FC 25: What to expect from the new career mode

The player careers in FC 25 are to be given more depth. To this end, EA has announced Origin Stories, which has various options at the start of your career. The choice is yours: do you play with one of four pre-made stories or start a new journey? You can also create your own new story using

. Do you want to give Thierry Henry's career a different twist? Or take off with Andrea Pirlo? It's now possible in the FC 25 career mode.