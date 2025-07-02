From No. 11, 2022 champ Rybakina eyes her Wimbledon return

As the grass courts of Wimbledon prepare to open their gates this Monday for the 2025 grass court tournament, the headlights are also pointed on Elena Rybakina – a player whose journey this year has been marked by resilience, growth and a touch of homecoming. The 26-year-old Kazakhstani player, who famously lifted the winner's trophy here in 2022, is returning to her 'living room' with renewed confidence and a clear hunger for more success.

This spring has been a period of ups and downs for Rybakina. After a somewhat inconsistent start to the season, she's recently been steadily climbing back. Just a few weeks ago, she showcased her resilience at the French Open, narrowly losing to Iga Swiatek in the Round of 16 in a match that could have gone either way. Prior to that, at the Internationaux de Strasbourg, she claimed the title in a clear sign of an upswing in her form. Notably, in Berlin, she also pushed the world number one, Aryna Sabalenka, all the way in a thrilling, tough three-set battle. These performances highlight her improving game and growing confidence.

Despite slipping to 11th in the WTA rankings, the trend is unmistakably positive. Rybakina's recent results, combined with strategic changes in her team and a different pre-season approach, have set her on a promising path. She's been working hard and her performances at Strasbourg and the French Open have given her a much-needed boost.

Wimbledon holds a special place in her heart. Because of its rich tradition, she considers it a truly unique tournament. It's also the place where she achieved her biggest career milestone to date. "Because of the tradition, I won the tournament and it’s a really nice side of tennis," she shared. Returning to Wimbledon feels like coming home and every training session at the All England Club is watched closely by her competitors, knowing how consistently she can perform on grass courts.

Off the court, Rybakina enjoys the relaxed atmosphere of Wimbledon. She and her team stay in a rented house near the venue, where they have a gaming room filled with table tennis and darts. She also spends quality time with Lyudmyla Kichenok, a doubles player from Ukraine, practicing together, sharing meals and simply having fun. These moments help her stay grounded amid the intense tournament atmosphere.

Traveling the world from Melbourne to New York, Rybakina appreciates the different vibes of each Grand Slam. The Australian Open, with its lively city and unique animals, offers a journey worth every mile. The US Open in New York is a different experience – vibrant, busy and full of passionate tennis fans. The French Open meanwhile, with its challenging clay courts, remains her least favorite surface, but she’s working to improve on it.

Rybakina's recent results and the changes in her team have given her new confidence. "I'm slowly getting more and more confident in my game. It takes time, of course, but I believe I can return to where I was in the rankings – maybe even better," she says with a smile.

As Wimbledon approaches, Elena Rybakina is not just looking to go for the title, but to continue her upward trajectory. With her talent, determination and a bit of that 'home-court' magic, she's ready to make this tournament another memorable chapter in her career.