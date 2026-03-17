F1 battery management explained: the new strategy shaping races

Formula One cars have used hybrid power systems since 2014, but the regulations for the 2026 season have changed everything. More emphasis is being placed on the electrical aspects of those power systems than ever before. During testing in pre-season and across the first race weekend of the season, the talk on the paddock has been predominantly about the new system and how it’ll affect races.

According to RTE , there was a massive 120 overtakes during the 2026 opening race in Melbourne, which is up from just 45 the year before. For a lot of fans, that makes races more exciting, as drivers jostle for position more than they have done previously. A significant part of that increase is down to the car changes and how battery management is now a huge part of every driver’s strategy, including Max Verstappen ’s

01 How the F1 hybrid battery system works

The Chinese GP complicates things further by adding a Sprint into the mix © Lars Baron/LAT Images

From this season, 50 percent of the power a Formula One car can call upon comes from its standard internal combustion engine, and 50 percent comes from batteries. The batteries they’re carrying start with a certain amount of power, and it’s up to the drivers how and when they make the most of that power.

Like in previous seasons, drivers can charge their batteries under braking and coasting - which is when they lift off from both the brake and accelerator - but it now has to be more central to their strategy than ever.

Once a driver has charged their batteries during a lap, they can then unleash that power at will to increase their top speed and easily overtake cars ahead of them. At the press of a button on their steering wheel, they can get a significant boost to try and get them past someone blocking their way. However, that does mean other drivers can do the same, causing one car to overtake another, then the reverse happening a few corners or a lap later. That’s why we saw such an increased number of overtakes in 2026’s first race of the season.

On top of all that, another battery-based charging system has replaced the old DRS system, which saw the rear spoiler open up at certain points on a lap if a driver was close enough to the car in front. If a car gets to within one second of the car in front at a certain checkpoint on a track, it gets an extra boost of battery recharge power, which can then be used for the whole of the subsequent lap. Again, this promotes jostling for position and lies behind the massive increase in overtakes.

02 Why it is important and how battery management impacts strategy

There's a lot of new tech to get to grips with in 2026 © Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

This all comes together to create the biggest talking point of the season in Formula One, both among drivers and spectators. Battery management is an aspect of the sport that needs to be considered at every turn. It changes how drivers think about track position, where they might be in five laps time, and whether they really need to even defend incoming overtake manoeuvres. Why waste battery charge defending an overtake when you know you can overtake yourself just a few corners later? There’s no need to take too many risks.

While in relative clean air, growing a gap in front and behind them, a driver can focus on battery regeneration. However, when in closely contested periods of a race, they’ll be recharging their batteries when they can, to allow them to deploy that reserve of energy to stop an overtake on them or efficiently execute one on the driver ahead of them. They be recharging and deploying consistently, changing approach from corner to corner.

03 How race starts are impacted

The start in Melbourne was even more chaotic than we're used to © Simon Galloway/LAT Images/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

As we saw in Melbourne, the new hybrid system may lead to more unpredictable race starts. Liam Lawson had a slow start from the middle of the field, his car being narrowly missed by a few others that passed him during the opening seconds.

While turbo lag is an issue that’s been affecting the new cars since testing, drivers will also need to ensure they have enough battery charge in reserve for the fight into the first corner. With plenty of charge to deploy in the opening moments, drivers will be able to manoeuvre themselves into a great position for the rest of the race, as long as they don’t leave their batteries dry and, in turn, their position vulnerable for the rest of the first lap.

Verstappen spoke about how the race starts have been affected, too. “The first laps were pretty hectic and we just needed to stay out of trouble,” he said after the race . “Overall, the team still did a great job: it was a decent comeback from P20 and we will work as a team to close the gap further.”

04 How it affects Verstappen and Oracle Red Bull Racing

Verstappen deep in discussion with Paul Monaghan, Head of Car Engineering © Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

The focus on battery management affects Verstappen and the rest of the Oracle Red Bull Racing team as much as anyone else. Following an unfortunate crash in qualifying, the Dutchman started from 20th on the grid and had to make his way past the back markers and through the midfield to get into the points positions. His performance was impressive, earning him the official driver of the day award for the first event of the season.

That experience should put him in good stead for the rest of the season, as he’s gained valuable experience in how to manage his batteries and when to deploy extra power to overtake other cars. Speaking to formula1.com , he said: “I learned a lot also in the battles and how to use the battery and stuff so that was quite a positive thing.”

If a team and driver can quickly learn to manage their charge well, they’ll have a significant advantage over the rest of the field. Verstappen and Red Bull Racing will be aiming to do just that in the coming weeks, and hopefully his journey through the field in Melbourne will have given him some much needed experience on how to manage his batteries with ease.

One thing that's for certain: we’ll see a lot more overtakes in 2026 than in any other year of Formula One’s hybrid era, and that can only mean more exciting races for the majority of spectators.