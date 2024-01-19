© Markus Berger
Alpine Skiing
The Streif hype is real and these stories and videos show why
The 87th edition of skiing's showcase of speed, the Hahnenkamm Downhill, takes place on January 19. Ahead of the race, look back at times when riding the Streif didn't just mean skiing down it.
01
Lindsey Vonn breaks new ground
Experience a world first on the Streif and go to the start of the most spectacular descent in the world with Lindsey Vonn. Four years after the US speed queen retired from racing, she took on the ultimate challenge of skiing in Kitzbühel at night.
“The Streif is literally the pinnacle of downhill skiing. It’s the hardest track in the world. If you can make it down the Streif, you’re a true downhiller," said Vonn. "I think running the Streif at night is right below my biggest achievement, which is winning the Olympic gold medal, because it’s just so difficult – and to do it after being retired for four years, it's one of my greatest successes.”
02
Delivering a BMX show in the snow
BMX meets skiing and classical music meets drum and base as nine-time flatland world champion Matthias Dandois performs tricks on the roof of the iconic Streif start house to a unique soundtrack. Watch as the Frenchman conjures up another world-class performance, this time in the snow.
03
Get a unique view of the Streif with the Red Bull Skydive team
Who says you need skis to experience the Streif up close? The Red Bull Skydive team created this action-packed preview in 2021 which perfectly illustrates just how steep and fast this slope really is.
04
See why skiers fear this hill in Streif — A Hell Of A Ride
Professional alpine skiers aren't famous for bailing on big challenges, but the Streif, skiing's most awesome course, still scares them. Find out why in the landmark Streif film, which follows Aksel Lund Svindal, Erik Guay, Max Franz and Hannes Reichelt over a year as they train for the race.
05
Max Verstappen turns The Streif into his own F1 track
OK, so you know the Hahnenkamm offers a hair-raising downhill ride for skiers, but what happens when you drive a Formula One car on the iconic slope? Max Verstappen was courageous enough to take a drive around the Kitzbühel ski resort, so watch his cool show run in the video player above now.
06
Watch what happened when Mad Max took on the Streif
Swapping skis for wheels, mountain biker Max Stöckl took a specially prepared bike onto the actual race-ready Streif and totally nailed it – you'll see what we mean from his tyres. Watch the full clip above and then go on-board for the incredible POV below.
07
Fabio Wibmer follows in Mad Max's footsteps, but with a twist
The Austrian mountain bike star Fabio Wibmer, like Max Stöckl before him, took to the legendary slopes of the Streif on his mountain bike in 2024, just before the Hahnenkamm races. What made Wibmer's approach different was this was no straight run down the course. Instead he chose to find his way down the course by navigating past obstacles with his unique skill set of mountain bike trickery.
08
MotoGP™ legend Marc Márquez takes to the snow on two wheels
Proving that he can ride a motorcycle absolutely anywhere, multiple MotoGP™ champion Marc Márquez decided to attack the world's most famous ski run on two wheels, but up the course. He even managed a wheelie or two, which really is just showing off. That's the mark of a champion.
09
Soar like an eagle over the Streif... literally
A few years ago, a trained eagle that also starred in the Terra Mater film Wie Bruder im Wind (Brothers of the Wind) took a flight down the Streif with a camera on board. You can admire the soaring view by watching the video above.