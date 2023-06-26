Emil Johansson makes history with his 12th Crankworx Slopestyle win

With an impressive 12th win this weekend at Crankworx Innsbruck 2023 , slopestyle rider extraordinaire Emil Johansson overtakes the legendary Brandon Semenuk and his 11 Crankworx wins to become the most successful slopestyle athlete in the history of the sport. He also takes his third Triple Crown of Slopestyle title, proving of his dominance in the sport these past few years.

His winning streak started back in 2019 at the most prestigious mountain bike slopestyle event of the year – Red Bull Joyride . Johansson came in, smoked his opponents with an impressively clean, stylish and trick-packed run, and won his first-ever Crankworx Slopestyle contest . Since then he's won all but one of the contests that have taken place, including taking a record-breaking eight in a row.

Right now, Johansson is the undisputed king of slopestyle, putting down one insane run after the other, and it has left his fellow competitors scratching their heads about what they need to do to beat him.

Yet another Johansson Crankworx gold medal after winning in Rotorua in 2021 © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

In celebration of Johansson's historic 12th win in Innsbruck, take a trip down memory lane and relive all of his impressive wins below.

Emil Johansson Crankworx Slopestyle stats Wins 12 Podiums 16

01 Win #1 – Crankworx Whistler 2019

3 min Winning run – Red Bull Joyride Check out the incredible winning run from Red Bull Joyride at the Crankworx World Tour 2019.

Not only did Johansson start his winning streak by taking home the most prestigious slopestyle event in the world, Red Bull Joyride , but he did so after being away from competitions for almost two years, battling an autoimmune disease that almost ends his career . During his winning run, you can hear the commentators say, “Emil has been referred to as the future greatest of all time, showing so much potential.” Little do they know just how spot-on they are.

02 Win #2 – Crankworx Rotorua 2020

3 min Emil Johansson's winning slopestyle run – Rotorua Check out Emil Johansson's incredible winning run from the men's slopestyle final in Rotorua, New Zealand.

At Crankworx Rotorua in 2020, Johansson came into the slopestyle contest as the man to beat for the first time in his career. That kind of pressure would affect most people. Johansson showed no signs of stress however and instead blew everyone away with a run so packed with tricks that it even confused the commentators. His way of cramming an unfathomable amount of tricks into one single jump, as well as his ability to do most tricks in both directions, known as oppo's, saw him take the highest score of the day and secure his second win.

03 Win #3 – Crankworx Innsbruck 2020

4 min Emil Johansson’s winning slopestyle run – Innsbruck Watch Emil Johannson’s run from a windy Crankworx Innsbruck in Austria. The Swedish rider won his third slopestyle event in a row.

Johansson kept his nerves at bay and his mind strong to stay rubber side down despite winds so strong that it saw many of his competitors crash out. Even with a few wobbles and a bit of a cased landing due to the wind, Johansson managed to get the highest score of the day and walk away with win number three.

04 Win #4 – Crankworx Innsbruck 2021

5 min Emil Johansson's winning slopestyle run – Innsbruck Enjoy the display of slopestyle perfection from Emil Johansson that won him gold at Crankworx Innsbruck.

"I've been thinking about doing this run on this course ever since last year's competition," Johansson said after putting down his winning run on the Innsbruck's slopestyle course. This was nearly the perfect run, with Johansson recording the highest score of his career with a 97.5 from the judges. His fellow competitor and countryman Max Fredriksson commented after the event, "when Emil is here, the rest of us are competing for second place."

05 Win #5 – Crankworx Silverstar 2021

3 min Emil Johansson's winning slopestyle run – British Columbia Watch Emil Johansson's winning slopestyle run at SilverStar Bike Park in British Columbia.

Johansson just never settles. He can lay down the best run we've ever seen, yet find ways to improve it. Despite winning every event for the past two years, he showed up to the next one with even more tricks up his sleeve. In the slopestyle contest at Crankworx British Columbia, he decided to showcase not one, but three, world-first tricks in a competition run.

06 Win #6 – Crankworx Rotorua 2021

5 min Emil Johansson winning slopestyle run – Rotorua Check out Emil Johansson's winning slopestyle run at Crankworx Rotorua to seal the Triple Crown.

