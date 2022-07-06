The top Formula 1 records that may never be broken

F1 is considered to be the pinnacle of motorsport. With intense speeds, apex engineering, dramatic competition, and a surrounding hype that goes unmatched, the world championship racing series has existed in a realm of its own since 1950 — and there have been some impressive milestones along the way. Here’s a list of the most exiting, shocking, and surprising Formula 1 records.

01 Fastest Pit Stop: Red Bull Racing

The record: 1.82 seconds

1.82 seconds is all the Aston Martin Red Bull racing team needed to change the four tires of Max Verstappen 's RB15 at the Brazilian GP in 2019. Previously that season, the team had already broken the world record for fastest pit stop three times, but continued to raise the bar.

Out of this world pit stops have always been a specialty at Red Bull Racing . In addition to speeds records, the crew literally performed a pit stop thousands of metres about the earth. Check out the video in the player below:

02 Most starts: Kimi Raikkonen

The record: 350 races

No one in the history of Formula 1 has raced more than Kimi Raikkonen . This Finnish driver made his debut at the Australian Grand Prix on March 4, 2001, in the Sauber. With few breaks in between, Raikkonen was an active driver until the end of the 2021 season and started a total of 350 races. The Spaniard Fernando Alonso is currently trailing Raikkonen with 335 GP starts.

Kimi Raikkonen © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

03 Fastest speed: Valterri Bottas

The record: 372.5 km/h

Formula 1 is known for it’s breathtaking speed. At the 2016 Mexican GP, Finnish driver Valterri Bottas reached an official top speed of 372.5 km/h (officially), and the FIA even unofficially claimed 373.3 km/h. Either way, this makes Bottas the first F1 driver to the 370 km/h mark in a Grand Prix.

04 Fastest penalty: Sebastien Vettel

The record: 6 seconds

From becoming the youngest world champion to earning the most consecutive wins, Sebastien Vettel has broken just about every Formula 1 record throughout his 16 year career — and this includes the record for fastest penalty. In his first F1 appearance at the 2006 Turkish Grand Prix, Vettel drove out of the garage and accelerated in the pit lane, earning him a penalty just 6 seconds into his F1 career.

Sebastien Vettel waves to crowds, 2011. © Getty Images

05 Youngest driver and winner: Max Verstappen

The record: 17 years and 180 days old

Max Verstappen’s record-setting career began in his first F1 race when he became the youngest driver ever to compete in a GP at just 17 years and 180 days old. Weeks later, he became the youngest driver ever to score points in a GP, then a year later, he joined Red Bull Racing and solidified his name into the history books when he became youngest winner in F1 history, and the youngest racer to lead a World Championship at 18 and 227 years old.

Max Verstappen © Markus Berger/Red Bull Content Pool

06 Closest margin in qualifying: 1997 European GP

The record: 0.000 seconds between first and third

The 1997 title final was destined for greatness, as Michael Schumacher and Jacques Villeneuve started the race in Jerez with just a point difference — and needless to say, it didn’t disappoint.

During G3, Villeneuve registered a 1 minute 21.072 second lap time to secure pole position. Shortly after, Schumacher crossed the finish line in exactly the same time. Then, minutes later, Villeneuve's teammate Heinz-Harald Frentzen crossed the finish line in the exact same time as the other two. Three cars, three identical lap times, measured to within a millisecond.

07 Fastest race: Michael Schumacher

The record: 1 hour 14 minutes and 19.838 seconds

The fastest Formula 1 race of all time took place in Monza when Michael Schumacher won the 2003 Italian Grand Prix with an average speed of 247.585 km/h and a total race time of just 1 hour 14 minutes and 19.838 seconds. In doing so, the 2003 Italian Grand Prix became shortest F1 race ever without the use of a red flag.

Michael Schumacher wins F1's fastest ever race © Ferrari

08 Smallest lead: 1971 Italian GP

The record: The top 3 separated by just 0.09 seconds

A lot of incredible moments have happened at the finish line in Formula 1 racing. But, nothing compares to the 1971 Italian Grand Prix, where five cars crossed the finish line in a slipstream.

The result: Peter Gethin took the win. Then Ronnie Peterson followed just 0.01 back. Next came François Cevert at 0.09 seconds, Mike Hailwood at 0.18, and Howden Ganley at 0.61 seconds behind the winning time — making for the closest result in F1 history.

The finish to the 1971 Italian Grand Prix © Popperfoto

09 Shortest career: Marco Apicella

The record: 800 metres

Many Formula 1 drivers have only competed in a single GP race, but no performance has been shorter than that of Marco Apicella at the 1993 Italian Grand Prix.

The Italian driver impressed former motorsport team owner Eddie Jordan so much that he gave him a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete for the Jordan Team in Italy. But after a multi-car crash at the first corner on the first lap, Apicella's career in Formula 1 ended in a matter of seconds.