter runs, and to avoid your best defenders. The same feature also helps attackers identify open passing lanes, which they’ll occupy without losing formation. How you attack matters too, with new curved runs coming into play, alongside an improved focus on the offside trap.

What all of this means is, again, an emphasis on in game-realism with dynamics that mirror the very best teams in the world. In other words, victory is not assured, no matter who you’re facing off against.

04 Transfers just got a lot more realistic – and tactical

A player’s stats now matter more than ever © EA Sports

Off the pitch, your ability to build an ideal team just got a huge upgrade. Again, the focus is on realism. In Career mode, you’ll now go through a detailed negotiation period, mimicking the protracted process that managers, clubs, and players go through when talking transfers.

The new and updated process takes you through three stages: initial enquiries, rival team interest, and last-minute contract changes. In a smart move, EA has partnered with TransferRoom, a UK-based software that helps real managers and players plan their trades. This brings yet another element of realism to the game, with player form and league quality all coming under close scrutiny.

On top of that, managers will now have to navigate payment instalments, loan-back deals, and buyback clauses, with your players following specific and unique Growth Profiles throughout their career. In other words, your players may mature into the game at different stages, meaning a hot buy today might be past it tomorrow. Which means tactical spending is the order of the day.

05 Players better reflect their real skills

Skills are now more reliant on a player’s IRL abilities © EA Sports

Dribbling matters in EA Sports FC 27. Choose the players with the best dribbling attributes, and you’ll gain a real, noticeable advantage in game. The game’s new feature, Off-Balance Dribbling makes this even more noticeable, with the players with the best IRL dribbling able to hold onto the ball for longer, even when off balance, or under pressure.

What this means is more dynamic duels with defenders, while popular PlayStyles like Finesse Shot and Incisive Pass, are reduced in power, meaning a player’s own attributes are more important than the PlayStyle you add to them. It’s yet another reason to build your squad tactically.

06 You control the set pieces

It isn’t just the defensive game that’s had an overhaul. The best thing about any soccer game is scoring goals, and EA knows this. With that in mind, they’ve massively tweaked the offensive side of the game, updating the action to reflect the intensity of modern set pieces.

Corners are a key case in point. You’ll choose your player as before, but now, the camera will divert to the penalty box, letting you control the movements of your attacking players. Instead of leaving your corners up to a degree of chance, you’ll now have much better options when it comes to setting players off on covering runs, strategic shielding, and switching.

Deciding how corners and free kicks play out is down to you © EA Sports

Previously, a busy box like this has been a bit of an issue. Especially when it comes to players going where you want them to. This time around, the Avoidance mechanic (an all new feature) is here to help. What this means is that your players won’t automatically move into a frustrating area. You control your set pieces, with players going exactly where you tell them to, at long last.

This is helpful as the new crossing mechanics are focused on helping you deliver the ball to a specific space, rather than one easily-blocked player. Coupled with new precision upgrades for headers and free kicks, this should drastically ramp up your chances of getting a ball on target.

About the author Who is Tom Ward? Tom Ward writes on sport, culture and climate for publications including GQ, Esquire, Wired and the Sunday Times. He is the author of the novels TIN CAT and The Lion And The Unicorn .