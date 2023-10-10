Emil Johansson returns to Red Bull Rampage: “I want to be a top contender”

Well, to me Red Bull Rampage has always been a vision. When I grew up, most Slopestyle riders also competed in Rampage. It’s only in recent years really that it’s no longer the norm. I want to bring that back. Also, Red Bull Rampage is such a unique event and I want to go there and learn, gather and build experience for the future. To me, in addition to Crankworx, it's the most prestigious event we have. It has everything from Downhill World Cup racers to Slopestyle riders and Freeriders, and with such a broad starting field and so many different capacities, it makes it even more special.

In Slopestyle, for example, the difference between a winning run and a run that doesn’t make the podium can often be just a few combinations. But at Rampage, there are so many different types of riders and riding styles. You don’t see many combinations at all, maybe a few tricks yes, but not the triple combinations you see at Slopestyle competitions. It’s so different and I like that.