Formula 1: Here are the new rules for the 2023 season!
Following the extensive rule changes in 2022, a new set of rules will once again be introduced for the 2023 F1 season. Let’s take a look.
The 2022 Formula 1 season was a real revolution for the top tier: Newly designed race cars promised more action and lower costs and, above all, fewer performance differences between the big three (Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull Racing).
At the end of the exciting and eventful 2022 season, Dutchman Max Verstappen was chosen as the F1 world champion—for the second time in a row.
After the great F1 rules upheaval of 2022, there are a lot fewer and more minor changes in 2023. Here’s what’s in store.
New rules for the 2023 F1 season
The 2022 rules, which were revolutionary for ground-effect racing cars, will of course still apply to the 2023 Formula 1 season.
The new Formula 1 season, for example, requires larger rear-view mirrors, which should offer better rear-view vision.
After the horrible crash suffered by Alfa Romeo driver Gunayu Zhou in Silverstone, the roll bar is being further strengthened to ensure the driver’s safety in roll-over accidents.
To counteract porpoising—the way the new F1 race cars bounce up and down—the new 2023 cars must be built 15 millimeters higher. The minimum height of the diffuser has also been adjusted to minimize porpoising and sparking.
New rules for front and rear wings
There will also be clearer restrictions on front wings in the future when it comes to flaps and side panels. This is part of the FIA’s attempt to put a stop to overly complex designs. However, rear wings must be mounted 60 mm higher than in the previous year.
Other rule changes
There’s another change to the sport’s rules. The “Procedure for determining starting positions after the application of multiple penalties” has now been clearly defined to ensure greater transparency.
Other minor rules changes have to do, for example, with gasoline temperature, the gasoline mixture and the fuel tank, which must have a pressure control valve for safety reasons starting in the 2023 season.
