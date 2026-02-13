FC 26 Ultimate Team: Up your game with these 7 PlayStyles

Since FC 24, PlayStyles have become increasingly established in Ultimate Team , with FC pros like RBLZ_Umut and RBLZ_Levyfinn from RBLZ Gaming particularly aware of their importance. Here's everything you need to know about PlayStyles, including our top seven in FC 26 Ultimate Team.

01 PlayStyles in FC 26 Ultimate Team: All you need to know

RBLZ_Levyfinn has plenty of EA FC titles to his name © RBLZ Gaming

If a FUT 26 card has a certain PlayStyle, this gives it special abilities. There are 36 PlayStyles in total, which are divided into six categories:

PlayStyle Category Playstyles Goalkeeping Cross Claimer, Deflector, Far Reach, Far Throw, Footwork, Rush Out Defending Aerial Fortress, Anticipate, Block, Intercept, Jockey, Slide Tackle Passing Incisive Pass, Inventive, Long Ball Pass, Pinged Pass, Tiki Taka, Whipped Pass Ball Control First Touch, Press Proven, Rapid, Technical, Trickster Physical Bruiser, Enforcer, Long Throw, Quick Step, Relentless Scoring Acrobat, Chip Shot, Dead Ball, Finesse Shot, Game Changer, Low Driven Shot, Power Shot, Precision Header

PlayStyles are available in silver and gold (PlayStyle+). With a silver PlayStyle, the player masters the respective PlayStyle well, while with a gold (+) it's perfect. From the 36 different PlayStyles, we've picked out the top seven that can make all the difference in FC 26 Ultimate Team.

02 Dead Ball (Scoring)

Cards in FC 26 Ultimate Team with the Dead Ball PlayStyle are better at set-piece situations than other players. Penalty kicks, corners and free kicks are executed more accurately, harder and with more intensity. Dead ball specialists include:

David Beckham

Roberto Carlos

James Ward-Prowse

03

Keepers with the Footwork PlayStyle react faster and with more reach when making saves with their feet in FC 26 Ultimate Team. Goalkeepers like Iker Casillas and Gianluigi Donnarumma, in particular, benefit from this.

Jumping for joy after a goal: RB Leipzig celebrate in FC 26 © EA Sports

04 Intercept (Defending)

The Intercept PlayStyle improves the ability to intercept passes and secure possession. Defenders such as Eder Militao or Lutsharel Geertruida shine with this PlayStyle because they anticipate passing routes before the ball is even played.

05 Game Changer (Scoring)

The Game Changer PlayStyle combines technical finesse and creative finishes. Players with this PlayStyle execute tricky and angled shots more precisely and are perfect for spectacular goals. The best cards with this PlayStyle include:

Kylian Mbappé

Vinicius Jr.

Johan Cruyff

PlayStyles in FC 26 Ultimate Team that missed the target Aerial Fortress (Defending) This PlayStyle is designed to strengthen cards in aerial duels. However, it's not really noticeable in the game. Precision Header (Scoring) This PlayStyle increases the accuracy and power of headers, but it's redundant in the FC 26 meta.

06 More top PlayStyles

Incisive Pass (Passing)

This PlayStyle optimises clever passes and accurate balls through the defensive lines, with playmakers like Zinedine Zidane and Kevin De Bruyne possessing it. With Incisive Pass, your build-up play can be converted directly into scoring opportunities.

Finesse Shot (Scoring)

This gives shots with spin even more precision and speed. The PlayStyle angled shot is particularly effective with wingers such as Ronaldinho and Mohamed Salah.

Tiki-Taka (Passing)

The Tiki Taka PlayStyle ensures precise short passing and fluid ball circulation in tight spaces. It's perfect for teams that prioritise possession and quick combinations - and indispensable in central defensive midfield.

07 PlayStyles in FC 26 Ultimate Team: Conclusion

For anyone looking to be successful in FC 26 Ultimate Team, you need to get to grips with PlayStyles. In the past, player selection was always based on individual ratings, but now it's all about PlayStyles. Take a look at the different PlayStyles, test them out and form your own opinion.

About the author Who is Christian Knoth? Chris Knoth is a former professional eFootball player. He was a German national player, became European champion and competed against the best players in the world at national and international championships. He's now been a coach for many years and has also coached esports players in the Virtual Bundesliga - the official German championship in EA FC 26.