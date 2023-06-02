Take a look at 8 iconic Red Bull Joyride features

Since 2011, the Red Bull Joyride course has continued to evolve, eschewing some of the original slopestyle features in favour of designs that put more emphasis on enabling the athletes to continue progressing the sport. With the help of Paddy Kaye, the Red Bull Joyride course designer since day one, we've put together a list of the eight most iconic features over the years.

01 The Whale Tail

Anthony Messere jumps the Whale Tail at Joyride 2014 © Jussi Grznar | Red Bull Content Pool Brandon Semenuk tricking off the Whale Tail © Sven Martin | Red Bull Content Pool Anthony Messere Whale Tail backflip tailwhip at Joyride 2015 © Scott Serfas | Red Bull Content Pool

Introduced in 2014, the Whale Tail was a massive wooden wave that served as the final feature on the Red Bull Joyride course for two years. Riders could trick on and off it as they finished directly into Whistler Village Plaza. In the year that it was introduced, Brandon Semenuk secured his win by nailing an incredible corked 720 off of it. Retired as the final feature after 2015 in favour of the Videotron Flat Drop, new iterations of the Whale Tail have been added to the Cabin feature.

02 The Sphere

Brandon Semenuk during Realm © Toby Cowley

The Sphere will be the first-ever fan selected feature introduced on the Red Bull Joyride course when it makes it appearance at the 2022 edition. As seen in the Brandon Semenuk edit, Realm, this hit was engineered ahead of the 10-year anniversary to boost creativity into the course, and potentially shake up the standings. Elevated above a 2-way Hip, this skatepark-inspired bowl will act as a puzzling crux amid the fast-flowing slopestyle course. Whether riders choose to trick in/out, stall, or plant — the options are endless.

03 The Videotron Flat Drop

Brett Rheeder puts in the work on the flat drop. © Jussi Grznar / Red Bull Content Pool

A homage to the early days of the Crankworx slopestyle course designs, the Videotron Flat Drop was added in 2016. The seven-metre by six-metre out drop launched riders in front of a massive screen that was live broadcasting the action. Small adjustments were made over time to the final course feature, including a steeper landing, but this crowd-pleaser has been the final and perhaps most recognisable feature for the last three years at Red Bull Joyride.

04 The Four Pack

Red Bull Joyride Venue 2016 © Scott Serfas | Red Bull Content Pool Szymon Godziek Tricks on the 4 Pack Feature © Bartek Wolinski | Red Bull Content Pool Emil Johnson Tricks off of the the Four Pack © Scott Serfas | Red Bull Content Pool Brett Rheeder Flips 4 Pack Feature © Scott Serfas | Red Bull Content Pool

The Four Pack – two ramps/jumps back-to-back – has been a key part of the track since 2012. The Joyride course is built on a steep grade for a slopestyle track, and this feature works best in its steepest section. In previous years there have been wall rides and hip jumps leading into it. However, in 2019 the extra-large BMX-rhythm section was simplified with a berm in and out. The change allowed for more flow and time for riders to regroup, allowing them to progress their tricks.

05 The Up Box

Tomas Zejda hitting the Up Box feature at Joyride © Sven Martin | Red Bull Content Pool

Designed with help from Semenuk, the Up Box was featured at Red Bull Joyride for only two years, in 2014 and 2015. The step up to an angled roof facilitated many tricks in its short career, including Semenuk's 360 tuck no hander in his winning run of 2014.

06 The Cannon Log

Yannick Granieri off the Canon Log © Sven Martin | Red Bull Content Pool Szymon Godziek hits the Canon Log at Joyride © Lukas Pilz | Red Bull Content Pool Eric Fedko tricking off Canon Log at Joyride © Bartek Wolinski | Red Bull Content Pool Carson Storch lifts off Canon Log at Joyride © Sven Martin | Red Bull Content Pool Anthony Messere flips off Canon Log © Scott Serfas | Red Bull Content Pool Brett Rheeder off Canon Log © Bartek Wolinski | Red Bull Content Pool Anthony Messere competes at Joyride 2016 © Jussi Grznar | Red Bull Content Pool Nicholi Rogatkin tailwhip to barspin at Joyride © Scott Serfas | Red Bull Content Pool

The Cannon Log was added to the Red Bull Joyride course in 2012 and has lent itself to an endless number of tricks as it’s been repositioned all over the course in the elapsed years. Now a mainstay of the event, the feature was built even larger in 2018, measuring 5.5m off the ground at the highest point.

07 The Cabin

Yannick Granieri coming off the Cabin feature at Joyride © Jussi Grznar | Red Bull Content Pool Szymon Godziek flips off Cabin feature at Joyride © Bartek Wolinski | Red Bull Content Pool Nicholi Rogatkin tricks off of the Cabin at Red Bull Joyride © Scott Serfas | Red Bull Content Pool Greg Watts 360 X-Up off of the Cabin at Joyride © Scott Serfas | Red Bull Content Pool Darren Berrecloth on the Cabin feature at Joyride © Scott Serfas | Red Bull Content Pool Emil Johansson off of the Cabin at Joyride © Bartek Wolinski | Red Bull Content pool Darren Berrecloth executes 360 off of the Cabin at Joyride © David Seetoh Lang | Red Bull Content Pool Brandon Semenuk performs backflip off of the Cabin at Joyride © Scott Serfas | Red Bull Content Pool

The Cabin has been a steadfast staple at every Red Bull Joyride, though it has had a few renovations over the years. In 2011, riders rode through the structure, tricking off it as the final feature of the course. The following year it was repositioned, and riders could opt to hit a step up onto the roof or a kicker that ran along the deck next to it. In 2013, a whale tail was added to the deck and in 2017, the tiny home was overhauled again and the whale tail was moved to the roof, replacing the classic flat drop. Building on this design, in 2018, a massive rooftop whale tail dwarfed the tiny structure. According to Joyride architect, Kaye, making the features larger allows athletes to throw down more progressive tricks in a safer environment.

08 The McGazza Ramp

Kelly McGarry competes at Red Bull Joyride 2014 © Lukas Pilz | Red Bull Content Pool

The McGazza Ramp – a step up setup jump to get into the whale tail on the Cabin – may not stand out as one of the most iconic features at Red Bull Joyride. However, it may win the award for the most meaningful. The ramp itself has long been a part of the design, and it was dedicated to the memory of the late Kelly McGarry in 2017. McGarry was an icon of slopestyle himself, and his impact continues to be felt by everyone involved in the sport.