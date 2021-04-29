Watch Ed Muggridge descend the uncharted waters of Filer Creek

Part of this story Ed Muggridge Canada View Profile

British Columbia’s Coast Mountain range is home to some of the wildest, most remote rivers in the world. Melting snow from the heavily-glaciated mountain peaks siphons through a system of gorges and canyons en route for the Pacific — generating an abundance of steep whitewater terrain along the way.

Finding a first descent river isn’t hard to find in the Coast Mountains, explained kayaker Sandy MacEwan , but finding one that’s actually run-able, is a whole other story. This is due to the landscapes remoteness and high-gradient rivers.

So when MacEwan came across Filer Creek — an untouched, seemingly-manageable river located roughly 250 kilometres north of Vancouver — via satellite imagery, he immediately reached out to Canadian kayakers Ed Muggridge and Benny Marr to scheme a first descent expedition.

In search of first descents in the Coast Mountain range © Benny Marr

Two months later, the heavy-hitting trio packed their kayaks tightly, travelled up the Sunshine Coast, water-taxied into the Toba Inlet, and then heli-dropped to the headwaters of their incoming 66-kilometre, 7-day whitewater first descent.

Ed Muggridge portages his gear along Filer Creek © Benny Marr

So the helicopter just dropped you at the headwaters of Filer Creek, what’s going through your head?

At that point, there was only one way out, which was down the 50-kilometre river. We’d spent months talking and planning, but the feeling of actually being there, watching the helicopter fly away, was one of the wildest, more exposed feelings I’ve felt in my life.

First a heli-drop, then a 50km, 7-day whitewater first descent © Benny Marr

How about the whitewater itself? Is Filer Creek the next best rapid?

It was a classic B.C. Coast Mountain rapid. There was a lot of fresh rock — moved there by recent landslides — which made the whitewater choppy, unfriendly, and definitely not clean. It was scary, powerful whitewater, and had nasty features throughout

There was some really solid sections, but its high-exposure and riskiness, as well as its remoteness, removed the option of pushing any boundaries. The whole feel and character of the river put me on edge. With less water, I think I would have run more. But, all in all, the gorges and scenery throughout were beautiful.

Sandy MacEwan leading the way © Benny Marr

The trip seemed like a 30/70 split between kayaking and good old fashioned bushwalking. What are your thoughts on type 2 fun?

For me, I’ve never been an avid supporter of type two fun. I’m all about running big drops with immediate satisfaction, and I've never been on any type of grueling expedition like this before.

Some days we’d spend 6-8 hours dragging our heavy kayaks through the thickest B.C. bush I've ever seen — pushing through are blood, sweat, and tears. While other days we’d spend hours descending untouched gorges and canyons, surrounded by beautiful Coast Mountain scenery. It’s not my first choice, completing the seven-day trip and wrapping up the mission was insanely rewarding… And kind of addicting, in the weirdest of ways.

You’re so glad the mission is done, but… You look over at your friends and say, “same time next year?” Ed Muggridge

What was your favourite moment from the trip?

There was a section of whitewater after Question-mark Canyon that I’ll remember forever. We paddled through a granite gorge, with dozens of waterfalls flowing down over the both sides. It’s not often that someone can say they did a first descent down a crazy granite box canyon in B.C..

Greatest takeaway?

True backcountry is extremely gnarly, and you can never be too prepared. Going into future expeditions, I’d like to put more focus on getting comfortable in exposed settings and ensuring I'm physically and mentally at my best and ready to take on the challenge.

Getting ready for another grueling day © Benny Marr

