What to expect from The Grounds: A brand new game mode in EA FC 27

With EA FC 27 set to launch on September 25, 2026, one new feature that is already generating plenty of debate is The Grounds. EA Sports describes it as a social soccer playground where up to 100 players can explore an open world together.

Think of it as a soccer city, split into three districts inspired by England, France and Argentina. Players can roam freely, interact with others and drop into matches on pitches dotted throughout the city. Rather than simply selecting a game from a menu, The Grounds is designed to make soccer feel like a shared, social experience.

01 What game modes are available in The Grounds

The range of games on offer extends from 1v1, 2v2 and 3v3 to the well-known Rush format (5v5) . There are also mini-games and variations beyond classic soccer, including 'footbasketball' and other formats.

Rush mode is a good excuse to get together with some mates © Jake Turney/Red Bull Content Pool

If you’re not playing yourself, you can watch active matches from the sidelines. You’ll be guided by mentors such as France superstar Kylian Mbappé, England ace Chloe Kelly and Italian forward Paulo Dybala.

Alex Hunter – the main character in 'The Journey', a career story mode that ran from FIFA 17 to FIFA 19 – appears as another mentor. However, it is not yet clear whether this will result in a proper story or simply a series of standalone challenges.

02 Will The Grounds be related to the Clubs mode?

The Grounds is closely connected to Clubs, giving players a direct route into the familiar 11v11 experience. Head to the clubhouse and you can jump straight into a match with your team.

There’s also a new twist to 11v11 games in EA FC 27. Live events can now appear in regular matches, expanding a feature that was previously exclusive to Rush mode.

On which platforms can you play The Grounds? On PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Nintendo Switch 2 – older platforms are not supported.

Josko Gvardiol tackles Jamal Musiala in EA FC 27 © EA Sports

03 Archetypes and new customisation options

The archetype system from EA FC 26 returns and has been expanded. New additions include ‘boosts’ – temporary skill boosts that last for a few matches and may also include playstyles not normally available to the respective archetype.

There are also 'masteries'. This allows you to level up different archetypes to a certain level in order to unlock bonuses for your main character. All archetypes are available from the start, and resetting attributes comes at no cost.

The more fans a club gains in The Grounds, the more visible this becomes in the open world. This means that you will even start to see NPCs (non-player characters) wearing the club’s kit. Teams playing as a full squad will also wear their club colours in The Grounds.

04 How far will monetisation go?

Angry Ginge at the EA FC 26 launch © Mark Roe/Red Bull Content Pool

The Grounds is clearly inspired by the MyCAREER mode in the NBA 2K series. That mode has attracted criticism over the years for its extensive use of monetisation, making the way EA Sports handles The Grounds an obvious talking point.

Players can already purchase cosmetics such as streetwear and emotes in The Grounds using in-game currency. On the surface, this is a reasonable approach, as players can choose whether or not they want to spend their currency on cosmetic items.

The bigger question is whether EA Sports will eventually introduce purchases using real money. If monetisation remains limited to cosmetic items, it is unlikely to cause major concern. The situation would change if players could spend real money on temporary boosts or other advantages that directly affect gameplay. That would introduce a pay-to-win element, something that could undermine what The Grounds currently promises.

EA Sports has not announced such a system, so for now it remains a possibility rather than a confirmed feature. However, NBA 2K demonstrates how quickly a social, open-world mode can become heavily centred around in-game spending.

05 High hopes and unanswered questions

The Grounds is an ambitious addition to EA FC 27, and similar features have already shown their potential in other games. For players who feel that Clubs has been neglected for years, it could represent a significant step forward.

The real test will come after launch. Will EA Sports continue to support the mode with regular updates and fresh content, or will its potential remain largely untapped? We won’t have to wait long to find out. EA FC 27 launches on September 25, 2026, with Early Access beginning one week earlier on September 18.

You can get a glimpse of what The Grounds will encompass in the video below:

About the author Who is Aykut Özbey? Aykut is a content creator and the face behind 30-minute kickabout. He has been an editor for many years and has worked as an expert for FIFA/EA FC both in front of and behind the TV camera.