After getting some hands on time with EA's new F1 title, we can safely say we're pretty excited to place it firmly in our play rotation. Games tend to evolve over time based on community feedback (quality of life updates etc.), but what we have below is everything you can expect in the first phase of the F1 23’s life for 2023.

Does red really go faster? © EA

Drive to Digitally Survive in Braking Point 2

Sports games insist on having story modes these days, and in F1 23, we see a new chapter to what was started in F1 22 via “Braking Point”. This new entry in the dramatis personae of the F1 world spans the 2022 and 2023 seasons in the slightly fictional setting of the game and its new team, Konnersport Racing (of which you, the player, are a part of), and introduces a host of new characters while also welcoming back a couple of old faces.

As with many of these additional creative modes, there’s also room for learning a lot of the nuance of racing in a high-performance vehicle...

It’s plainly obvious the team and writers at Codies have been inspired by the real-life drama of Netflix ’s mega popular Drive to Survive series, but that doesn’t mean it’s a like-for-like experience with the player having plenty of agency over the results and being instrumental in seeing its story through to the end. As with many of these additional creative modes, there’s also room for learning a lot of the nuance of racing in a high-performance vehicle, which will likely translate into better driving in the game’s other modes.

Oh, and it looks visually STUNNING this year with voice-acting befitting a Triple-A RPG.

We won't be behind for too long... © EA

F1 World - A Safe Hub for All Drivers

Game-world hubs are fast becoming the norm for big series. From NBA 2K23 to the recent Street Fighter 6, having a living, breathing hub or lobby for your game is a way to remove static menus and boring navigation for players, and to immerse them even more in your created worlds. And while it might seem trivial for a racing ‘sim’ such as F1 23 to go down the same route, we couldn’t disagree more.

F1 World is where and how players will engage both the Solo and Multiplayer content for the game, while also featuring a licence and ranking system, tracked progression, daily and weekly challenges -- as well as the seasonal ones -- and much more. But more importantly it’s via this hub that newcomers will get a steady introduction to the very involved world of F1 racing without feeling like they’re jumping into the deep-end. This is important because there’s a lot of information and nuance that comes with this world that isn’t always so easily handled by a single-player option or a campaign.

Everything within the F1 World hub is inspired by the real-world race calendar as well, and a progression system helps players track their progress in the game. Levelling up through the F1 Hub will unlock new vehicle upgrades and more, pulling it in line with many other games, making it all really easy to understand, though it will still feature the depth hardcore race fans want and crave. This new mode is a game-changer on paper, and in action it’s looking every bit as promising.

Doesn't look like a desert track (check the links for more) © EA

Hairpin Handling

All new vehicle physics have been introduced to this year’s game, which has had an adverse affect on how the team approached handling, which is also a step above that of F1 22. Proper traction when braking, aerodynamics and input from the actual world of F1 has helped Codemasters create, perhaps, the most realistic handling model for this type of game… ever. This is a racing experience that rewards RESPECT of the track and vehicle; where the more predictable nature of the cars on the game’s near-precision tracks craft both a readable and realistic experience.

The gap between players with a controller and those with billion dollarydoo setups with wheels, pedals and vibrating rigs is tightened making for an even better multiplayer experience...

In addition to the above, an all new rewrite of the controller has also helped with everything already mentioned. “Precision Drive”, as Codies is calling it, means the gap between players with a controller and those with billion dollarydoo setups with wheels, pedals and vibrating rigs is tightened making for an even better multiplayer experience for all. The point being: less advantage to those in a position of… well, advantage.

Do you mind making some space? © EA

What Happens in Vegas…

Two new tracks have been introduced to the game, with the opulent and bright-lit cities of Qatar and Las Vegas now a part of the F1 experience from EA. Vegas in particular is an interesting one, and not solely based on the fact this writer got married there. But largely because the Strip and its towering casinos and hotels make for a spectacular backdrop to drive and race through at night. Both tracks have also been painstakingly recreated with photogrammetry data and will add to all modes upon release.

There have also been updates to pre-existing circuits by way of Spain’s Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya and our very own Red Bull Ring in Austria. These updates have been made as both circuits have undergone a decent amount of change and, naturally, as this is a persistent sport with seasonal updates, it would be remiss of EA and Codemasters not to reflect that. More importantly, it’s a sign of the level of investment both teams have in this rejuvenated brand.

A good photo mode is worth its salt © EA

The Custom-er is Always Right

Updates and changes have been made across the board for custom races through the EA Racenet league racing system. You can set up leagues and races through the app now and the whole approach has been one of a modular mindset for custom racing. You can also check important race stats to get a very real sense of team and individual management which leans heavily into the role of ultra-realism the game is going for while also remaining very gamified. You know, art imitates life and life imitates art, and all of that.

Other quality of life improvements have been have been added to the traditional My Team and Career modes, with improved menus and presentation, three bonus tracks depending on the version of the game you have by way of Shanghai International Circuit, Circuit Paul Ricard and Autódromo Internacional do Algarve which can be added once you’re in year two to your race calendars, and so much more.

Wiiings-grown hero © EA

Max Has Pole Ambassadorial Position

Not only does Max dominate the IRL F1 but he’s also a cover athlete for one version of the game’s release. He’s also now picked up sponsorship with EA and is therefore an integral part of the overall game, continuing his meteoric dominance of the F1, and now games. And we couldn’t be more proud or happy for that.

