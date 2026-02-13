FC 26 Ultimate Team: Up your game with these 7 PlayStyles

Since FC 24, PlayStyles have become increasingly established in Ultimate Team, with FC pros like RBLZ_Umut and RBLZ_Levyfinn from RBLZ Gaming particularly aware of their importance. Here's everything you need to know about PlayStyles, including our top seven in FC 26 Ultimate Team.
PlayStyles in FC 26 Ultimate Team: All you need to know
If a FUT 26 card has a certain PlayStyle, this gives it special abilities. There are 36 PlayStyles in total, which are divided into six categories:
PlayStyle Category
Playstyles
Goalkeeping
Cross Claimer, Deflector, Far Reach, Far Throw, Footwork, Rush Out
Defending
Aerial Fortress, Anticipate, Block, Intercept, Jockey, Slide Tackle
Passing
Incisive Pass, Inventive, Long Ball Pass, Pinged Pass, Tiki Taka, Whipped Pass
Ball Control
First Touch, Press Proven, Rapid, Technical, Trickster
Physical
Bruiser, Enforcer, Long Throw, Quick Step, Relentless
Scoring
Acrobat, Chip Shot, Dead Ball, Finesse Shot, Game Changer, Low Driven Shot, Power Shot, Precision Header
PlayStyles are available in silver and gold (PlayStyle+). With a silver PlayStyle, the player masters the respective PlayStyle well, while with a gold (+) it's perfect. From the 36 different PlayStyles, we've picked out the top seven that can make all the difference in FC 26 Ultimate Team.
Dead Ball (Scoring)
Cards in FC 26 Ultimate Team with the Dead Ball PlayStyle are better at set-piece situations than other players. Penalty kicks, corners and free kicks are executed more accurately, harder and with more intensity. Dead ball specialists include:
- David Beckham
- Roberto Carlos
- James Ward-Prowse
Footwork (Goalkeeping)
Keepers with the Footwork PlayStyle react faster and with more reach when making saves with their feet in FC 26 Ultimate Team. Goalkeepers like Iker Casillas and Gianluigi Donnarumma, in particular, benefit from this.
Intercept (Defending)
The Intercept PlayStyle improves the ability to intercept passes and secure possession. Defenders such as Eder Militao or Lutsharel Geertruida shine with this PlayStyle because they anticipate passing routes before the ball is even played.
Game Changer (Scoring)
The Game Changer PlayStyle combines technical finesse and creative finishes. Players with this PlayStyle execute tricky and angled shots more precisely and are perfect for spectacular goals. The best cards with this PlayStyle include:
- Kylian Mbappé
- Vinicius Jr.
- Johan Cruyff
More top PlayStyles
Incisive Pass (Passing)
This PlayStyle optimises clever passes and accurate balls through the defensive lines, with playmakers like Zinedine Zidane and Kevin De Bruyne possessing it. With Incisive Pass, your build-up play can be converted directly into scoring opportunities.
Finesse Shot (Scoring)
This gives shots with spin even more precision and speed. The PlayStyle angled shot is particularly effective with wingers such as Ronaldinho and Mohamed Salah.
Tiki-Taka (Passing)
The Tiki Taka PlayStyle ensures precise short passing and fluid ball circulation in tight spaces. It's perfect for teams that prioritise possession and quick combinations - and indispensable in central defensive midfield.
PlayStyles in FC 26 Ultimate Team: Conclusion
For anyone looking to be successful in FC 26 Ultimate Team, you need to get to grips with PlayStyles. In the past, player selection was always based on individual ratings, but now it's all about PlayStyles. Take a look at the different PlayStyles, test them out and form your own opinion.
