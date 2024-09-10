This is what to expect from EA Sports FC 25

01

EA Sports FC 25 will be released on Friday, September 20 for gamers who pre-order the Ultimate Edition. The official release date is Friday, September 27. The Web App will be released on September 18, and the companion app (iOS, Android) will be released on September 19.

Check out the official reveal trailer for FC 25

02 Which platforms will EA FC 25 be released on

The game will be released on all the major platforms:

PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5

Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S

Nintendo Switch

PC

Mobile

03 How much will EA FC 25 cost?

Play as RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga © EA Sports

Here's an overview of release-day prices for the game:

Plattform Standard Edition Ultimate Edition PC $89.99 CAD $129.99 CAD PlayStation $89.99 CAD $129.99 CAD Xbox $89.99 CAD $129.99 CAD Switch $89.99 CAD $129.99 CAD

04 Licences and leagues

Licence rights change every year. Therefore, you can easily lose track of which leagues and teams are included. For FC 25, for example, publisher EA Sports has acquired the licences for SSC Napoli and AS Roma. On the other hand, they've lost the licences for the Milan clubs AC and Inter. But don't worry: much remains the same - most of the leagues and clubs are still included in the game and provide a realistic gaming experience.

These leagues and competitions have been confirmed so far:

Country Competition England Premier League, FA Cup, EFL, Barclays Women's Super League Spain LaLiga, Liga F Germany Bundesliga, 2. Bundesliga, 3. Liga, Frauen-Bundesliga Italy Serie A, Coppa Italia France Ligue 1, D1 Arkema Portugal Liga Portugal Netherlands Eredivisie Belgian Jupiler League USA MLS, National Women's Soccer League Argentina LPF Argentinien Saudi Arabia RSL - Saudi Professional League South Korea K League China Chinese Super League Australia A-League Türkey Süper Lig Romania Liga 1 Poland Ekstraklasa Austria Österreichische Bundesliga Switzerland Suisse Super League Denmark Superliga Scotland Scottish PFL Ireland SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Swedan Allsvenskan Norway Eliteserien India Indian Super League

05 Who's on the cover

EA FC 25 cover with Jude Bellingham © EA Sports

There will be a new cover star this year. Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid and England will grace the cover of both the Standard and Ultimate Editions. This makes the Stourbridge-born superstar the youngest cover player in the history of the game. On the Standard Edition, you'll see Jude Bellingham alone and cheering.

The Ultimate Edition, on the other hand, will feature three football icons alongside Bellingham: Gianluigi Buffon, Zinedine Zidane and David Beckham. Buffon is not just one of the cover stars. The long-serving Italian national keeper will return to the game as an icon and will be playable in Ultimate Team. Another FC 25 cover features FC Barcelona's Ballon d'Or-holder Aitana Bonmatí.

06 New features

Anders Vejrgang of RBLZ is crowned EA FC World Champion © amokphoto.com

As every year, EA Sports has introduced some new features. These are the big ones:

FC IQ 25

The biggest new feature in FC 25 is FC IQ. This is a completely revised team management system that will appeal to tactics enthusiasts in particular. New features include player roles, which replace player instructions and enable better tactical finesse. The player roles are based on an analysis of Opta data.

With FC IQ, you can either immerse yourself in individual tactics settings or use presets based on the tactics of real teams. The choice is yours: do you invest a lot of time to create the perfect tactics setting tailored to your playing style, or do you save time and select a preset and standardised tactic?

Welcome tactical help in EA FC 25 © EA Sports

During the game, there are always automatic suggestions for tactics that you can select, depending on the course of the game. However, you can now also share your tactical creations with a specially generated code. This means that by entering this code, you can immediately adopt the tactic settings of another player and don't have to transfer them manually yourself. This simplifies the process enormously if, for example, you want to benefit from the tactical prowess of the pros.

Rush

Another new addition in EA FC 25 is Rush Mode , a new sub-mode available in Clubs, Ultimate Team, Career Mode and Kick-Off. In Rush, you play 5v5 on a smaller pitch. Each team has one goalkeeper and four outfield players. The size of the goal remains the same. The pitch is divided into three zones: two attacking sides and a neutral central zone. This mode makes for a more active match.

The pitch for the new game mode: Rush © EA Sports

The rules are also slightly different in this game. A serious foul will result in a blue card, which means the offender must leave the field for one minute (less if the opposition score). Offside is only possible in the attacking third, not in the neutral zone. Penalties do not apply in Rush, but are instead replaced by a 1v1 shootout that starts in the neutral zone.

Take a deep dive into Rush in FC 25

07 Changes to Ultimate Team

The most popular game mode in EA Sports FC is also getting some updates. We present the most exciting new features in Ultimate Team:

SBC Storage

SBC Storage is a second transfer list where you can store non-exchangeable duplicates. The community has had this on their wishlist for a long time and now it's finally been granted. The SBC Storage brings more order and structure to your FUT squad and ensures that you know better than ever how much SBC fodder you currently have in stock.

Rewards

A new points system determines which rewards you receive. No longer the number of wins. Draws will now also be worthwhile and help you earn more points and therefore better rewards. EA Sports also announced that rewards in the Division Rivals game mode will be better than ever - especially in the upper divisions.

Take a deep dive into Ultimate Team in FC 25

08 Changes to Career Mode

"The biggest update to Career Mode in years is coming" - according to the publisher's statement ahead of the FC 25 release. Music to the ears of all fans of the popular offline game mode! Find out the most important new features here:

Live start points

With Live Start Points, you can reproduce the situation of your favourite club every match day. Based on real events at the club, its current snapshot is adopted in the game. This includes not only results and the table situation, but also transfers and injuries.

Snapshots

Snapshots are timeless scenarios that you can play. For example: You take over FC Bayern Munich from the day Thomas Tuchel's departure is finalised and ensure a smooth transtion.

Women's football

After women were integrated into Ultimate Team for the first time in FC 24, they are also part of the Career Mode in FC 25. You can switch between men's and women's teams during a season.

Take a deep dive into career mode in FC 25