In Rotorua, Johansson had the added pressure of completing the Triple Crown of Slopestyle. Getting that achievement is huge by itself, but there was also a handsome payday for him if he could win in Rotorua and complete the Triple Crown. Johansson scored 93.75 on his first run and that wasn't beaten by any other competitors coming down in their second runs.

07 Win #7 – Crankworx Innsbruck 2022

3 min Emil Johansson’s winning run The Swedish slopestyle phenom makes it seven wins in a row at Crankworx Innsbruck 2022.

Johansson and the Innsbruck Crankworx Slopestyle course seem to be a match made in heaven. The previous year’s contest saw him awarded 97.5, a score so high most slopestyle riders can only dream of achieving it. This time he laid down an insanely technical run full of Tailwhips and 360s, spinning in multiple directions and nailing every landing as he scored a 98 - his highest score to date.

08 Win #8 – Crankworx Whistler 2022

2 min Emil Johansson’s winning run – Red Bull Joyride Emil Johansson won Red Bull Joyride in 2019, and the Swedish slopestyle star has done it again in 2022.

In front of 32,000 spectators, Johansson took his second Red Bull Joyride victory during Crankworx Whistler. Making easy work of the creative course that saw many of his opponents crash out, he took his eighth consecutive win with another technical, smooth and perfect run. Can anyone dethrone the technical wizard that is Emil Johansson?

09 Win #9 – Crankworx Rotorua 2022

4 min Emil Johansson’s winning slopestyle run – Rotorua Watch Emil Johansson take his ninth Crankworx Slopestyle win and the 2022 Triple Crown.

After a nasty crash in his first run during Crankworx Cairns just weeks prior, which saw an end to his run of consecutive Crankworx wins, Johansson came into the final stop of 2022 with barely any time on the bike as he recovered from concussion. Yet, in true Johansson fashion, he laid down a stylish run jam-packed with tricks that saw him climb back up to the top step of the podium. After a challenging season with two big injuries, Johansson still managed to secure both the 2022 overall and his second Triple Crown of Slopestyle.

10 Win #10 – Crankworx Rotorua 2023

3 min Emil Johansson's winning slopestyle run – Rotorua Watch Emil Johansson take his 10th win in New Zealand at the first stop of the Crankworx World Tour 2023.

Back in Rotorua, just a few months after his impressive 2022 victory, Johansson once again claimed the top spot to increase his number of Crankworx wins to double digits. This 10th win might also have been his most technical run yet, with a 360 Barspin to Double Downside Whips both ways and a new Flat Drop Flip X-up.

11 Win #11 – Crankworx Cairns 2023

4 min Emil Johansson's winning slopestyle run – Cairns Watch as Swedish star Emil Johansson takes his 11th Crankworx Slopestyle win, this time in Cairns, Australia.

Win number 11 during Crankworx Cairns was special for many reasons. Firstly, it meant redemption from the year previous, when Johansson crashed hard on the final jump and had to pull out of the competition. Secondly, it put him tied with Brandon Semenuk for the highest total number of Crankworx Slopestyle wins ever.

12 Win #12 – Crankworx Innsbruck 2023

7 min Emil Johansson's winning slopestyle run – Innsbruck Watch Sweden's Emil Johansson bag a record-breaking 12th Crankworx slopestyle win in Innsbruck.

With a record 12th win on the line, there was no playing it safe and doing just enough to scrape the win from Johansson. He wanted to claimed the record in style and he did just that.

Laying down a huge first run that scored him 92.5 points while no other competitor scored higher than 85, Johansson was in the driving seat going into the second runs. Long-time rival Dawid Godziek pulled brilliant run out of the bag to score 95.25 and put the pressure firmly back on Johansson's shoulders,. Showing who's truly the boss of slopestyle however, he simply upped his game another level on the final run of the contest, delivering a huge run of tricks to score a massive 97.25 and secure that historic 12th win and the Triple Crown of Slopestyle once again for good measure. What a performance it was!

Emil Johansson celebrates his record 12th Crankworx win © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool