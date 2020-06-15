Escape From Tarkov: How to Survive After The Wipe

It’s finally wipe time! After Escape from Tarkov’s Twitch push earlier this year, lots of players jumped into raids and gave the game’s popularity a big boost. However, this influx of players came at a point where the more experienced players had months of progress in their stashes and were toting thermal scopes, laser-accurate assault rifles and so much gear they could outfit a small army. In the face of that, it was hard for the new players to find their feet. Now Tarkov is on an even playing field after one of the game's infrequent wipes has reset everyone to zero, resetting all progress. If you’ve been looking for an opportunity to jump in, this is the best chance you’ll get for a while. This guide will help players get a good start in this fresh world, as well as help out those who’ve burned through all their gear and are flat broke.

Fighting Players in Escape From Tarkov

After the wipe, very few people will have decent armour © Battlestate Games

Fighting players is always one of the toughest parts of Escape From Tarkov’s combat. Knowing the limits of your opponents is helpful but keeping track of them is critical. Sound is your most essential tool. Learning the different noises and what they mean can give you all the information you need to take on other players. Gunshots are all unique and can tell you what offensive firepower they have brought, as well as a good idea of their location. You can hear the ground they're walking on, with metal, wood, and concrete all having unique sounds to help you pinpoint their location without exposing yourself. Even smaller sounds such as crouching, aiming down sights, and swapping weapons have unique sounds associated to keep you informed of their intentions.

Always be aware of your own equipment, if your armour is trashed, or your weapon does not have great range, be prepared to fall back and relocate to give yourself the best opportunity for success. If you have been injured then it’s likely your opponent is about to push in and try to finish you off, so always reposition to throw your enemy off and get the drop on them.

The combat itself is simple, line the enemy in your sights and pull the trigger, as fast as you can control the recoil. Most of the art of fighting players is in putting yourself in the right position to take them out without them getting a shot on you. If they're behind a wall or in cover, consider tossing a grenade to limit your exposure, if you have one.

Fighting Scavs in Escape From Tarkov

Scavs are AI and have very little gear, but can easily catch you out © EA

The AI foes that populate all of Tarkov’s maps are smart and deadly. When engaging Scavs listen for their shouts that can clue you into their number and location. Try to engage them as effectively as possible. If a Scav has time to spot you then they can drop you with incredible accuracy so taking them out as quickly as possible is key to avoiding catastrophic damage. When playing with low-level equipment, looting Scavs can net you plenty of gear for future raids, so always check them out and take what you can. As with players, never be afraid to fall back. Low price weapons can be harder to control or have smaller mag capacity so employ hit and run tactics to drop a Scav or two, then retreat to reload, heal, and come back to finish off the team. Be aware that Scavs can and will work together. They can direct an ally to flank you, while another throws a stun grenade. Scavs can even throw frag grenades so being mobile is important as it stops you being caught out or, well, blown up. Just make sure to maintain good situational awareness because a noisy gunfight is a dinner bell that will draw in more Scavs and even players. other Scavs or players.

Making Money in Escape From Tarkov

Kill this guy, sell it off, embrace the rat way for big profits © Battlestate Games

For those looking to make money as easily as they can, make sure you are looting through maps that contain barter items such as Shoreline or Interchange. These can fetch high prices from traders, as well as being useful for upgrading your hideout. Once you reach level 10 you will get access to the flea market. Here those barter items will be extra valuable, as players will be looking to get their hideouts up and running as quickly as they can. You can get a small advantage in this by making sure it is the trader giving you the money, not the other way around.

The latest patch includes changes to what you can sell on the flea market, specifically limiting it to items found in raids or crafted in your hideout - both of which confer an item with "found in raid" status.

This means that items for hideout upgrades or quests will be in higher demand, and their prices will be higher. If you need cash quickly, selling to the Traders may be less efficient in the long run, but that cash influx can make your next few raids easier, making them more profitable. Also be aware that you must reach a certain value in money exchanged with each trader to unlock the next loyalty level.

Completing Quests in Escape From Tarkov

Completing quests is good business and will help you progress © Battlestate Games

Thanks to the changes to the Flea Market, levelling up traders will become even more important. Since items on the Flea Market should have a lower availability, traders will be more important for acquiring gear. To increase their loyalty levels, you will need to earn enough exp to reach specific levels and complete tasks to improve your reputation with each vendor. It is important to get each vendor level as soon as you reach the exp requirement because it will unlock both gear to use and more quests.

These quests will also come with their own rewards which can give you gear for your raidst or even just toss you junk you can sell to fund your next loadout. Completing these tasks will also give you access to new items to purchase and will make restocking easier. Some of Therapist's quests will let you purchase multiple-use medical items which will save you from having to carry a back-breaking amount of meds. Thankfully, even if you are having trouble escaping raids a lot of the early game tasks can be completed regardless of whether you survive or not, so chipping away at them will give you consistent progress and make those deaths sting a little less.