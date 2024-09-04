With evenings still hot and sunny and your friends hanging out by the lake on the weekends, thoughts of training for a marathon are probably way down on your list of priorities. However, if you're signed up for a one, now's the time to start thinking about pulling on the winter tights, lacing up those running shoes, and starting your marathon training.

To make it more manageable, we've broken it down into four week training blocks. Our advice is not to get too caught up on rigidly sticking to a training plan. If you miss a session here or there, it's not going to affect you on the day of the race, so save the sweat for the actual days you're training. Also, try to run off-road on trails where possible. Not only is it better for your knees, but it's also way more fun and inspiring.

Flo Neuschwander trail running in Laufen, Switzerland © Phil Pham/Red Bull Content Pool

01 Strength and conditioning

Doing one core-building training session a week will improve your strength, posture, running form and, as a result, stamina. It's key to build this up over time, whether it's as part of a gym session, working out at home, or by doing yoga and pilates. Bodyweight exercises are ideal, as they build strength and balance, and also train your brain to control the movement, which will have positive results on your running. Exercises to incorporate into your training include planks, side planks, burpees, press-ups, squats, leg presses and split squats.

Core training is key to marathon success © Jesper Gronnemark/Red Bull Content Pool

02 Rookie mistakes to avoid

One big mistake to avoid is overtraining. Include plenty of rest days, as they're crucial to make sure you don't overtrain and pick up an injury. Aim for two days a week with no running, usually the day after a hard or long run.

Pay attention to the amount of carbs you consume on longer runs, and race day itself. 'The Wall' will seem unsurmountable if you are under fuelled, so eat and drink enough carbs while running to help get you over it, whether via energy drinks , bars or snacks. Aim to consume 1g of carbs per kilo of bodyweight per hour. So, for example, if you weigh 70kg, get at least 70g of carbs an hour inside you.

For a pre-long run breakfast rich in carbs, try porridge topped with fruit © Getty Images/Arx0nt

Chafing is another issue that's often overlooked. You don't want to be that person on the big day with a blood-soaked shirt, arriving at the finish line like an extra from 28 Days Later. Use plenty of Vaseline, anti-chafing balm or even a pair of NipGuards for the ultimate protection.

03 The first four weeks

This block is all about easing yourself in, and trying not to push the pace too much. The last thing you want at this stage is an injury to derail your hard-fought initial motivation. Look at doing two easy runs (or run / walks) a week, for around 30–40 minutes each. Then, on Sundays, do a longer easy run. Start at 40 minutes, and then add 10 minutes every week until you're at 70 minutes. These long runs are all about building endurance, so a slow pace is fine – slower even than your predicted race pace.

Don't push the pace too much early on © Balazs Palfi/Red Bull Content Pool

04 The second four weeks

Now's the time to build the distance on Sundays, until you get to 80 minutes, and then switch to measuring distance rather than time: 10 miles, then add a mile every week. Also, add in a fourth run every week if you have time. This means you can make one of your weekday runs a little harder by doing a tempo session, where you have a target pace of around marathon pace and aim to stay at that for 30–40 minutes.

Add some tempo sessions into your second training block © Tom Evans/Red Bull Content Pool

05 The third four weeks

Start building the longer runs here, going up to 15 or 16 miles, with a half marathon race pencilled in at some point during these four weeks. This will get you used to running with others, and will also push you, as you'll find that you'll most likely run harder than marathon pace.

It's also worthwhile adding in some interval training, where you alternate between running fast for four to five minutes, and then slowing down to walking pace for a minute. Do six repetitions of this during a session and you'll start to feel the benefit in your endurance and speed levels after a few weeks.

Interval training keeps the heart rate up © Baptiste Fauchille/Red Bull Content Pool

06 The final four weeks (before a two week taper)

This is where your training should peak, ideally building to your longest pre-marathon run of 22–23 miles. After that point, it's time to taper, which is essentially winding down the amount of running you're doing and resting in the final two weeks before the big day. An hour's run the Sunday prior to the race is a good idea, though.

Carb load in the two days prior to the big day and you'll be in peak condition to face up to the challenge of a marathon distance. Foods to go for include high-quality and carb-rich foods, such as wholemeal bread, brown rice, fruit and vegetables, sweet potato, nuts, porridge, and pasta. Avoid meat, and anything that may bloat you, or is tricky to digest.

Congratulations, you are now marathon-ready © Tyrone Bradley for Wings for Life World Run

07 Let's recap

First four weeks: Two easy runs (or run / walks) per week for around 30–40 minutes. On Sundays, do a longer easy run. Start at 40 minutes, and then add 10 minutes every week until you're at 70 minutes.

Second four weeks: Build the distance on Sundays, until you get to 80 minutes, and then switch to measuring distance rather than time: 10 miles, and then add a mile every week. Add in a fourth run every week, including a tempo session (aim to stay at marathon pace for 30–40 minutes)

Third four weeks: Build runs up to 15–16 miles, and enter a half marathon race at some point. Add in interval training, where you alternate between running fast for four to five minutes, and then slowing down to walking pace for a minute. Do six repetitions of this during a session.

Last four weeks (and two week taper): Build to the longest pre-marathon run of 22–23 miles. Then, in your final two weeks, taper your training by winding down the amount of running you're doing. Rest in the final two weeks before the big day, with just a one hour run the Sunday prior to the race. Carb load in the two days prior to the big day.