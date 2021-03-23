FIFA 21: How to get the most out of the FIFA Companion App and Web App

FIFA 21 finally arrives on consoles and PC on October 9 , and this time EA is launching the game alongside a new app that lets you directly manage key aspects of your FUT squad even when you're not actually in the game.

The web app, which arrived ahead of the game on September 30 and can be accessed here , is one of a series of new features that's been added to the whole FIFA 21 experience to make everything run that bit more smoothly and easily for hardcore and casual players alike.

The FUT companion app is new for FIFA 21 and can be launched on your mobile or PC wherever you are (as long as you have an internet connection!) and allows you to manage practically every facet of your virtual team. Here's what you need to know.

Assemble your squad

You can assemble your squad with ease in the app © EA

Any FUT veteran will tell you that building a decent squad is a long process – it doesn't just happen overnight. The path towards getting together a squad that works is arduous and strewn with trial-and-error: who needs to play where? What sort of player should I put here? Who can I afford in this role?

The best thing about the web app is the Squad Builder. You can use it to filter players, check your end-game hires, and see if they'll fit into your line-up before you actually commit to a purchase. Whether you're looking for subs, reserves, managers, or you're just keen on checking player chemistry, Squad Builder has your back.

Keep an eye on your progress

Track your challenge progress in the app or online © EA

FIFA 20's ongoing, games-as-a-service inspired Seasons setup carries over to FIFA 21. As in last year's title, over time you will gain XP for playing matches, completing Squad-Based Challenges (or SBCs), and taking part in special events. If you're successful in your endeavours, you may end up winning rewards – like getting Raheem Sterling on loan, for example.

There's a lot to keep in mind and a lot to try and keep track of it you want to maximise your rewards in FIFA 21. The app is an ideal space for you to do all of that: Season progress is shown clearly, and Events that your clubs are signed up to compete in are shown in a simple and easy to read manner. Familiarise yourself with the menus, and you'll be ahead of the game.

Fiddle with your Stadium

The app interface makes updating your custom stadium a breeze © EA

New to FIFA 21 is the option to start building and dressing up your very own Stadium. Crowd chants, colour scheme, kit themes and more can all be customised if you collect enough cards, and you can really start to make a special home ground if you make enough progress with your team.

The FIFA web app allows you to choose your club badge, player celebrations , and kit ahead of the next game you play – so you can be more in control of the off- and on-pitch experience than ever before.

Open packs!

Every British FIFA player is going to want Cole on their team © EA

Surely, this is the most appealing part of actually playing FIFA Ultimate Team, right? The thrill and the buzz of opening a pack and seeing who – or what – is waiting for you inside. Completing challenges and ticking off those SBCs allows you to earn coins, and you can trade those coins in for packs.

Sure, in-game card opening is certainly more full of flair, but if you've got some quick rewards to trade in and you want to see what your options are ahead of your next match, this is a quick and effective way to do so.

Chase profit

Searching for fresh talent and sell cards with a simpler, cleaner UI © EA

A quick and simple way of earning coins in the game is by selling on cards you don't want to earn some cash back on them. In order to do this, you usually want to list items for an hour. On console, doing all this admin can be something of a laborious process – but on the web app or the on mobile companion app, it's as easy as navigating to Transfers > Transfer List > Re-List All.